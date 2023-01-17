ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study

If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
History: Science Through the Ages

This is the final article in the mini-series of the Origins of Science. The Romans conquered Greece around 2200 years ago. They used science to solve practical tasks in medicine and engineering. After the fall of the Roman Empires in the 400s A.D., the writings of Aristotle and other ancient Greeks were preserved and copied by monks in Christian monasteries.
psychologytoday.com

Environmental Science

When the going gets tough, you can’t rely solely on willpower to follow through. Research shows that our choices are influenced by whether our environment makes something easy or difficult. Change your environment to make challenging tasks easier. Today, I’ve asked Daniel Willingham to share his Tip of the...
msn.com

Op-Ed: Don't ban chatbots in classrooms — use them to change how we teach

Will chatbots that can generate sophisticated prose destroy education as we know it? We hope so. New York City’s Department of Education recently banned the use of ChatGPT, a bot created by OpenAI with a technology called the Generative Pretrained Transformer. “While the tool may be able to provide...
kidsinthehouse.com

How to Teach Your Kids About Saving Energy

Teaching your children about saving energy is a good idea for several reasons. First, it’s good for the environment. Second, it leaves a better world for future generations. When you were a kid, your parents likely taught you to turn off lights when you left a room and to turn off the faucet when you washed your hands. Parents teach their children to follow these rules so they can save energy and be responsible stewards of the environment.
Phys.org

Upskilling people to interact with bots helps bridge the digital divide

Improving the public's ability to interact with bots will ensure that more humans have better experiences with commercial and public services that rely on bots, according to University of Surrey researchers. To investigate what people can do when their interaction with a bot runs into problems, Surrey researchers analyzed simulated...
Tree Hugger

Architects Need to Consider Human Health When Designing Any Structure

Building with wood has become more common as of late, with new technologies and changes in building codes. We often note the benefits of reduced carbon emissions and speed of construction. Tye Farrow of Farrow Partners Architects started working with wood before we worried about storing carbon. He did it because he thought it would make people healthier.
Shine My Crown

Changing How We View the Universe: Meet The Woman Illuminating the Work of Black Women in Science

An Ivy-league-educated cosmologist with a knack for challenging the status quo is changing the game for Black women in the field of scientific research. In a recent Forbes feature story, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, admits that Black women have long been “overlooked and under-cited,” so she conceived a genius idea to compile a list of professional physics-related publications written by Black women with the intent to highlight them and their work.

