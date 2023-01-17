ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
NBC Sports

New Zealand vs USWNT: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The USWNT will officially kick off the 2023 World Cup year when they face one of this summer’s host nations, New Zealand, in Wellington on Tuesday. Fresh off the heels of a record-breaking presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and the U.S. Soccer Federation today announce a multimedia rights agreement that will make Telemundo the new exclusive Spanish-language home of the Women’s and Men’s National Teams across all platforms, including Peacock, in the United States.
chatsports.com

Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle

Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
Yardbarker

Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
fourfourtwo.com

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream and match preview, Wednesday 18 January, 8pm GMT. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
msn.com

Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United

Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
Yardbarker

Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested

Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger. The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
BBC

Arsenal v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Arsenal have won five of their last seven home Premier League matches against Manchester United (drawn one, lost one), winning 3-1 at Emirates Stadium last season. Manchester United are looking to complete only their second league double over Arsenal since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, doing so since then only in 2017-18 under Jose Mourinho.

