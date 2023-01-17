Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a packed room in the state Capitol on Wednesday, where lives could change or remain stagnant, more than 60 cases were considered for pardons or other measures, such as authority to own and possess guns. People asking for clemency would be allowed no more than five minutes to state their case, according to the […] The post 5 minutes: Offenders must present cases quickly to be considered for pardons that change lives appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO