ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak Boy’s Head Coach Spencer Plank is Impressed with Atlantic’s Shooting Ability

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEtqf_0kHCuuyY00

(Atlantic) The Red Oak Boys’ basketball team travels to Atlantic following two consecutive wins over Shenandoah and St. Albert. Last Friday, the (4-8) Tigers downed St. Albert, 84-48, and Shenandoah on January 10, 63-23.

Red Oak Head Basketball Coach Spencer Plank is impressed with his squad’s improvement.

Max DeVries leads the team in scoring, averaging 17 points per game, and Hunter Gilleland averages 15 points per outing.

Plank says the balance of the lineup has shown the most improvement.

Plank is impressed with Atlantic’s shooting ability. Colton Rasmussen leads the Trojans with 15.8 points per game average, Carter Pellett, 11.2, and Jackson McLaren, 10.

The Trojans enter the contest with a (4-8) record. We will have the game on 95.7 F.M. and live video-streamed on westerniowatoday.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK hosts CAM Friday in big Rolling Valley Conference girls clash

(Elk Horn) Exira-EHK hosts CAM in a Rolling Valley Conference doubleheader Friday night. Both games will air on KSOM with live video at WesternIowaToday.com. In the previous girls meeting it was Exira-EHK prevailing 62-58. Spartan coach Tom Petersen was asked what set his team over the top. “Probably pretty much luck in a lot of situations.” Petersen says, “You can take a few things away from the first game, but everyone has improved a lot. It’s going to come down to execution and it’s going to be a tough challenge for our kids.”
KIMBALLTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Hosts Red Oak in a Hawkeye Ten Conference Basketball Game

(Atlantic) Atlantic Head, Boys’ Basketball Coach Derek Hall, describes Red Oak as having a two-headed monster with Hunter Gilleland and Max DeVries. The Trojans went 1-1 last week, with a win over Clarinda and a loss to Harlan. The Trojans dug out of an 18-3 first-quarter deficit and closed the gap to three points on several occasions in the second half before falling 72-64.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Venteicher Named NJCAA Athlete of the Week

(Creston) The National Junior College Athletic Association this week named Southwestern Community College women’s track and field athlete Molly Venteicher as the athlete of the week. Venteicher, a 2021 CAM graduate, broke her own school record on her third throw, with a mark of 15.53 meters, automatically qualifying her for the national championships. That marks ranks first in the NJAA this season. Venteicher also qualified for nationals in the shot put with a throw of 12.58 meters, breaking a school record of 12.03 set back in 2014. Venteicher currently ranks sixth nationally in the Shot Put.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic boys swim team competes with Waukee and Sioux City

200 Medley Relay (Alex Lihs, Abe Schechinger, Keaten Rieken, Kyler Rieken), 1:52.63. 200 Free Relay (Alex Lihs, Kyler Rieken, Hunter Quist, Keaten Rieken), 1:39.57. 200 Free Relay (Abe Schechinger, Lucas Doyle, Dalton Schechinger, Parker Brock), 2:14.77. Alex Lihs, 100 Backstroke, 1:04.13. Abe Schechinger, 100 Breaststroke, 1:15.96. 400 Free Relay (Parker...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Wrestling Scores and Summary from Thursday, January 19th

Easton O’Brien picked up his 100th career win and Atlantic downed both Glenwood adn Clarinda. In a 63-9 victory over Clarinda, pins came from Easton O’Brien, Jarrett Armstrong, Evan Sorensen, and Jadyn Cox. Winning by decision was Nathan Keiser. The Trojans topped Glenwood 39-34. Braxton Hass, Easton O’Brien,...
CLARINDA, IA
Radio Iowa

Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow

Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Cancer Survivor Tony Miller to Speak at Atlantic Coaches Against Cancer Pink Out Game

(Atlantic) Cancer Survivor Tony Miller will speak at the Atlantic Coaches Against Cancer Pink Out game this evening in Atlantic. Miller says he spent 100 days at the American Cancer Society’s Omaha Hope Lodge during his journey with Cancer. He told inside this incredible facility was a workout room sponsored by Coaches vs. Cancer. Miller says like you and events like this made the space possible.
ATLANTIC, IA
KETV.com

Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park

A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for parts of KMAland through 9 a.m.

(Undated) -- Parts of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory parts of southwest and south central Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Adair, Cass, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Carroll County

(Carroll Co) One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 29-year-old James Stovall, of Mobile, Alabama, died following the accident that occurred on Highway 141/330th Street at 5:50 a.m. 34-year-old Derek Pittenger, of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, was transported to St Anthony Hospital in Carroll, by Carroll County EMS.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha-area schools, businesses close, change schedules due to snow, winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. — With snow falling Thursday morning, Omaha-area schools and businesses are altering schedules to accommodate. Lingering light snow from Wednesday, plus new flakes Thursday morning, have led to slick conditions for the morning drive. Here's a list of schedule changes and closings for Omaha-area schools and businesses:
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Forecasted snowstorm changing schedules for Omaha-area schools, businesses

OMAHA, Neb. — With the forecasted winter snowstorm for Wednesday into Thursday morning, Omaha-area schools and businesses are altering schedules to accommodate. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy