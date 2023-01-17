Read full article on original website
AP_000635.0d50650202984a23a2107d9a57215ea9.1610
3d ago
What's needed is jobs and affordable housing...let's not encourage homelessness, please that is no help...and the clergy all know it...
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
Related
WBOC
Community Members Meet Virtually to Pray for Pugh Family
LAUREL, Del.-The town of Laurel continues to mourn the loss of one of its own. Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe, died in a car accident Tuesday night. Thursday night, community members gathered virtually on Facebook not only for prayer, but to get an update on the family.
Cape Gazette
Thank you from the Sea Shell Shop
Forty-three years later, the Sea Shell Shop has gone from five locations to four to three to two and now to one. We are consolidating and moving our original location on Rehoboth Avenue to one location out on Route 1, where we have been located since 1996 along with our miniature golf course, Shell We Golf. It’s just one mile north on Route 1 from our beloved downtown Rehoboth Beach, where I not only work but have lived in town for 43 years and where we raised our three children.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 1/20/23
A plan for a large mixed-use community west of Lewes will be reviewed for the second time by state agencies during a Wednesday, Jan. 25 Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting. The Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with...
Cape Gazette
Residents know their town the best
When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
Cape Gazette
TKo Hospitality spreads cheer for local families
Three hotels managed by TKo Hospitality, including The Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, The Hyatt House Lewes/Rehoboth Beach and Surf Club Oceanfront Hotel, Dewey Beach, rallied their employees to give back this holiday season. The hotels partnered with the Rehoboth Beach Boys & Girls Club to adopt five deserving families and...
Cape Gazette
First Baptist Church site plan approved in Lewes
Some members of the First Baptist Church of Lewes are struggling to enter their place of worship. Leaders from the church have designed a new building and parking lot to address the situation. The site plan was approved 4-1 by Lewes Mayor and City Council Jan. 9. Church leaders began...
WBOC
Milford Homeless Vacate "Tent City"
MILFORD, Del.- Displaced homeless people in town are in search of a new place to stay. They have moved out of the "tent city" they called home for years. Developers began preparing the property for construction today. The property off East Masten Circle was purchased in December and those living...
Cape Gazette
Workshop, lecture to address personal resilience Jan. 26
Dr. Barbara Barski-Carrow will lead a free workshop and lecture on “Finding Your Resilience: A Quality to Develop for Today and Tomorrow,” at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Lewes Senior Center. This workshop and seminar, sponsored by the Lewes Senior Center, will be the first...
Cape Gazette
Paynter’s Mill committee applauds Sussex vote
The Eastern Border Committee of the Paynter’s Mill community applauds the 3-2 vote in favor of upholding the current 10-year Sussex County comprehensive plan, approved in 2018. This vote allows the 242 acres of land along Route 1 across from Cave Neck Road to remain designated as low-density development. As neighbors to this land parcel, we appreciate the council’s decision to preserve open space with less concentrated development.
Cape Gazette
Candace F. Abbott, Del Tech retiree, author
Candace F. Abbott, 75, of Georgetown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, surrounded by her family at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. She was born June 7, 1947, in East Orange, N.J., to the late Jackson C. and Harriet Hoffman Fennemore. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Drew C. Abbott, Dec. 3, 2019.
Cape Gazette
What is "H.O."?
You can probably guess - H.O. means "home odors". Be careful of odors in your home. If your family room smells stuffy and stale, or if your cat or dog has left a distinctive odor in the hallway, take action by eliminating the source of the odor rather than merely treating the effects. Smells have a powerful effect on the way people react to a house, and no amount of room freshener or vanilla on the light bulbs can mask a serious odor problem. In fact, such remedies may draw attention to the problem. We have seen homes with an odor problem languish unsold on the market for months or sell for significantly less than comparable homes in the neighborhood.
Cape Gazette
Buying Bug Free
If your house is a typical one, there is probably some kind of small, leggy creature that makes its home with you. Whether they are termites, fleas, roaches, ants, or spiders, it is a good idea to serve them with an eviction notice before you put your home on the market. If home remedies like ionized boric acid don't work, paying a professional exterminator will be money well spent.
Cape Gazette
Robert Louis Tyrrell, loving husband, father
Robert Louis Tyrrell (Bob), 89, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan 13, 2023. He was born May 9, 1933, in Rochester, N.Y., son of the late Louis and Florence Tyrrell. He spent his youth in Rochester, graduating from Aquinas Institute of Rochester and Rochester Institute of Technology. Bob served in the military from 1956-58. In 1986, he started a rubber stamp manufacturing company and participated in that until his passing.
WBOC
Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
Cape Gazette
Cape administrator reads and sings with Rehoboth students
Each Friday, Rehoboth Elementary School teacher Tina Windsor hosts a read-aloud guest for her fifth-grade class. Readers include parents, other teachers and community members. Cape Supervisor of Human Resources Ned Gladfelter was happy to take some time away from the district office Jan. 6 to revisit his roots as a music teacher. He packed up his guitar and his copy of “This Land is Your Land” by folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie and headed south to Rehoboth Elementary.
Cape Gazette
Gordon V. Naar, proud veteran
Gordon V. Naar, 94, of Millville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home. He was born Dec. 7, 1928, in Amityville, N.Y., son of the late David and Bernardine Naar. Gordon was a graduate of Massapequa High School and the Art Career School in New York City. A proud veteran, he honorably served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1946-49. He enjoyed an illustrious career as a commercial artist for various advertising firms in New York City, and met his future wife while employed by ABC in Manhattan. Gordon had many interests and hobbies. His creativity showed through his talented woodcarvings and beautifully sculpted marble pieces, and his green thumb was evidenced by his meticulously maintained gardens. Gordon was also a faithful and active member of Community Lutheran Church in Frankford. Above all, he cherished time spent with those he held most dear. Gordon was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and friend who will be genuinely missed by all who knew him.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Vintners Reserve
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard preliminary plans for a proposed residential planned community off Janice Road in the Nassau area near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., presented plans for Vintners Reserve, which includes 316 townhouse units on a...
Cape Gazette
Isaac John Collins Jr., Sun Oil retiree
Isaac John Collins Jr., 84, also known to many as Ike and Johnny, of Millsboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, surrounded by his loving family in the home where he was born. He graduated from Millsboro High School in 1956 and went to work for Sun Oil Co. on...
Cape Gazette
Fire and Ice Festival events set Jan. 27-29
Lights, Camera, Action is the theme for the sixth annual Fire and Ice Festival, set for Friday to Sunday, Jan. 27 to 29, with attractions in downtown Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Fenwick Island and Dagsboro. Festival goers can trade their beach cruisers for ice skates and experience the Quiet...
Cape Gazette
Contingency Contracts
Buyers walk into your home in your area and fall in love with it. There is one problem - they will have to sell their home before they can buy yours. Their offer contains a contingency clause which makes the purchase dependent upon selling their present home. Should you accept such an offer?
Comments / 4