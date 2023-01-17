ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coingeek.com

Regulators in Japan urge global policymakers to treat digital currencies like banks

Japanese financial regulators are pushing for a concerted approach towards virtual currency regulation with a specific call to bring them under the purview of banking regulation, Bloomberg reported. Mamoru Yanase, deputy director-general of the Financial Services Agency’s Strategy Development and Management Bureau, said that “Crypto has become this big,” requiring...
cryptobriefing.com

Vote on Crucial European Crypto Legislation Delayed Again

The European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation vote is being pushed back to April. The 400-page text reportedly needs to be translated into 24 languages, which is presenting issues. MiCA aims to combat money laundering in the crypto industry and ensure that stablecoin issuers have sufficient reserves.
decrypt.co

Vote on EU’s Landmark MiCA Crypto Bill Delayed Again

The European Union’s MiCA crypto bill will now be put forward for parliamentary approval in April after first being delayed to February. Voting has once again been delayed on the European Union’s proposals to align crypto rules across its 27 member states. Members of the European Parliament will...
Benzinga

Why Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group Is Suspending Dividends

Digital Currency Group (DCG) has announced that it is suspending all dividend payments to its shareholders until further notice. What Happened: According to the letter to shareholders seen by Bloomberg, the move comes as a result of contagion in the crypto space brought on by the bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange.
CNBC

Bitcoin holds above $21,000, and Three Arrows founders pitch crypto debt platform: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World explores how centralized exchanges are turning to proof of reserves as a way to assure customers of liquidity after the downfall of FTX.
PYMNTS

Report: CoinDesk Considers Putting Itself Up for Sale

Cryptocurrency-centric news outlet CoinDesk is reportedly seeking a buyer. CEO Kevin Worth told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) the company had hired investment bankers at Lazard Ltd. to examine options that include a full or a partial sale. “Over the last few months, we have received numerous inbound indications of...

