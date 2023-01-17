Read full article on original website
Free tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Ana Sandoval Resigns from City Council in San Antonio for Family ResponsibilitiesBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Texas Dad Sold His Business for $51 Million To Build an Amusement Park for His DaughterAndrei TapalagaSan Antonio, TX
9 not-so-hidden gems to try for Restaurant Weeks in San Antonio
Culinaria is hosting the latest edition of its biannual dining series.
Yet another out-of-town coffee chain brewing plans for San Antonio locations
Beans & Brews Coffeehouse will open a total of 40 new stores in San Antonio and Austin.
Temporary outages hit part of San Antonio area as CPS Energy makes infrastructure improvements
The outages, which began at 9 a.m. Thursday, will mostly affect the unincorporated community of Cross Mountain.
Luxury bus service adding San Antonio to Dallas route next month
Ride in style to the Big D.
Texas 'Private Jet On Wheels' Launches Route Between San Antonio And Dallas
The luxury bus service is the perfect transportation option.
CPS Energy announces planned outage in northwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy wants customers in northwest Bexar County to know that there are some planned power outages taking place on Thursday. "CPS Energy will improve the current infrastructure and distribution of its electric service to support the reliability in the growing Cross Mountain area, located in the northwest section of Bexar County, said the energy company. "CPS Energy will work on an infrastructure improvement project along the Cross Mountain Trail and Scenic Loop Road areas to meet the area's increased energy demands due to the growth."
Red-hot Houston bar stirs up the fun in San Antonio with buzzy new Southtown location
The Southtown area south of downtown San Antonio has a plethora of dining, bar, recreational, and other entertainment options for all ages. The newest dining and drinking destination for residents and visitors, however, hails from Houston.McIntyre’s, an icehouse-style sports bar with three original locations in the Houston region, expanded into San Antonio in late 2022, opening at the former bar The Patio at 1035 S. Presa St. An extended grand opening was held December 29 through January 2.Like its Houston-area counterparts, the San Antonio McIntyre’s blends indoor and outdoor spaces with textured walls, a range of seating options, and ideal...
San Antonio mobile kitchen Guerito’s Red Tacos expanding with brick-and-mortar location
The business will continue to operate its food truck after launching the restaurant.
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
KSAT 12
Video tour takes you through $7 million Dominion estate with 9 bathrooms
SAN ANTONIO – New video from Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty is giving an inside look at a $6.9 million home in the guard-gated Dominion neighborhood. There are six-bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one half bathroom between the main house and the casita. The main house is nearly 8,900...
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
San Antonio oil exec John Hayes killed in Northwest Side crash
The executive died when a gravel truck collided with his vehicle.
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
tpr.org
This San Antonio teen went from taking tests to shaping his school district’s future
This time last year, Michael Valdez was a senior at Edgewood Fine Arts Academy on San Antonio’s West Side. In June, he crossed the stage to accept his diploma. By November, he was sworn in to his first elected office, becoming one of the seven trustees tasked with leading the district from which he had just graduated.
tpr.org
Centuries-old San Fernando Cathedral undergoes major renovation
Scaffolding partially covers the front of San Fernando Cathedral for its major roofing project. San Fernando Cathedral is undergoing some major renovations for the first time in two decades. The project to place a new copper roof on the 1700s church should be completed by mid-March. The previous one lasted...
Free tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.
There was good news this week for breakfast taco lovers in San Antonio when Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would give away free breakfast tacos and sandwiches on Friday, January 27.
Highly contagious 'Kraken' variant of COVID-19 detected in San Antonio
The new XBB.1.5. Omicron subvariant accounts of 80% of new COVID-19 cases in part of the Northeastern U.S., according to the CDC.
