Red Oak Boy’s Head Coach Spencer Plank is Impressed with Atlantic’s Shooting Ability

(Atlantic) The Red Oak Boys’ basketball team travels to Atlantic following two consecutive wins over Shenandoah and St. Albert. Last Friday, the (4-8) Tigers downed St. Albert, 84-48, and Shenandoah on January 10, 63-23.

Red Oak Head Basketball Coach Spencer Plank is impressed with his squad’s improvement.

Max DeVries leads the team in scoring, averaging 17 points per game, and Hunter Gilleland averages 15 points per outing.

Plank says the balance of the lineup has shown the most improvement.

Plank is impressed with Atlantic’s shooting ability. Colton Rasmussen leads the Trojans with 15.8 points per game average, Carter Pellett, 11.2, and Jackson McLaren, 10.

The Trojans enter the contest with a (4-8) record. We will have the game on 95.7 F.M. and live video-streamed on westerniowatoday.com.