Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
New Zealand vs USWNT: How to watch live, stream link, team news
The USWNT will officially kick off the 2023 World Cup year when they face one of this summer’s host nations, New Zealand, in Wellington on Tuesday. Fresh off the heels of a record-breaking presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and the U.S. Soccer Federation today announce a multimedia rights agreement that will make Telemundo the new exclusive Spanish-language home of the Women’s and Men’s National Teams across all platforms, including Peacock, in the United States.
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder
Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream and match preview, Wednesday 18 January, 8pm GMT. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces The Courteeners frontman and Manchester United fan Liam Fray
Arsenal's only Premier League defeat this season came at the hands of Manchester United, so how will the Gunners get on when they play Erik ten Hag's side again on Sunday?. "United were quite fortunate when they beat Arsenal at Old Trafford in September," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.
Wolves v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream
All the key details as Liverpool face Wolves in an FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday.
Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United
Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
Quiz! Can you name the Manchester City line-up from the game against Tottenham Hotspur in 2013?
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the AC Milan line-up from the game against Inter...
Quiz! Can you name the AC Milan line-up from the game against Inter Milan in 2005?
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Roma line-up from the game against Fiorentina in...
Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested
Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger. The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Masterclass: Alessia Russo of Man Utd shows you how to be a top forward
England and Manchester United striker Alessia Russo breaks down her game in a close-range finishing masterclass, including forward runs, first touch and plenty of goalscoring. Available to UK users only.
Wolves sign Pablo Sarabia minutes before Liverpool FA Cup clash as Spain star completes transfer from PSG
WOLVES have announced the signing of Pablo Sarabia from PSG only minutes before their FA Cup clash with Liverpool. The attacking midfielder, 30, arrives to try and give the side a boost amid their relegation battle. He is the third signing of the window for the Midlands club after they...
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
Liverpool to hijack another Arsenal target for deal: report
Liverpool could heap more woe onto Arsenal, trumping them for another attacker, Mudryk-style
Arsenal v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats
Arsenal have won five of their last seven home Premier League matches against Manchester United (drawn one, lost one), winning 3-1 at Emirates Stadium last season. Manchester United are looking to complete only their second league double over Arsenal since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, doing so since then only in 2017-18 under Jose Mourinho.
West Ham sign Danny Ings in £15m transfer from Aston Villa as they look for firepower to escape relegation zone
WEST HAM are on the verge of signing Danny Ings from Aston Villa in a £15million transfer, SunSport understands. David Moyes' men have shelled out on the former England international striker as they look to climb away from the drop. Ings, 30, has started just eight Prem games for...
