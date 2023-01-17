ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco’s reparations committee suggests giving each lifelong Black resident $5 million, completely forgiving their debts

By Aly Richards
texasbreaking.com
 2 days ago
Related
The Jewish Press

San Francisco Proposal: $5M in Reparations to Every Black Person

Finally, the infamous Confederate stronghold of San Francisco is going to atone for slavery. San Francisco’s reparations committee has proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic repression” faced by the local Black community. The last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Power Couple Gave George Santos Thousands. Now They Feel Cheated

Some say everyone in the world is connected by no more than six degrees of separation—meaning for better or for worse, you’re closer than you think to someone making headlines half a world away. Take, for instance, San Francisco’s only individual donors to the endlessly embarrassing Republican Congressman...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

San Francisco plan to give $5 million to black residents in reparations slammed as 'racist'

A proposed reparations payment that would give longtime black residents of San Francisco $5 million is facing opposition, with several critics calling it "racist." The program , pitched by the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee, claims the $5 million payment would remedy any economic and opportunity losses that black San Francisco residents have endured over the years. It would also supplement the income of lower-income black households to reflect the Area Median Income every year for at least 250 years, according to the pitched program .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: DA Jenkins’ Shocking Decision To Prosecute Children As Adults

As formerly incarcerated community leaders, we (Peejay Ai and Nghiep Ke Lam) were shocked to hear San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ plans to prosecute children as adults. Jenkins’ decision goes against years of progressive criminal justice reform across the state. Other District Attorneys like George Gascon and Pamela Price have pursued progressive policy alternatives to mass incarceration rooted in healing. DA Jenkins’ position to criminalize youth will only devastate our communities.
SAN QUENTIN, CA
sfstandard.com

What the Only Four Book Ban Requests in SF Reveal About the City

Book banning has become so prevalent—and so divisive—that some are calling it the new pandemic. Data collected from the American Library Association demonstrates that book ban requests in 2022 are on pace to outstrip 2021, which was itself a record year. And a comprehensive report by PEN America,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom Opened a Reparations Can of Worms

Despite that California was never a slave state, the San Francisco reparations committee just announced a proposal to pay each multi-decade black resident of the City $5 million. But Wait! It doesn’t stop there. The reparations committee also proposed granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of “systematic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Why San Jose Stayed Resilient as San Francisco Stumbled

In San Francisco, office vacancies are surging, rents are plummeting and the city’s downtown—once buzzing with energy and activity—can’t shake a general feeling of desolation. Its less glamorous neighbor to the south, San Jose, is facing many of the same existential challenges—or at least it should...
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years

The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Jamaican Food Steps Into the San Francisco Spotlight at the Historic Ferry Building

For Shani Jones, chef and owner of SF-based catering company Peaches Patties, her mother’s Jamaican food is, as she calls it, a “prized possession.” For holidays or special occasions, Jones’s mother would cook a whole spread of Jamaican dishes, along with her specialty item, patties. But in San Francisco, where Jones grew up, she felt there was a lack of accessible Jamaican restaurants on her side of the Bay Bridge, rather than the East Bay or South Bay. That’s when the idea of opening a restaurant that served the beloved food of her childhood began to take hold, especially after returning home from college in Atlanta. “I knew I had no idea about the food business, but I knew about cooking for the family,” Jones says. “I knew that I could do it, and I knew that it would be successful, especially in San Francisco where people are open to different types of food. But I had no idea what type of ride I was in for.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ash Jurberg

Netflix founder gives $20 million to San Francisco university

Minerva University in San Francisco has announced a generous gift of $20 million from the cofounder of Netflix, Reed Hastings. Minerva University, ranked the number one most innovative university in the world, said the $20 million gift "allows the university to focus on setting its plans for longer-term growth in motion, and to support students with high financial need with scholarships."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

