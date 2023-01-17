ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

sanatogapost.com

Township Moves Thursday Meeting to Sunnybrook

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Plans by the state Department of Transportation to pave a substantial length of East High Street – from North Pleasant View Road in Sanatoga to the dividing line between Berks County and West Pottsgrove Township, just east of Quarry Road – are discussion topic for the Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023) meeting of the Lower Pottsgrove Board of Commissioners.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

‘Truck Over Bridge’ Closes Part of 422 Tuesday

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – An accident in which the driver of a loaded dump truck lost control of the vehicle Tuesday (Jan. 17, 2023) at about 11:04 a.m., while traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 422 between its Armand Hammer and Sanatoga exits, crashed through guard rails at a bridge and tumbled dozens of feet down a steep ravine toward Sanatoga Creek.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. to review drought watch still in effect since summer for 5 counties, including Northampton

A Pennsylvania task force is set to meet Friday to review a drought watch in place since the summer for five counties, including part of the Lehigh Valley. For almost five months, residents in Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Luzerne and Potter counties have been asked to reduce their individual water use by 5% to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day, after a dry summer.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County

READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Replacing the Columbia Street Bridge

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some bridge work going on in Schuylkill Haven. PennDOT is replacing the old Columbia Street Bridge. The first beams were put into place on Monday and the remaining beams were added Tuesday. This is a 4.2 million dollar project. The new bridge will be wider and architecturally different from […]
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County couple build small businesses together

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner. The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.
POTTSVILLE, PA
stnonline.com

Pennsylvania School Bus Leaves Roadway, Hits House

A school bus transporting students went off the road and subsequently hit a house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, reported WFMZ News. The bus was reportedly transporting students from the Upper Perkiomen School District on their way home from the Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center. The reason why the bus...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Route 100 closed near Greenville due to wall collapse

A section of Route 100 near Greenville will be closed for about a week to repair a wall struck during a crash Tuesday night. Montchanin Road (Route 100) was blocked off between Buck Road and Kirk Road Wednesday after DelDOT found damage to a section of a stone wall standing just outside the lanes of traffic.
GREENVILLE, DE
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly standoff in Berks County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after a standoff with police in Berks County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about what happened. That is posted here. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in Heidelberg Township. PSP said they...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Quakertown School District’s bus fleet cameras net 300+ traffic tickets

Quakertown Community School District’s contract with Bus Patrol is paying off. The safety program, which equips the district’s Levy bus fleet with mounted cameras to capture driver violations, netted $49,880 in its latest monthly report with 305 violations. About one-third of revenue from tickets goes to the district...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
bctv.org

That’s a Wrap: 2023 PA Farm Show Highlights Pennsylvania Agriculture

Harrisburg, PA – The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wrapped up Saturday, after eight days packed with hundreds of enlightening and entertaining events, highlighting the Pennsylvanians behind our strong, resilient roots, strategic investments and innovations feeding our economy and future. (Highlight video by Joan Freeman, BCTV) “In Pennsylvania, agriculture is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

