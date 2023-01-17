ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Related
247Sports

Four-star SF Annor Boateng recaps Auburn official visit

Little Rock (Ark.) Central standout wing Annor Boateng took his first official visit to Auburn in the beginning of the month. The 6-foot- 6, 205-pound small forward is currently ranked No. 54 in the national junior class and has a rough timetable for a decision. “I haven’t finalized anything yet...
AUBURN, AL
KTLO

Former Ark. Senator, Representative sentenced for bribery conspiracy

LITTLE ROCK — Former Arkansas State Senator and State Representative Henry (Hank) Wilkins IV was sentenced Wednesday to 12 months and one day in prison for conspiring to accept over $95,000 in bribes in exchange for influencing Arkansas state legislation and transactions, including steering approximately $245,000 in Arkansas General Improvement funds to his co-conspirators, which included executives at a Missouri-based health care charity.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Pine Bluff company opening doors for aspiring welders

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Central Moloney has partnered with Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff to train students to become welders. Central Moloney CEO Chris Hart said the partnership could address some gaps in the organization. "One of the deepest needs in terms of skilled labor that we've...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

Manhunt still underway for LR man wanted for murder

Little Rock (KATV) — A manhunt is still underway for a Little Rock suspect who is wanted for Capital Murder. According to the US Marshall Service, 15-year-old Tyler Bland is still on the run after jumping out of a vehicle on the way to turn himself in. Bland has...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: Suspect identified in North Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Dobbins of North Little Rock. Police have identified 25-year-old Brandon Jefferson as a suspect in connection to the homicide. Officers have obtained a warrant for capital murder and aggravated robbery. The North Little Rock Police Department...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman arrested in Arkansas for killing another woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly killing another woman on Wednesday night. Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. officers were called out to 1001 Breckenridge Drive for a reported “burglary in progress.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person in a parking lot. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Shooting in West Little Rock leaves two dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a West Little Rock homicide that happened on Monday evening. According to reports, officers responded to shots fired call on Epernay Circle at around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived they found two deceased people, which officers believe to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

