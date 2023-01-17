Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
live5news.com
Proposed changes to the IOP Connector, experts and users weigh in on options
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation has proposed five potential new lane designs for the Isle of Palms Connector bridge, and they’re looking for input from residents. The current connector features one lane of traffic each way, bike and walking lanes on each side...
Mount Pleasant officials, neighbors discuss proposed Mathis Ferry trail
MOUNT PLESANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Neighbors living in Mount Pleasant came to Town Hall Tuesday evening to hear details of phase one of the Mathis Ferry Trail Project. The Town of Mount Pleasant is seeking the public’s input for a recently proposed walking and biking trail. “Tonight,” James Aton, Mount Pleasant’s deputy director for transportation […]
live5news.com
James Island approves removal of grand trees for traffic circle
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of James Island Board of Zoning Appeals approved the removal of two grand trees to make way for the construction of a traffic roundabout Tuesday night. The board voted 3 to 2 to remove the trees, with Chairwoman Brook Lyon explaining that Charleston...
live5news.com
North Charleston holding public hearing on redistricting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston City Council is holding a public input session for proposed changes to city council districts. The Committee of the Whole will hear the public comments on the proposed changes that reflect changes in demographics and population during the 2020 census. The council...
Nighttime lane closures happening on Glenn McConnell Parkway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction for the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project will force lane closures in the area January 19 through 20. Construction crews will be doing paving work on the outside westbound lane of Glenn McConnell Parkway from Bairds Cove to Goodwill Wayfrom 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily. Message boards will be […]
wpde.com
Forest management project to close popular Georgetown Co. bikeway for several weeks
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular bikeway in Georgetown County will be closed for several weeks as the crews work to remove trees and conduct a controlled burn as part of a forest management project. The Waccamaw Neck Bikeway will be closed on either side of the gates...
Crash closes exit on I-526 in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on I-526 in Mount Pleasant is backing up traffic during the Wednesday morning commute. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said Exit 29 (Georgetown) from I-526 eastbound is closed because of a collision. Police encouraged motorists to use caution when traveling in the area.
live5news.com
Charleston Library community fridge program receives additional funding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library has received a $10,000 grant for its Free and Fresh Community Fridge Program. The program distributes free fruits and vegetables at select libraries in areas of higher food insecurity and need, located at the Otranto Road Library, the Hollywood Library and John L. Dart Library, which is currently closed for renovations.
live5news.com
Crews clear crash on I-526 near Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that closed an eastbound exit on I-526 Wednesday morning has been cleared. Mount Pleasant police tweeted about the crash at exit 29 just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. A follow-up tweet showed the crash cleared and the exit reopened around 10 a.m. There was...
live5news.com
SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26, Thursday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash blocked two of the middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map. No word yet on if...
abcnews4.com
Car crashes into utility pole on Cypress Campground Road in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash between a car and utility pole in Berkeley County Thursday morning. The collision scene is on Cypress Campground Road and Rabon Run, approximately six miles east of Ridgeville. There's no word on...
Flagging operations to impact traffic in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Traffic in Dorchester County will be impacted by flagging operations beginning Wednesday, January 18. The work is being done on Highway 78 near Cypress Campground Road and Water Wheel Road. Crews will work daily until Friday, January 20. Drivers in the area are asked to use extra caution and comply with […]
live5news.com
SC Ports OKs $100M+ in contracts for N. Charleston facility
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has voted to enter into contracts worth over $100 million to design and build a new facility at the old U.S. Navy base in North Charleston. The authority has broken ground on the $400 million railyard near McMillian Avenue, which...
counton2.com
REI store opening in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – REI Co-Op, the major camping and outdoor retailer, will open a store in Mount Pleasant this February. The 21,500 square-foot store will be located in Indigo Square in the space that was previously a GreenWise Market. REI is celebrating the grand opening February 17 through 19 with events, giveaways, live music, and more.
crbjbizwire.com
Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston
Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston. Amenity-rich luxury independent living residences planned for 2026 in Downtown Charleston. Today, Liberty Senior Living and Evening Post Industries announced The Peninsula of Charleston, a proposed luxury independent living residence in downtown Charleston featuring upscale amenities, concierge services and a full complement of healthcare.
abcnews4.com
Free presentation of future Angel Oak Preserve at John's Island Regional Library Tuesday
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Lowcountry Land Trust invites the community to a free presentation of the future Angel Oak Preserve at John's Island Regional Library at 12:15 p.m. Lowcountry Land Trust, in partnership with the City of Charleston and local stakeholders, announced earlier this month that the near-final...
WJCL
Small earthquake reported in South Carolina's Lowcountry
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division say a small earthquake struck in the Lowcountry region of the state Wednesday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
counton2.com
I-26 middle lane reopens after crash near Exit 209
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thursday morning crash is causing delays for eastbound motorists on I-26 in North Charleston. The crash occurred just after 6:45 a.m. at mile marker 209, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. This is located near the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange. The...
live5news.com
Funeral plans announced for longtime Lowcountry politician Arthur Ravenel Jr.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Friends and family will gather Friday for the funeral of Arthur Ravenel Jr., a well-known political figure in South Carolina. Ravenel, the former congressman and state lawmaker who helped build the Republican Party in South Carolina and get money for the graceful bridge that dominates the Charleston skyline and bears his name, died Monday at 95.
