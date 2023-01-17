Read full article on original website
Warren native Alonzo Hampton introduced as Arkansas-Pine Bluff head football coach
Hear reaction from Arkansas-Pine Bluff's new head football coach as Alonzo Hampton is introduced as the leader of the Golden Lions.
Four-star SF Annor Boateng recaps Auburn official visit
Little Rock (Ark.) Central standout wing Annor Boateng took his first official visit to Auburn in the beginning of the month. The 6-foot- 6, 205-pound small forward is currently ranked No. 54 in the national junior class and has a rough timetable for a decision. “I haven’t finalized anything yet...
MH wrestling teams to host Searcy, Maumelle for tri-match
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams are set for another home outing on Tuesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be on the junior high campus for a tri-match with Searcy and Maumelle. Action gets underway at 5.
Remembering FOX 16 News Producer Chris Scott
It is an extremely tough day for everyone at FOX 16 News, and especially everyone connected to FOX 16 News at 9 as show producer Chris Scott passed away earlier Tuesday.
Remembering reporter Haven Hughes
Tragedy hit home for KARK 4 News as reporter Haven Hughes lost her life in a terrible traffic accident Monday night.
Former Ark. Senator, Representative sentenced for bribery conspiracy
LITTLE ROCK — Former Arkansas State Senator and State Representative Henry (Hank) Wilkins IV was sentenced Wednesday to 12 months and one day in prison for conspiring to accept over $95,000 in bribes in exchange for influencing Arkansas state legislation and transactions, including steering approximately $245,000 in Arkansas General Improvement funds to his co-conspirators, which included executives at a Missouri-based health care charity.
People from across central Arkansas came together with a goal to unite and serve the community
Here in Arkansas, Monday was an action-packed day of events, that included parades, prayers, and fireworks where Arkansans of all backgrounds gathered to remember the civil rights leader, and his message of peace and unity.
Former Arkansas state lawmaker Henry Wilkins sentenced to federal prison for bribery
A former Arkansas state senator and state representative who had gone on to serve as a county judge was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for his part in a bribery conspiracy.
Pine Bluff company opening doors for aspiring welders
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Central Moloney has partnered with Watson Chapel High School in Pine Bluff to train students to become welders. Central Moloney CEO Chris Hart said the partnership could address some gaps in the organization. "One of the deepest needs in terms of skilled labor that we've...
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Martin Luther King Jr. Commission host breakfast event
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission hosted a breakfast event Monday morning.
Lanes on I-30 in Benton clears after Tuesday morning crash
A crash on Interstate 30 in Benton has blocked traffic going eastbound Tuesday morning.
Gov. Sanders emphasizes commitment to law enforcement at AR Sheriff’s Winter Conference
This week, the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association met in Little Rock for their Winter Conference. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke to the sheriffs from across the state and emphasized her commitment to stand with law enforcement. KTLO’s Heather Loftis spoke to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery for his thoughts on...
Manhunt still underway for LR man wanted for murder
Little Rock (KATV) — A manhunt is still underway for a Little Rock suspect who is wanted for Capital Murder. According to the US Marshall Service, 15-year-old Tyler Bland is still on the run after jumping out of a vehicle on the way to turn himself in. Bland has...
Police: Suspect identified in North Little Rock homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Christopher Dobbins of North Little Rock. Police have identified 25-year-old Brandon Jefferson as a suspect in connection to the homicide. Officers have obtained a warrant for capital murder and aggravated robbery. The North Little Rock Police Department...
Woman arrested in Arkansas for killing another woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly killing another woman on Wednesday night. Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. officers were called out to 1001 Breckenridge Drive for a reported “burglary in progress.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person in a parking lot. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
April Harris' family still looking for answers 5 years after murder
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's been five years since the murder of April Harris— a young mother who was shot and killed as she was taking her kids to school. April's sister, Amber Harris, said that January 19, 2018, was a day that forever changed her and her family's life.
Shooting in West Little Rock leaves two dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a West Little Rock homicide that happened on Monday evening. According to reports, officers responded to shots fired call on Epernay Circle at around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived they found two deceased people, which officers believe to...
Family hoping NLRPD catches suspect in Tuesday deadly shooting
Their loved one, 30-year-old Christopher Dobbins, was shot and killed at night in the 1700 block of east Broadway in North Little Rock.
Arkansas police identify driver in deadly Sunday morning hit-and-run
Benton police announced that they have identified the vehicle and driver in a hit-and-run on Sunday that resulted in the death of a teen.
Little Rock School District considering looking outside U.S. to fill open teaching positions
As school districts across the state continue to combat the teacher shortage, the Little Rock School District is considering looking outside the country.
