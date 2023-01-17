ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

Holland City Council to Meet Tonight; Proposed Land Swap Not on Agenda

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 18, 2023) – There may be a question about a land swap before Holland voters in May, but it won’t be finalized on Wednesday evening. The Holland City Council holds its regular business meeting in Chambers at Holland City Hall, and according to the agenda posted on the city’s Civic Web website, a resolution that would ask voters to approve a land swap with GDK in which the city would acquire the Verplank Dock site off of West 8th Street from GDK in exchange for the James DeYoung power plant site off of Pine Avenue is not among the items to be considered.
HOLLAND, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Muskegon City Manager Jonathan Seyferth

It's been a couple of months for Jonathan Seyferth to settle in at the helm of the City of Muskegon. To go running in on day one with cameras and questions is one way of doing things, but hey...to let a guy get his feet planted, find his way around the building and understand the lay of the land a little is more of our pace....so, we let things simmer a bit. Besides, Jonathan isn't a stranger to many of us. His time in Muskegon has been established working in economic development and roles in neighboring communities have built him up to the role he's in as the City Manager of Muskegon and as 2023 comes in, we caught up.
MUSKEGON, MI
wgvunews.org

Judge refuses to toss lawsuit against City of Muskegon

A judge has refused to toss out a lawsuit that accuses the City of Muskegon of selling a developer property on Muskegon Lake without public comment on the matter first. In an opinion issued last Monday, Muskegon County Circuit Judge Kenneth Hoopes found that city officials had “elements of bad faith” surrounding the transfer of land to local real estate developer, Parkland Properties.
MUSKEGON, MI
lanthorn.com

GV students respond to Ottawa County’s conservative changes

On Jan. 3, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several changes to the county’s leadership and implemented conservative messaging. Some of their initial actions include dissolving the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and changing their motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

What’s Going On With Kalamazoo Public Schools?

After the Superintendent resigned in a mutual agreement with the school board, the Kalamazoo Public Schools assistant superintendent has been terminated and the president of the school board resigned. All of this has happened in just under a month and has left many parents of Kalamazoo unsatisfied and confused. In...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Southbound U.S. 31 closed in Holland for downed tree, power lines

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Southbound U.S. 31 is closed from East 32nd Street to Lincoln Avenue in Holland. The southbound lanes were shut down around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, because of a tree down and utility lines in the traffic lane. A traffic signal is also hanging low at U.S. 31 and East 32nd Street.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log January 16-17, 2023

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy