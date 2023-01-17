ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident

Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
RENO, NV
iheart.com

Jeremy Renner 'Run Over' By 14,330 Lb Snowplow, Shares Photo Of Injuries

More details have emerged about Jeremy Renner's tragic snowplow accident. According to TMZ, local authorities say that Renner was "run over" by an "extremely large piece of snow removal equipment." They estimate the snowplow weighed "at least 14,330 pounds." During a press conference on Tuesday, January 3rd, Washoe County Sherrif...
RENO, NV
People

Jeremy Renner Posts Photo of Snowy Home as He Recovers at Hospital: 'Missing My Happy Place'

Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was ran over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns Jeremy Renner is missing his home. On Monday, Renner, 52, shared a photo to his Instagram Story showcasing a snowy scene at what appears to be his Reno-area, Nevada home, with a significant amount of snow piled high up on snowbanks and on top of roofs and trees in the area. "Missing my happy place ..." Renner wrote in the caption, as he remains in the...
NEVADA STATE
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
smithmountainlake.com

Jeremy Renner home from hospital 2 weeks after snowplow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident. The Marvel star had been hospitalized since New Year's Day, when he was injured by the snowplow while clearing a driveway near his Nevada home, leaving him with "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," his publicist previously told CNN.
NEVADA STATE
People

Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown Creator Says Star Will Be 'Pissed Off and Ready to Rock' After Recovery

"There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but laugh and there is an unstoppableness that is him," Hugh Dillon said of his Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner might be heading back to work sooner rather than later. On Tuesday, Hugh Dillon, the creator of Mayor of Kingstown and Renner's co-star, said the actor is determined to get back in front of the camera weeks after his New Year's Day snowplow accident. "There is a rebellious quality he has which can't help but...
NEVADA STATE
Salon

Jeremy Renner's snow plow injury prompts "Mayor of Kingstown" poster change out of respect

In December, Paramount+ released a promotional image for the series "Mayor of Kingstown," advertising its upcoming second season. In the poster, star Jeremy Renner glowers at the camera, wearing a dark suit and tie stained with dirt. A brick prison, complete with razor barbed wire fencing, goes up in smoke behind him. His face has fairly graphic bruises and bloody cuts.
NEVADA STATE

