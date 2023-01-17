ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Phoenix

New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools

Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Editorial: DeSantis goes to school on Florida: Here come the thought police

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich recently described "culture wars" as, at bottom, an attempt by American oligarchs to distract the middle class from the oligarchs' efforts to reap what unguarded riches they could. That provides an explanation for many unfathomable actions political leaders have taken on their behalf, from decimation of environmental enforcement to tax cuts for the 1 percenters to IRS budget cuts that make it harder to collect even those reduced taxes. But,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis is Governor Desantis's Biggest Weapon

Casey DeSantis is arguably one of the most active, visible, and influential First Ladies in Florida history. First Lady DeSantis has been at the core of Gov. Ron DeSantis's political career helping the now-reelected Governor of Florida maneuver through the media minefield that legacy media outlets have set in front of him.
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

As VA benefits expand, Florida's women veterans are urged to apply

About 160,000 of Florida's more than 1.5 million veterans are women -- that's the second most among U.S. states. And many of them may not be seeking the benefits they have earned. Now there's a statewide push to get more women to utilize those benefits. 'SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP'. Retired...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

DeSantis seeks to permanently ban COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday where he laid out new COVID-19 rules and mandates that he hopes the Legislature will pass in the upcoming legislative session. The governor spoke at the Todd Herendeen Theater in Panama City Beach. "When the world lost its mind, Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

5 minutes: Offenders must present cases quickly to be considered for pardons that change lives

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a packed room in the state Capitol on Wednesday, where lives could change or remain stagnant, more than 60 cases were considered for pardons or other measures, such as authority to own and possess guns. People asking for clemency would be allowed no more than five minutes to state their case, according to the […] The post 5 minutes: Offenders must present cases quickly to be considered for pardons that change lives appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Florida history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Florida using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Despite recent improvements, Florida prisons remain short-staffed

'We have turned the corner, but we're not out of the woods yet.'. The Florida Department of Corrections is still dealing with staffing shortfalls, legislators in the Senate and House are hearing. The Senate Criminal Justice Committee, the House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee, and the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee heard similar...
FLORIDA STATE
floridaphoenix.com

Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know

Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
FLORIDA STATE

