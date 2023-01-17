Read full article on original website
Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park
Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.
On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
When deciding what to do for a meal, especially for a large group, it can be difficult to come up with a solution that everyone will enjoy. That's where a buffet comes in, giving each person a wide selection of food to choose from so they can curate their own perfect meal.
Waitress accused of writing over $650 tip for $25 meal at local restaurant
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A restaurant waitress was arrested after she had allegedly committed fraud after giving herself an unauthorized tip of over $600 charged to a customer’s credit card. The waitress identified as Rylee Francis, 19, of Walker, was charged with one count each of theft...
Even as COVID-19 waned, here's why Baton Rouge emergency room visits rose in 2022
Baton Rouge’s emergency rooms were a little more packed last year. Area hospitals said their total emergency room visits rose in 2022 compared to 2021. Though state data shows positive COVID-19 cases plummeted last year, the disease's lingering effects were a key reason for the ER spike. As COVID-19...
Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders and volunteers want to model off a permanent housing establishment that has shown success rates across the country. Picture this a village filled with about fifty 400-square-foot homes, providing all of the basic living necessities to live. “People need hope, people to...
New Orleans activist Barbara Lacen-Keller dies at 76
NEW ORLEANS — Many in New Orleans are mourning the loss of Barbara Lacen-Keller, a beloved community leader and activist. If you knew her, you knew she was the "Mayor of Central City." She was also known as a fixture at City Hall, a founding member of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, a Lady Buck Jumper and an enthusiast of all things New Orleans.
Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
Plan to open new mental health facility near BR neighborhood reportedly halted amid pushback
BATON ROUGE - Officials say plans for a new mental health facility nestled alongside a Baton Rouge neighborhood have dissipated after the proposal was met with criticism from neighbors. The facility, which has already faced significant community pushback, was set to be located at 7414 Sumrall Drive, right next door...
Letters: Frightened of bridges? Not as much as this man.
Yes, some people are afraid of bridges! High bridges, long bridges, narrow bridges. This reminds me of the time years ago when I was working on the "Old Bridge" on U.S. 190, Mississippi River, Baton Rouge. I was on the east side of the bridge when one day a man...
East Washington Street will be renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge is honoring the first female African American Mayor Pro-tempore, Lorri Burgess. East Washington Street, which runs between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive underneath I-10 in south Baton Rouge, will be renamed to Lorri Burgess Avenue, thanks to a unanimous vote by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.
Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
Metro Council approves items related to garbage pickup, ‘tiny homes,’ and hotel disturbances
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council tackled a laundry list of items during its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that included trash services, housing the homeless, and changes to dealing with hotel disturbances. Council members approved the new contract with Republic Trash Services. Starting on...
Community gathers in memory of New Orleans Bounce artist Flipset Fred
NEW ORLEANS — Family, friends and fans of rapper Flipset Fred gathered Wednesday night in memory of the late New Orleans Bounce artist. The artist whose birth name is Fredrick Palmer died unexpectedly earlier this week. Funeral arrangements are still pending as well as Palmer's cause of death.
Gayle Benson's investment firm raises $50M for new fund aimed at Gulf Coast real estate
Benson Capital Partners, the investment firm launched by Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson in 2019, has raised $50 million from local investors for a new real estate investment fund focused on New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. Benson Capital Real Estate I, LP, as the fund is called, officially...
