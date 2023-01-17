Read full article on original website
No. 15 UConn will look to break out of its recent slump on Wednesday at Seton Hall after losing four of its last five, but will have to do so without its top two coaches on the bench. The school announced Wednesday morning, roughly seven hours before scheduled tipoff in Newark, New Jersey, that both head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19.
ESPN overhauled Bracketology for 2023 March Madness following major conference upsets
After several major conference upsets, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi revealed his latest bracketology for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. There was major movement, including Kentucky being out of the field of 68, as in, Lunardi’s first team out of the bracket. The last team in is New Mexico while Kansas established itself as the No. 1 overall seed.
Azzi Fudd doesn't travel with UConn for win vs. Seton Hall
Geno Auriemma said UConn expects to know more on Azzi Fudd's status once the team returns to Storrs, where she underwent testing on her ailing right knee.
College Basketball World Reacts To Notable Upset
The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats took down the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks in an upset thriller at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night. The upset victory came in electric fashion as Kansas State star Keyontae Johnson finished an alley-oop dunk to give the Wildcats the lead with just over 20 seconds ...
3 keys to BYU’s loss to Santa Clara
BYU basketball: For the second straight season, Santa Clara defeated BYU at the Leavey Center.
Boston Celtics NBA champion who played at Villanova and also coached Sixers has died
Longtime NBA coach and player Chris Ford has died. Ford reportedly died Tuesday night due to heart failure. “Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” his family said in a statement. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Former Harrisburg standout Harold O’Neal has a new college football home
Harold O’Neal has a new college football home. The former Harrisburg High standout linebacker, who spent last season at East Tennessee State University, has committed to play at Shepherd. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. He said he has three years of eligibility...
UCLA Men's Basketball Closes Out Big Road Win Over Arizona State
The No. 5 team in the country ended the game on a 16-2 run, extending their winning streak to 14 games in the process.
Watch: Head Coach Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Preview Pitt
The Cardinals will attempt to rebound from their blowout loss to North Carolina when they host the Panthers.
Penn State offers 2024 recruit Kennedy Urlacher, son of former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher
The son of an NFL legend is on Penn State’s recruiting radar. Kennedy Urlacher, the son of former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, received an offer from James Franklin and his staff, he announced on Thursday night. Penn State is one of the biggest offers to date for the...
‘It’s a 10′: Steel-High wide receiver Durrell Ceasar Jr. banks first Division I offer
There certainly were hundreds of pressure-packed moments for Steel-High during a memorable 2022 football season. All the Rollers did was reel off 13 straight wins and claim the program’s fourth overall PIAA title with a 22-8 victory over Union Area in early December. Wideout Durrell Ceasar Jr. provided much...
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney gets his first college football opportunity
Charlie Fortney has his first college football offer. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive Tuesday that Shippensburg has given him an opportunity to play there. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 5-foot-10, 180 pounder was a standout at receiver and defensive back for...
CBS Sports shakes up Top 25 and 1 after turbulent night in college hoops for ranked teams
College basketball has had a topsy-turvy week already, with five ranked teams losing on Wednesday night and three more losing on Tuesday, including No. 2 Kansas. As a result, CBSSports.com has released its updated “Top 25 and 1” to reflect anticipated changes to the next batch of rankings.
Are the Eagles cheating on field goals? Check out the video and what Jake Elliott says about it all
Jake Elliott has been kicking the heck out of the ball for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, but has he been getting a little extra advantage?. That was the talk across the bye week after an article on Football Zebras last week highlighted how the Eagles were accused of cheating on extra points during their Week 14, 48-22, win over the Giants. The allegation was part of a story about how the league sent a message to officials to be on the lookout for teams using foreign objects on kick attempts in the postseason.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 for Bills vs. Bengals and more
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this FanDuel promo code, sports fans in Ohio gambling on any game today can get a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus...
‘A lot of my hard work has paid off’: Cumberland Valley freshman Tyler Merrill receives first offer from Division I program
Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt said before the year that his freshman lineman Tyler Merrill was going to generate Division I interest at some point. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That day has already come. On Wednesday, Merrill announced on Twitter that...
Harrisburg’s Sir-Kayne Venable gets his first college offer
Harrisburg offensive lineman Sir-Kayne Venable has his first college opportunity. The junior told PennLive Thursday that he picked up an offer from Kent State. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “It means all my hard work is paying off,” Venable said. “I’ve got to...
