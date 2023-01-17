Send in clowns; reform penal system; Biden documents; DeSantis detritus Letters, Jan. 19

Reform penal system to reduce crime

Let’s do something now that has been proven to reduce crime: Reduce recidivism when prisoners are released from prison and back into society.

We now have a penal system and not a rehabilitation system, as is the case in many other countries. In our system, we have many for-profit prisons. Why would these for-profit prisons want to rehabilitate these so-called customers and lose future profits for their business?

Yes, I did call them customers. Our government is paying for the room and board for facilities similar to bad kennels holding multiple animals in cages. State-run institutions are not much better.

Let’s look at a different approach, where a 19-year-old is sentenced to five years for a non-violent crime. Perhaps this person did not complete schooling due to some personal difficulty. All prisons should be responsible for helping out to get a diploma for these individuals; or maybe some other helpful education, such a trade school, which will benefit society and help individuals find meaningful employment. This is working in other countries.

Let’s not drop them off on a street corner with a change of clothes, a small amount of cash and well wishes. What are their choices and options at this point? Let’s take steps to reduce crime and not merely complain and use this as a political tool to spread fear and get votes for politicians.

We can address this problem if our politicians choose. Let us not continue to perpetuate this 17th century system and hope this will help lower the war on crime.

Try less complaining and more action to fix these problems.

Charles Davis, Stuart

Will school zone get jammed with drivers avoiding downtown?

In response to Laurence Reisman's columns on the Twin Pairs , I worry about drivers reverting to 16th Street and through the school zone when State Road 60 downtown (20th Street) turns into a bottleneck, especially when Brightline trains start flying through on their routine schedule.

About parking, why not add a level or two to the parking garage? That would solve that problem.

The city of Naperville, Illinois, has free parking at its garages. It's about the same size as Vero Beach and the town is always busy.

Ron Grommes, Vero Beach

Homeowners associations must be as inconspicuous as possible

I appreciate Rod Ralph’s and Bill Fredericks’ responses to my letter concerning our homeowners association board’s obsession with what I termed “picayune” issues, such as where dogs urinate (and how often in the same spot) and where residents choose to walk and run. However, neither Ralph’s nor Fredericks’ letter addresses my primary argument: Some HOA boards are directed by individuals obsessed with controlling individual conduct and preferences, a behavior despised by many residents.

Ralph’s point that I made a “broad generalization” about engineers lacking adequate interpersonal skills is apt. Surely some engineers possess the personality and requisite skills to deal with residents empathetically. However, I don't think that’s the situation in our community, and in my opinion, our board’s president too often forgets that maintaining neighborhood harmony should be his pole star.

(For example, conducting a public grilling of a couple new to our community about their decision to begin touching up the exterior paint of their home after the architectural change committee denied their request to do so resembled an inquisition. Such a heavy-handed approach was humiliating and has no place in a community of neighbors.)

HOAs must function as inconspicuously as possible for the benefit of the community, avoiding excessive control.

Cray Little, Vero Beach

Mast partly responsible for House debacle

In the theater, you “send in the clowns” when a performance is going poorly. This should have come to mind if you watched U.S. House of Representatives Republicans take a historic 15 ballots to elect Kevin McCarthy as their speaker. This occurred in spite of Republicans being in the majority and McCarthy reportedly making copious promises to members considered to be to the extreme right and election and insurrection deniers.

Much like the Republicans’ attempts to downplay what we saw with our own eyes on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by describing it as a “normal tourist visit,” Rep. Brian Mast recently sent a newsletter to his constituents titled: “Don’t Get Distracted” and euphemistically described the Republicans’ chaotic election as simple “a messy process.”

Sadly, during this spectacle, only one Republican representative (not Mast), found the grace to attend the brief ceremony on the Capitol steps to honor the brave police officers who fought the “tourists” who stormed the Capitol, at the invitation of Donald Trump, in an effort to stop a free and fair election and its certification. Reminder: Mast voted against certification.

Mast urges us to not get distracted, so let’s continue watching the Republicans as they attempt to govern. Buckle up for more messiness as they investigate, investigate, investigate and center their efforts on dismantling legislation that benefits Americans, such as funding for Social Security, Medicare and the military.

Remember, when Mast nominated McCarthy for speaker, he stated: “I vouch for Kevin McCarthy." Mast should be held accountable for this support and McCarthy’s actions.

Steven Sondheim’s song, “Send in the Clowns,” includes lyrics that, sadly, sum up what we witnessed from House Republicans and portends what's to come: “Where are the clowns? Send in the clowns. Don’t bother; they’re here.”

Kathryn Edwards, Palm City

Election over in November; why are signs still out?

Florida Statute 106.1435 states: (1) Each candidate, whether for a federal, state, county, or district office, shall make a good faith effort to remove all of his or her political campaign advertisements within 30 days after:

(a) Withdrawal of his or her candidacy;

(b) Having been eliminated as a candidate; or

(c) Being elected to office.

I passed two of Gov. Ron DeSantis' signs today. It's time they come down.

Cathy Gilbert, Port St. Lucie

Virginia Merit Scholar controversy a disgrace

Thomas Jefferson High School in Virginia has been hiding the identity of its Merit Scholars. No acknowledgment, no applause for the hard work it takes to succeed at that level of academics. Just hide it so you don’t hurt the feelings of other students.

Tough. That’s life, get used to it. It should be a learning experience: You don’t put in the effort, you don't get the prize.

At the same time, the school acknowledged and gave rousing applause to successful athletes and students in other venues. How’s that fair?

When will we stand up to those who are playing games and manipulating the minds of our people? This nonsense must stop!

Knocking one group down to build up another is a phony way to help someone succeed. I thought it was supposed to be all about fairness. We’re supposed to be colorblind and gender blind and select the person best for the job.

Enough!

Bob & Joan Hall, Vero Beach

More to Biden documents story?

It is difficult to believe that highly classified documents stashed away by President Joe Biden at the Penn Biden Center some six years ago were "accidentally" discovered by his attorneys last November.

A far more plausible version of that incident is that the president and his staff are now preparing in earnest for an expected congressional investigation of the president and his family. It seems likely that similar improprieties by Biden will be revealed before and after the investigation begins.

Herb Brennan, Fort Pierce

