ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum C.J. Harris' Cause of Death Released

American Idol contestant C.J. Harris' cause of death was released on Thursday. Harris died of a heart attack on Jan. 15, a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner in Alabama told PEOPLE. Harris was rushed to the hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. Efforts to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful. The singer was 31.
JASPER, AL
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Star Fritz Hager Releases New Single ‘Caroline’

American Idol Season 20 star Fritz Hager has released his first new single since the show. The tongue-in-cheek song, called “Caroline,” is about the aftermath of a one-night stand, as the narrator tries to remember the woman’s name. American Idol‘s Fritz Hager Releases New Song ‘Caroline’...
Popculture

Former Bachelor Announces Engagement

The Bachelor alum Nick Viall is an engaged man. According to PEOPLE, Viall is engaged to his girlfriend, Natalie Joy. Viall, who served as the lead on the 21st season of The Bachelor, was first linked to Joy in 2020. On Thursday, Viall shared some photos from their engagement. As...
Sea Coast Echo

Angela Bassett 'will support her kids in whatever they do'

Angela Bassett will support her kids if they follow her into the movie business. The 64-year-old actress - who has 16-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater - insists that she'll always support her children irrespective of what they do in their careers. Speaking about her kids' interests, Angela explained to PEOPLE:...
Sea Coast Echo

A$AP Rocky's 'vulnerable' fourth album is 'finished'

A$AP Rocky's fourth album is "finished". The 'Fashion Killa' star has revealed his follow-up to 2018's 'Testing' just needs a few "finishing touches" before it's ready to be shared with the world. Rocky has poured his heart and soul into the "vulnerable" lyrics, in which he shares his "perspective" on...
Sea Coast Echo

Mary Biehl

Mary Biehl, age 70, passed from this world December 26, 2022. Mary was the oldest of five children born to Ruth Thompson Seymour and Vernon F. Seymour Sr. They were an Army family that traveled the world. Mary was preceded in death by both parents and sister Diana Lynn. Mary...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy