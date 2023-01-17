Read full article on original website
WCAX
NY Gov. Hochul responds to judge nominee denial
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - After a state Senate panel rejected her choice to lead New York’s highest court, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the hearing was not fair. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted not to forward Hector LaSalle’s Court of Appeals nomination to the full Senate after questioning him for more than four hours yesterday.
LaSalle rejected, Hochul looks ahead to next steps
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Judge Hector LaSalle was nominated for New York’s top judge position by Governor Kathy Hochul. This sparked concerns among some members in her own party, who said he was too conservative. On Wednesday, his nomination was rejected by the Senate Judiciary Committee. New York Constitution expert and lawyer, Christopher Bopst, explained the […]
Attorney General Tong joins coalition in support of NY gun laws
Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday that he has joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general supporting a New York law to hold the firearms industry accountable for gun violence in New York State. The coalition filed an amicus brief last week arguing in favor of the law, stating that New York has the authority […] The post Attorney General Tong joins coalition in support of NY gun laws appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Is Kathy Hochul’s governorship already beyond redemption?
When George Pataki bribed New York’s Legislature with a pay raise back in the day, he won charter schools in return. Kathy Hochul gifted the lawmakers big bucks over Christmas — and got back a sharp stick in the eye. And New Yorkers suffered a soft coup of sorts — with state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins now their all-but-de facto governor, as a cabal of lefty termites chews up the legislative woodwork. So, what of the fledgling Hochul administration? In the immortal words of Porky Pig: “Th-th-th-that’s all, folks!” Time will tell about that last bit, of course. But not much time. For...
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Legal Aid pushes back on Gov. Hochul’s State of the State address
Following Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address on Jan. 10, The Legal Aid Society released a statement that largely pushed back on a lot of what Hochul said. During the speech, Hochul discussed bail reform, and called on legislators to eliminate a requirement that pretrial incarceration for bail-eligible charges be the “least restrictive” option. Legal Aid called this a continued effort to scapegoat bail reform.
cnycentral.com
Groups call for Senate rejection of LaSalle ahead of hearing, Hochul threatens lawsuit
ALBANY, N.Y. — Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing and vote on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee for Justice Hector LaSalle for the Chief Judge position on the New York State Court of Appeals. The position is the highest power in New...
marijuanamoment.net
New York’s First Recreational Marijuana Store Owned By A Person Harmed By Drug War Will Open Next Week, Governor Announces
The governor of New York announced on Thursday that the state’s second adult-use marijuana retailer—which will also be the first to be owned by a person previously criminalized over cannabis—will open next week. The new dispensary, which like the first currently operating one will also be located...
newyorkalmanack.com
Smugglers & The Law: Prohibition In Northern New York
For Americans after the war, the Argonne would mean what Normandy meant just 25 years later – sacrifice. Sadly, that sacrifice in the Argonne Forest was never repaid to Dennis Warren, who met the death of a smuggler – running from an officious and invasive law on a treacherous mountain road near Port Henry on Lake Champlain.
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Vengeful Gambler Admits To Mailing White Powder To NY Gaming Commission
A 73-year-old man has admitted to threatening employees at the New York State Gaming Commission and mailing the agency envelopes full of white powder. Brent Carter, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to conveying a hoax and false information in federal court in Albany Friday, Jan. 13. Federal prosecutors said Carter...
techvisibility.com
New york Governor Cues Law away from Restrictions Bill
The balance is roofed about Credit Fairness Act. Brand new law out-of limits requirements will take feeling when you look at the April. Nyc Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to reduce the new statute regarding constraints to 3 ages for legal actions aimed at curing obligations regarding users. The...
Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants
by Jennie Taer NEW YORK, NY – Mayor Eric Adams’ requests to assist illegal migrants arriving in New York City have yet to be answered by Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Adams told the New York Post on Tuesday that he has several requests with Hochul’s office for illegal migrants to be housed and relocated in other parts of the state since the city keeps getting them from multiple states. A transport sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis brought more than 40,000 illegal migrants into the The post Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants appeared first on Shore News Network.
iheart.com
Lee Zeldin Talks Governor Hochul, 2023 Decisions on WGY Mornings
Former gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin joined Doug Goudie on WGY Mornings this past week. Zeldin shared his thoughts on current Governor Kathy Hochul's decisions to lead off 2023. Earlier this month, Zeldin took to social media to express his opinion on Governor Hochul's State of the State address. Zeldin continued...
Eighteen state AGs voice support for New York gun-industry liability law
(The Center Square) – A coalition of 18 state attorneys general, all Democrats, on Wednesday submitted an amicus brief in support of New York's firearms industry accountability law. In the brief, the coalition led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul asserts the law's legitimacy to protect residents public health, safety and welfare. The law in question aims to hold the firearms industry legally liable for what the prosecutors label "irresponsible...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rolison calls for protest against plan to ban gas cooking and heating
ALBANY – State Senator Rob Rolison (R, Poughkeepsie) Tuesday launched an online petition calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and the Climate Action Council to reverse their proposed statewide ban on fossil fuel connections in new residential building construction starting in 2025. Under the additional terms of the proposal laid...
Your License Will Change in 2023 in New York State
THE DMV in New York State is worried about fraud and counterfeit licenses. Here are some of the changes that you will see on your new ID:
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
Daily Orange
New York approves first CAURD licenses for sale of recreational cannabis
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. On Dec. 29, 2022, Housing Works became the first organization to legally sell cannabis in New York state. Now, the organization — a Manhattan-based nonprofit that advocates against AIDS and homelessness — hopes to use...
