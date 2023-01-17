Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
927thevan.com
Holland City Council to Meet Tonight; Proposed Land Swap Not on Agenda
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 18, 2023) – There may be a question about a land swap before Holland voters in May, but it won’t be finalized on Wednesday evening. The Holland City Council holds its regular business meeting in Chambers at Holland City Hall, and according to the agenda posted on the city’s Civic Web website, a resolution that would ask voters to approve a land swap with GDK in which the city would acquire the Verplank Dock site off of West 8th Street from GDK in exchange for the James DeYoung power plant site off of Pine Avenue is not among the items to be considered.
MLive.com
Grand Haven prepares message supporting DEI efforts in response to Ottawa County eliminating office
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The city of Grand Haven is preparing a statement emphasizing its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion that will be sent to officials in Ottawa County who dismantled its DEI office more than two weeks ago. The Grand Haven City Council agreed Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan
The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn't look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez.
muskegonchannel.com
Muskegon City Manager Jonathan Seyferth
It's been a couple of months for Jonathan Seyferth to settle in at the helm of the City of Muskegon. To go running in on day one with cameras and questions is one way of doing things, but hey...to let a guy get his feet planted, find his way around the building and understand the lay of the land a little is more of our pace....so, we let things simmer a bit. Besides, Jonathan isn't a stranger to many of us. His time in Muskegon has been established working in economic development and roles in neighboring communities have built him up to the role he's in as the City Manager of Muskegon and as 2023 comes in, we caught up.
thecentraltrend.com
The recent Ottawa County board meeting has led to significant changes within the community
Diversity and equity are some of the fundamental building blocks required in a society. This is only one of the many reasons people are questioning the recent decision made by the Ottawa County board to shut down the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Ottawa County is one...
Kalamazoo approves resurfacing project on street that connects WMU to downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission has approved a resurfacing project for a road connecting Western Michigan University and downtown Kalamazoo. The commission approved the project for $591,528.03 at its Tuesday, Jan. 17, meeting. West Michigan Avenue will be resurfaced between Lovell Street and West Main Street. The resurfacing...
Updated logo that aims to represent all of Muskegon County to mark new campus
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A new logo to go along with its new campus is set to be unveiled by Muskegon County. The logo, featuring a lake, trees and sun, was tentatively approved by the board of commissioners. It replaces one of a lighthouse that has been used for the past decade.
wgvunews.org
Judge refuses to toss lawsuit against City of Muskegon
A judge has refused to toss out a lawsuit that accuses the City of Muskegon of selling a developer property on Muskegon Lake without public comment on the matter first. In an opinion issued last Monday, Muskegon County Circuit Judge Kenneth Hoopes found that city officials had “elements of bad faith” surrounding the transfer of land to local real estate developer, Parkland Properties.
lanthorn.com
GV students respond to Ottawa County’s conservative changes
On Jan. 3, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several changes to the county’s leadership and implemented conservative messaging. Some of their initial actions include dissolving the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and changing their motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”
What’s Going On With Kalamazoo Public Schools?
After the Superintendent resigned in a mutual agreement with the school board, the Kalamazoo Public Schools assistant superintendent has been terminated and the president of the school board resigned. All of this has happened in just under a month and has left many parents of Kalamazoo unsatisfied and confused. In...
Townhome, retail development would transform stretch of Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A stretch of Wealthy Street SE between Lafayette and Prospect avenues would be transformed with 18 townhomes, two renovated single-family homes, and commercial space under a proposed development plan. The plan, being pitched by Grand Rapids-based Indigo Design + Development, would re-envision an area that...
John Gibbs on his first 2 weeks as Ottawa County administrator: ‘Really, really natural thing’
WEST OLIVE, MI – With two weeks under his belt leading Michigan’s fastest-growing county, John Gibbs says much of what he’s encountered so far as the new Ottawa County administrator has parallels with his previous job leading a federal department. “I feel like every single thing I’ve...
Kent GOP center vandalized with antisemitic symbols
Tuesday morning, antisemitic and white supremacy symbols could be seen scrawled in black spray paint on the walls of the the Kent County Republican Party headquarters.
Police investigate vandalism at Kent County GOP Headquarters
An investigation is underway after Grand Rapids police say someone vandalized the Kent County GOP Headquarters.
Roundabout planned for Green Ridge Square Shopping Center
WALKER, Michigan — A popular shopping center in Kent County could soon look a lot different. The City of Walker is planning to replace the traffic signal in the Green Ridge Square Shopping Center off Alpine Avenue. Walker's engineer says they have considered many different ways to improve the...
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
Fox17
Davenport University supports community after student dies in crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A student at Davenport University has died following a crash Tuesday. In a statement released to FOX 17, the university says it is helping friends, family and classmates of the victim as the community mourns its sudden loss. We’re told counseling is available on-site to...
Southbound U.S. 31 closed in Holland for downed tree, power lines
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Southbound U.S. 31 is closed from East 32nd Street to Lincoln Avenue in Holland. The southbound lanes were shut down around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, because of a tree down and utility lines in the traffic lane. A traffic signal is also hanging low at U.S. 31 and East 32nd Street.
Deer fencing chosen over a targeted cull in Norton Shores to help protect property
NORTON SHORES, MI -- A new city ordinance allows for deer fencing at homes in Norton Shores. The ordinance that allows residents to erect fencing to protect plants from hungry deer during certain parts of the year has proven successful in other parts of the country, according to city staff.
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log January 16-17, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Comments / 0