LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Plans by the state Department of Transportation to pave a substantial length of East High Street – from North Pleasant View Road in Sanatoga to the dividing line between Berks County and West Pottsgrove Township, just east of Quarry Road – are discussion topic for the Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023) meeting of the Lower Pottsgrove Board of Commissioners.
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – An accident in which the driver of a loaded dump truck lost control of the vehicle Tuesday (Jan. 17, 2023) at about 11:04 a.m., while traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 422 between its Armand Hammer and Sanatoga exits, crashed through guard rails at a bridge and tumbled dozens of feet down a steep ravine toward Sanatoga Creek.
A Pennsylvania task force is set to meet Friday to review a drought watch in place since the summer for five counties, including part of the Lehigh Valley. For almost five months, residents in Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Luzerne and Potter counties have been asked to reduce their individual water use by 5% to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day, after a dry summer.
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. Residents filled the seats at Monday’s North Lebanon Township Board of Supervisors meeting to speak their mind on a considered zoning amendment for parts of 1675 and 1677 Grace Ave. The equitable owners of...
A Stacker analysis of migration patterns revealed the locales to which Montgomery County residents relocate most. A Stacker analysis of 2015–2019 migration patterns from U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the U.S. destinations to which Montgomery County residents are most likely to move. Montgomery County’s population has been rising steadily...
READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some bridge work going on in Schuylkill Haven. PennDOT is replacing the old Columbia Street Bridge. The first beams were put into place on Monday and the remaining beams were added Tuesday. This is a 4.2 million dollar project. The new bridge will be wider and architecturally different from […]
Wednesday’s commute is off to a rocky start as a three-vehicle crash is snarling traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County. The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. on Route 22 West near mile marker 322.9 between Fullerton Avenue and MacArthur Road/ Route 145, authorities said. No injuries were...
SLATINGTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in northern Lehigh County. A 6-foot piece of pipe broke Tuesday evening when firefighters tried to get water from a hydrant to put out flames at a Washington Township home, said the Slatington borough manager. When firefighters turned the plug...
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner. The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.
As Bucks County approaches a one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a reminder of last year’s coyote sightings. The purpose of this was to let local...
A school bus transporting students went off the road and subsequently hit a house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, reported WFMZ News. The bus was reportedly transporting students from the Upper Perkiomen School District on their way home from the Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center. The reason why the bus...
A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
A section of Route 100 near Greenville will be closed for about a week to repair a wall struck during a crash Tuesday night. Montchanin Road (Route 100) was blocked off between Buck Road and Kirk Road Wednesday after DelDOT found damage to a section of a stone wall standing just outside the lanes of traffic.
5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after a standoff with police in Berks County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about what happened. That is posted here. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in Heidelberg Township. PSP said they...
Quakertown Community School District’s contract with Bus Patrol is paying off. The safety program, which equips the district’s Levy bus fleet with mounted cameras to capture driver violations, netted $49,880 in its latest monthly report with 305 violations. About one-third of revenue from tickets goes to the district...
Two third-party candidates are taking Dauphin County to court, arguing the county violated their First Amendment rights by preventing them from participating in political speech at Fort Hunter Park. Kevin Gaughen and David Kocur, both members of the newly formed Keystone Party, say the county prevented them from gathering signatures...
Harrisburg, PA – The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wrapped up Saturday, after eight days packed with hundreds of enlightening and entertaining events, highlighting the Pennsylvanians behind our strong, resilient roots, strategic investments and innovations feeding our economy and future. (Highlight video by Joan Freeman, BCTV) “In Pennsylvania, agriculture is...
