San Francisco’s reparations committee suggests giving each lifelong Black resident $5 million, completely forgiving their debts

The Jewish Press
San Francisco Proposal: $5M in Reparations to Every Black Person
Finally, the infamous Confederate stronghold of San Francisco is going to atone for slavery. San Francisco’s reparations committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression” faced by the local Black community. The last...
sfstandard.com
SF Power Couple Gave George Santos Thousands. Now They Feel Cheated
Some say everyone in the world is connected by no more than six degrees of separation—meaning for better or for worse, you’re closer than you think to someone making headlines half a world away. Take, for instance, San Francisco’s only individual donors to the endlessly embarrassing Republican Congressman...
SF reparations committee proposes $5 million payment for Black residents
Residents must be 18 at the time the committee's proposal is enacted and have identified as Black or African American on public documents for at least 10 years.
Critics slam San Francisco's proposed $5 million reparations: 'Outrageous,' 'unconstitutional,' 'unlawful'
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell and radio host Larry Elder react to a San Francisco reparations committee proposing $5 million for Black residents due to decades of 'systematic repression.'
Washington Examiner
San Francisco plan to give $5 million to black residents in reparations slammed as 'racist'
A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: DA Jenkins’ Shocking Decision To Prosecute Children As Adults
As formerly incarcerated community leaders, we (Peejay Ai and Nghiep Ke Lam) were shocked to hear San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ plans to prosecute children as adults. Jenkins’ decision goes against years of progressive criminal justice reform across the state. Other District Attorneys like George Gascon and Pamela Price have pursued progressive policy alternatives to mass incarceration rooted in healing. DA Jenkins’ position to criminalize youth will only devastate our communities.
sfstandard.com
What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City
Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms
Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
San Fran's reparations committee proposes $5 million to each Black longtime resident, total debt forgiveness
The San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million to atone for the city's decades of systemic racism.
Vox
It looks like people are actually moving back to San Francisco (really)
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Unsurprisingly, people are still moving...
SF to close idle healthcare benefit accounts and pocket the funds
Like many employees in San Francisco, Miguel Vargas, a waiter in the Mission District, had no idea there was a fund, under his name, that he could use for medical expenses. So, he was stunned last week to learn he had accumulated about $16,000 in his healthcare benefit account from two employers, accrued over seven years.
sfstandard.com
Why San Jose Stayed Resilient as San Francisco Stumbled
In San Francisco, office vacancies are surging, rents are plummeting and the city’s downtown—once buzzing with energy and activity—can’t shake a general feeling of desolation. Its less glamorous neighbor to the south, San Jose, is facing many of the same existential challenges—or at least it should...
oaklandside.org
Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years
The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
Eater
Jamaican Food Steps Into the San Francisco Spotlight at the Historic Ferry Building
For Shani Jones, chef and owner of SF-based catering company Peaches Patties, her mother’s Jamaican food is, as she calls it, a “prized possession.” For holidays or special occasions, Jones’s mother would cook a whole spread of Jamaican dishes, along with her specialty item, patties. But in San Francisco, where Jones grew up, she felt there was a lack of accessible Jamaican restaurants on her side of the Bay Bridge, rather than the East Bay or South Bay. That’s when the idea of opening a restaurant that served the beloved food of her childhood began to take hold, especially after returning home from college in Atlanta. “I knew I had no idea about the food business, but I knew about cooking for the family,” Jones says. “I knew that I could do it, and I knew that it would be successful, especially in San Francisco where people are open to different types of food. But I had no idea what type of ride I was in for.”
Netflix founder gives $20 million to San Francisco university
Minerva University in San Francisco has announced a generous gift of $20 million from the cofounder of Netflix, Reed Hastings. Minerva University, ranked the number one most innovative university in the world, said the $20 million gift "allows the university to focus on setting its plans for longer-term growth in motion, and to support students with high financial need with scholarships."
Dozens of cars targeted in break-in sprees in San Francisco, Oakland
'Lawlessness in the city': In just the last few days, as many as 20 cars in Oakland and 17 in San Francisco were targeted in break-in sprees, as thieves smashed one window after another.
KQED
'It's Gotten Worse': Oakland City Council Member Carroll Fife Faces Racist, Violent Threats
Oakland City Council member Carroll Fife says violent threats against her and other public officials are increasing. To draw attention to the problem, Fife took to Twitter on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to publicize a series of horrific, hate-filled voicemails she has received, many of which use racist and violent language to demean and threaten her, a Black woman.
KTVU FOX 2
Animal rights protesters project secret-recorded video of pigs on a San Francisco Costco
SAN FRANCISCO - Costco in San Francisco was the target of animal rights protests on Wednesday. The group Direct Action Everywhere projected secretly-recorded video of pigs being rendered unconscious before slaughter in chambers filled with carbon dioxide gas. The activist group said the footage was taken at a facility in...
lookout.co
New Bay Area maps show hidden flood risk from sea level rise and groundwater
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Amid dramatic ocean swells and drenching atmospheric rivers, a new report lays bare a hidden aspect of sea level rise that has been exacerbating flooding in the San Francisco Bay Area. The report,...
SF art gallery owner filmed spraying homeless woman with water arrested
An arrest warrant has been issued for Collier Gwin, the art gallery owner who was filmed hosing down a homeless woman last week, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday.
