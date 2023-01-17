ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

theadvocate.com

Popular bookstore 2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

Good news for book lovers: There's a new bookstore in town. 2nd & Charles, a chain that sells new and used books, vinyl, games and an assortment of pop culture items, has opened a location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road. The store's grand opening is set...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Bring back Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard to N.O. City Park

Quin Hillyer gave us a reasoned approach to the Confederate memorial issue, "West Point should not memorialize Robert E. Lee," Jan. 1. I think Beauregard should go back to City Park in New Orleans. It's a beautiful piece of art, the location was perfect and he was a decent fellow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.

On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana

When deciding what to do for a meal, especially for a large group, it can be difficult to come up with a solution that everyone will enjoy. That's where a buffet comes in, giving each person a wide selection of food to choose from so they can curate their own perfect meal.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Waitress accused of writing over $650 tip for $25 meal at local restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A restaurant waitress was arrested after she had allegedly committed fraud after giving herself an unauthorized tip of over $600 charged to a customer’s credit card. The waitress identified as Rylee Francis, 19, of Walker, was charged with one count each of theft...
WALKER, LA
WAFB

Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders and volunteers want to model off a permanent housing establishment that has shown success rates across the country. Picture this a village filled with about fifty 400-square-foot homes, providing all of the basic living necessities to live. “People need hope, people to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans activist Barbara Lacen-Keller dies at 76

NEW ORLEANS — Many in New Orleans are mourning the loss of Barbara Lacen-Keller, a beloved community leader and activist. If you knew her, you knew she was the "Mayor of Central City." She was also known as a fixture at City Hall, a founding member of the Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale, a Lady Buck Jumper and an enthusiast of all things New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Frightened of bridges? Not as much as this man.

Yes, some people are afraid of bridges! High bridges, long bridges, narrow bridges. This reminds me of the time years ago when I was working on the "Old Bridge" on U.S. 190, Mississippi River, Baton Rouge. I was on the east side of the bridge when one day a man...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

East Washington Street will be renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge is honoring the first female African American Mayor Pro-tempore, Lorri Burgess. East Washington Street, which runs between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive underneath I-10 in south Baton Rouge, will be renamed to Lorri Burgess Avenue, thanks to a unanimous vote by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Volunteers preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Volunteers are preparing 200,000 meals for families in Louisiana. Entergy and Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered up to sponsor food packing events across the state. Organizers said healthy meals will be packed to address both food insecurity and access to healthy ingredients. No food will be...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

