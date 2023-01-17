Read full article on original website
Chilling Video Shows Moment Basketball Star Shot and Killed Innocent Alabama Woman
A prominent University of Alabama basketball athlete who sports analysts said was a standout star in the world of college basketball has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman near the Tuscaloosa campus early Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Darius Miles has been accused of opening fire...
Crimson Tide Basketball Player Charged With Murder For Shooting Death Near University of Alabama Campus
Darius Miles, 21, is no longer a member of the basketball team or university after he was charged with the murder of Jamea Harris, according to WVUA. A now former University of Alabama basketball player is one of two men charged with murder for the shooting of a 23-year-old woman in a heavily populated area just a mile from campus, according to the university-owned Tuscaloosa TV station, WVUA.
Details emerge on Darius Miles’ role in murder on campus
Further details have emerged in the near-campus murder of a 23-year-old woman allegedly perpetrated by former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles. Police reports state that after Jamea Harris was shot to death early Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Miles confessed to authorities that he provided the murder weapon, a handgun, to purported shooter Michael Davis, according to TMZ. Both Miles, 21, and Davis, 20, were charged with capital murder as a result of Harris’ death.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
New Evidence in Bryan Kohberger Case Could be 'Major' Link to Murders
On Wednesday, the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger's apartment near Washington State University was unsealed.
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s caretaker allegedly beat her to death, according to arrest affidavit
Ivon Adams, one of the caretakers for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield when she disappeared, allegedly beat her to death and buried her near their old house, according to court documents in the case against him. Authorities first discovered that Athena was missing on January 10, after her 5-year-old sister was seen...
Attorney: Michael Lynn Davis not the 'bad guy' after capital murder charge against him, Darius Miles
Michael Lynn Davis, the other individual arrested and charged with capital murder alongside Darius Miles, had a statement released on his behalf by his attorney, John Robbins. The attorney said Davis is "not the bad guy" in the shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris on Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa.
Teacher allegedly shot by 6-year-old released from hospital as child’s family sends condolences, says gun was secured
The family of the 6-year-old Virginia boy who allegedly shot his first-grade teacher at a Newport News elementary school nearly two weeks ago has released a statement for the first time since the incident, lauding the teacher and saying their child has an acute disability. “Our heart goes out to...
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats details past few days since Darius Miles' murder charge
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats described the past few days as shocking since player Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder.
This is the evidence investigators used to help their search for the suspect in the Idaho student killings
A bloody crime scene left in the aftermath of four college students killed in Idaho would help authorities navigate their hunt to find the person responsible, court documents unsealed Wednesday reveal. It took investigators nearly two months to arrest and name Bryan Kohberger as a suspect in the stabbing deaths...
DOJ and FBI open civil rights investigation into the death of Memphis man who passed away after arrest
The FBI and Department of Justice have opened a civil rights investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, who passed away in a hospital after being arrested by Memphis police, according to a statement from US Attorney Kevin Ritz on Wednesday. “Last week, Tyre Nichols tragically died, a few days...
