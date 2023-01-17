Read full article on original website
C.J. Harris Dead: ‘American Idol’ Alum Dies Of Apparent Heart Attack At 31
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant CJ Harris dead at 31: reports
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley's 911 Call Before Her Cardiac Arrest Shows a Distressed Scene
The 911 call that preceded Lisa Marie Presley's death shows a distressed scene. On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained and released the emergency call from the day of Presley's death, which hears Presley's housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough, frantically communicating with a 911 operator.
Popculture
'American Idol' Alum C.J. Harris' Cause of Death Released
American Idol contestant C.J. Harris' cause of death was released on Thursday. Harris died of a heart attack on Jan. 15, a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner in Alabama told PEOPLE. Harris was rushed to the hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. Efforts to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful. The singer was 31.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Fritz Hager Releases New Single ‘Caroline’
American Idol Season 20 star Fritz Hager has released his first new single since the show. The tongue-in-cheek song, called “Caroline,” is about the aftermath of a one-night stand, as the narrator tries to remember the woman’s name. American Idol‘s Fritz Hager Releases New Song ‘Caroline’...
Popculture
Former Bachelor Announces Engagement
The Bachelor alum Nick Viall is an engaged man. According to PEOPLE, Viall is engaged to his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. Viall, who served as the lead on the 21st season of The Bachelor, was first linked to Joy in 2020. On Thursday, Viall shared some photos from their engagement. As...
American Idol star CJ Harris' cause of death revealed as heart attack aged 31
ComicBook
Jason Pearson, Comics Artist, Dead at 52
Jason Pearson, a veteran comics artist best known for his creator-owned book Body Bags, has died. He was 52 years old. According to reports that emerged last night, Pearson may have passed away in December, with a statement from his family suggesting that Pearson passed away on December 19. The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack. After word of his death reached social media, fellow comics creators started to eulogize the artist, celebrating his work and reminiscing about their experiences with Pearson.
