A decade of increases in Las Vegas apartment rents ends

By Carly Sauvageau
The Nevada Independent
 2 days ago

Average rents for apartments in Las Vegas finally have stopped climbing after nearly doubling in the past decade.

Since 2012, the average asking price for an apartment in Las Vegas has increased steadily at about $45 a year, with the exception being a sharper $300 increase in average rents from 2020 to 2021 at the height of the pandemic. However, the fourth quarter of 2022 marked the end of that trend, with a 1 percent decrease compared with a year earlier.

With vacancy rates the highest they have been since 2013, coupled with last year’s inflation rate being the highest it's been in the last 40 years, the Nevada State Apartment Association expects Las Vegas’ apartment market to continue to cool down.

“When 2022 came to a close, rents were going down in Southern Nevada, standing in stark contrast to December 2021, when rents were growing at an annual rate of more than 20 percent,” Robin Lee, the association’s executive director, said in a news release. “This slowdown represents one of the most abrupt declines in rent growth of any U.S. market.”

Still, apartment development continues, with about 9,300 units under construction in Southern Nevada, primarily in Henderson and Summerlin. When these units are complete, existing apartment inventory will expand by 5.2 percent.

Here’s a closer look at Las Vegas’ apartment market over the past decade:

The post A decade of increases in Las Vegas apartment rents ends appeared first on The Nevada Independent .

fed up AMERICAN
2d ago

So the apt association. expects a cool down, what a joke, the majority if families moving in mostly from Calif. are bringing more crime by their kids, expecting to get away with shoplifting as did in Calif. WE ARE NOT CALIF, AND LAWBREAKERS SHOULD BE CHARGED! NEVADAND NEED PRICES OF RENT CONTROLS IMPOSED ASAP, & A HUGE DROP IN RATES.

kaarenwills
2d ago

Nice that new apt complex's are being built, but the areas mentioned are not known for affordable rents to begin with. In the Las Vegas valley, it will only really help renters if landlords drop current rents by a percentage (has that ever happened, ever?) or not raise rents for a couple of years in the future. Best, build hundreds of decent & affordable housing for average to low income renters.

angela Jones
2d ago

I don't care what they think rent is not going down. My increase was 5% for 2023. If I don't choose to accept it and go month to month while I look for something else. The increase will be $800 month. How can I save to move with those types of increases.

The Nevada Independent

The Nevada Independent

Nevada State
ABOUT

The Nevada Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website founded in 2017 by veteran political journalist and commentator Jon Ralston. The site and its supporting channels are focused on ethical, unbiased and transparent journalism.

 https://thenevadaindependent.com/

