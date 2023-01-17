ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

live5news.com

James Island approves removal of grand trees for traffic circle

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of James Island Board of Zoning Appeals approved the removal of two grand trees to make way for the construction of a traffic roundabout Tuesday night. The board voted 3 to 2 to remove the trees, with Chairwoman Brook Lyon explaining that Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston holding public hearing on redistricting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston City Council is holding a public input session for proposed changes to city council districts. The Committee of the Whole will hear the public comments on the proposed changes that reflect changes in demographics and population during the 2020 census. The council...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Nighttime lane closures happening on Glenn McConnell Parkway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction for the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project will force lane closures in the area January 19 through 20. Construction crews will be doing paving work on the outside westbound lane of Glenn McConnell Parkway from Bairds Cove to Goodwill Wayfrom 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily. Message boards will be […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash closes exit on I-526 in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on I-526 in Mount Pleasant is backing up traffic during the Wednesday morning commute. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said Exit 29 (Georgetown) from I-526 eastbound is closed because of a collision. Police encouraged motorists to use caution when traveling in the area.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Library community fridge program receives additional funding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library has received a $10,000 grant for its Free and Fresh Community Fridge Program. The program distributes free fruits and vegetables at select libraries in areas of higher food insecurity and need, located at the Otranto Road Library, the Hollywood Library and John L. Dart Library, which is currently closed for renovations.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear crash on I-526 near Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that closed an eastbound exit on I-526 Wednesday morning has been cleared. Mount Pleasant police tweeted about the crash at exit 29 just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. A follow-up tweet showed the crash cleared and the exit reopened around 10 a.m. There was...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26, Thursday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash blocked two of the middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map. No word yet on if...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SC Ports OKs $100M+ in contracts for N. Charleston facility

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Ports Authority has voted to enter into contracts worth over $100 million to design and build a new facility at the old U.S. Navy base in North Charleston. The authority has broken ground on the $400 million railyard near McMillian Avenue, which...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

REI store opening in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – REI Co-Op, the major camping and outdoor retailer, will open a store in Mount Pleasant this February. The 21,500 square-foot store will be located in Indigo Square in the space that was previously a GreenWise Market. REI is celebrating the grand opening February 17 through 19 with events, giveaways, live music, and more.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston

Liberty Senior Living Announces The Peninsula of Charleston. Amenity-rich luxury independent living residences planned for 2026 in Downtown Charleston. Today, Liberty Senior Living and Evening Post Industries announced The Peninsula of Charleston, a proposed luxury independent living residence in downtown Charleston featuring upscale amenities, concierge services and a full complement of healthcare.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Small earthquake reported in South Carolina's Lowcountry

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division say a small earthquake struck in the Lowcountry region of the state Wednesday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

I-26 middle lane reopens after crash near Exit 209

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thursday morning crash is causing delays for eastbound motorists on I-26 in North Charleston. The crash occurred just after 6:45 a.m. at mile marker 209, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. This is located near the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Funeral plans announced for longtime Lowcountry politician Arthur Ravenel Jr.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Friends and family will gather Friday for the funeral of Arthur Ravenel Jr., a well-known political figure in South Carolina. Ravenel, the former congressman and state lawmaker who helped build the Republican Party in South Carolina and get money for the graceful bridge that dominates the Charleston skyline and bears his name, died Monday at 95.
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GREENVILLE, SC

