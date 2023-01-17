ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CBS Sports

UConn coach Dan Hurley, associate head coach to miss game vs. Seton Hall after positive COVID-19 tests

No. 15 UConn will look to break out of its recent slump on Wednesday at Seton Hall after losing four of its last five, but will have to do so without its top two coaches on the bench. The school announced Wednesday morning, roughly seven hours before scheduled tipoff in Newark, New Jersey, that both head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Notable Upset

The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats took down the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks in an upset thriller at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night. The upset victory came in electric fashion as Kansas State star Keyontae Johnson finished an alley-oop dunk to give the Wildcats the lead with just over 20 seconds ...
PennLive.com

Boston Celtics NBA champion who played at Villanova and also coached Sixers has died

Longtime NBA coach and player Chris Ford has died. Ford reportedly died Tuesday night due to heart failure. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” his family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
PennLive.com

Are the Eagles cheating on field goals? Check out the video and what Jake Elliott says about it all

Jake Elliott has been kicking the heck out of the ball for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, but has he been getting a little extra advantage?. That was the talk across the bye week after an article on Football Zebras last week highlighted how the Eagles were accused of cheating on extra points during their Week 14, 48-22, win over the Giants. The allegation was part of a story about how the league sent a message to officials to be on the lookout for teams using foreign objects on kick attempts in the postseason.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

