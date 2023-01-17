ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

CPS Energy announces planned outage in northwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy wants customers in northwest Bexar County to know that there are some planned power outages taking place on Thursday. "CPS Energy will improve the current infrastructure and distribution of its electric service to support the reliability in the growing Cross Mountain area, located in the northwest section of Bexar County, said the energy company. "CPS Energy will work on an infrastructure improvement project along the Cross Mountain Trail and Scenic Loop Road areas to meet the area's increased energy demands due to the growth."
CultureMap Houston

Red-hot Houston bar stirs up the fun in San Antonio with buzzy new Southtown location

The Southtown area south of downtown San Antonio has a plethora of dining, bar, recreational, and other entertainment options for all ages. The newest dining and drinking destination for residents and visitors, however, hails from Houston.McIntyre’s, an icehouse-style sports bar with three original locations in the Houston region, expanded into San Antonio in late 2022, opening at the former bar The Patio at 1035 S. Presa St. An extended grand opening was held December 29 through January 2.Like its Houston-area counterparts, the San Antonio McIntyre’s blends indoor and outdoor spaces with textured walls, a range of seating options, and ideal...
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
CultureMap San Antonio

Houston bar McIntyre’s adds to entertainment options in San Antonio’s Southtown

tpr.org

Centuries-old San Fernando Cathedral undergoes major renovation

Scaffolding partially covers the front of San Fernando Cathedral for its major roofing project. San Fernando Cathedral is undergoing some major renovations for the first time in two decades. The project to place a new copper roof on the 1700s church should be completed by mid-March. The previous one lasted...
