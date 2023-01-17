ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Seton Hall basketball vs. UConn: Historic moment for Shaheen Holloway, Dan Hurley

By Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago

It’s hard to make history in Big East basketball, but on Wednesday, Shaheen Holloway and Dan Hurley are going to do it.

When 15th-ranked Connecticut plays at Seton Hall (6:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1) it will mark the first time two former Big East players with the same alma mater will face off as Big East head coaches.

Hurley was a point guard at Seton Hall from 1991-96, and Holloway ran the point for the Pirates from 1996-2000.

“That’s pretty cool," Holloway said. "That says something about the program and the school and the tradition."

If anyone could have seen this coming, it would be Levell Sanders, who played alongside each guy in the Hall’s backcourt for two years and is now a college head coach himself at Binghamton.

But Sanders did not foresee this – for either of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yIsm_0kHCsesu00

“I think Sha thought he would play in the NBA and ride off into the sunset,” Sanders said via phone Monday. “I wouldn’t have thought Danny would be a coach. He was so against coaching. He would give the coaches a hard time – he was such a smart aleck.”

Both have achieved quite a bit on the sidelines. Hurley built Wagner and Rhode Island into winners and now has UConn back on the national stage.

“He runs a good program and his kids play hard as heck," Holloway said. "I've got a lot of respect for him."

Holloway guided Saint Peter’s to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight last season, perhaps the greatest Cinderella run in the Big Dance’s history. Sanders could see Holloway's swagger in those Peacocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QALhP_0kHCsesu00

“(At Seton Hall) Sha gave the other players such confidence,” he said. “I had a lot more confidence playing with him because he was so confident.”

Seton Hall produced four current Division I men’s basketball coaches (the fourth is Donald Copeland at Wagner). Only Duke (nine), Princeton (six) and Indiana (five) boast more right now.

"Proud of the (Seton Hall) guys who are coaches," Holloway said, adding that former Pirates Mark Bryant and Adrian Griffin are NBA assistants. "We’re looking forward to getting a couple more guys there.”

Sanders doesn’t think there’s a common thread, but in retrospect he recognizes the same seeds for Hurley and Holloway from their days in South Orange.

“Both of those guys were smart in terms of basketball IQ, so I can see why coaching comes naturally to them,” he said. “Both guys were leaders; people followed them because of their personalities. And they both were good communicators. They were talking all the time. Even when you didn’t want them to, they were still talking.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhAUq_0kHCsesu00

'Talent is not enough'

Their meeting takes place at a crucial juncture. Connecticut, which started out 14-0 and rose to the No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25, is now 15-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big East. The Huskies are tied for fifth place with Seton Hall (11-8, 4-4), which has won three straight and appears to be jelling in Holloway’s first season.

Sanders is in touch with both former teammates. He’s friends with Holloway, and he’s on a group text chat with Hurley and members of their mid-90s Pirate squads. How much of their former college coaches does he see in them?

“I definitely see Coach (P.J.) Carlesimo in Danny, in terms of how demanding he is of his players,” said Sanders, who didn’t play for Carlesimo but was recruited by him. “I don’t really see Coach (Tommy) Amaker in Sha. Coach Amaker was more laid back in his demeanor. Sha is a lot more aggressive, almost like P.J.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00L049_0kHCsesu00

“But what I see in Coach Amaker and Sha as the same: Coach Amaker didn’t care as much about offense; if you defended, he would give you a little grace in terms of shot selection and things like that. Sha is defensive-minded, and he gives his guys more freedom on offense.”

Although they’re different people, Sanders thinks Hurley and Holloway are pretty similar in their approach to coaching.

“They’re both defense-first, both really intense, both communicate well,” he said. “Their teams play hard as hell.”

There’s something else. Holloway never quite realized his NBA dreams, and Hurley never quite met outside expectations coming out of St. Anthony High School. Neither guy spends much time talking about his playing days with their teams. Sanders doesn’t either, but he believes Hurley and Holloway draw on one key aspect of those days.

“The things they learned as players that they now understand is, talent is not enough,” Sanders said. “That’s why those guys can relay those messages.”

Postscript: group chat

Though Sanders is operating on a smaller stage than his former teammates, he’s also doing well. In his debut last winter he guided Binghamton to an 8-10 mark in the America East Conference, its best since 2009-10. So far this season the Bearcats are 3-1 in the league with a visit to Albany on tap Thursday. He’s been able to catch most Hall games and he’ll be glued to the screen Wednesday night, rooting for his alma mater of course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fycYo_0kHCsesu00

About that group text chat? Hurley doesn’t chime in all that often, Sanders said, but he’ll get the messages.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of talk before the game, but after, it depends on how it goes,” he said. “It might be quiet – or we might be giving it to him.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com .

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seton Hall basketball vs. UConn: Historic moment for Shaheen Holloway, Dan Hurley

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

UConn’s Dan Hurley to miss N.J. homecoming vs. Seton Hall

STORRS – UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young have each tested positive for the Covid virus and will not coach Wednesday night’s game against Seton Hall at the Prudential Center. This follows the absence of assistant coach Tom Moore at last week’s game against Marquette for the same reason.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

At Seton Hall, Two Sets of Brothers Make Basketball a Family Affair

Jamir and JaQuan Harris never imagined being teammates at the collegiate level. There’s a sizeable age gap between the two basketball-playing brothers, so the idea had always seemed like a mathematical impossibility when the guards were growing up in North Brunswick. But the NCAA’s pandemic-inspired decision to grant athletes an extra year of eligibility allowed Jamir, a grad student, to prolong his career at Seton Hall. JaQuan, meanwhile, is a freshman with the Pirates.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall coach: Lopsided loss to UConn is ‘embarrassing’

Seton Hall women’s basketball coach Anthony Bozzella didn’t sugarcoat his assessment of Tuesday night’s 103-58 loss to No. 5 UConn. “My thoughts were we sucked. It’s embarrassing ...” a visibly upset Bozzella said in his postgame press conference. “They are really good and we played really bad. Part of it was because of them, but part of it is because of us.”
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Cam Spencer receives major recognition from Big Ten

Rutgers has cracked the AP Top 25, won its last two games in dramatic fashion and now received some major recognition. On Tuesday, senior guard Cam Spencer was named the Big Ten’s Co-Player of the Week after leading the Scarlet Knights to wins over Ohio State and Northwestern while scoring more than 20 points in both games. He shared the honor with Purdue freshman Fletcher Loyer.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
Rock 104.1

Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ

NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark’s 40th Annual ‘Gospelfest’ Goes Live Again

NEWARK, NJ — The 40th annual McDonald’s “GospelFest” concert will return live, large and colorful to the Prudential Center on Saturday, May 13. Gospelfest – New Jersey’s largest and one of the nation’s biggest gospel concerts – got canceled in 2020. It was held virtually in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, it returns in full swing this Mother’s Day weekend. The Gospelfest concert and talent competition – originally launched in 1983 – has become a major fundraiser for charitable causes throughout Newark. McDonald's has been its primary sponsor since 2008. Tickets sale start today, Jan. 17, at the Prudential Center box office and...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
MORRISTOWN, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy