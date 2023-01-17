Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg needs another New Year's resolution: Show up
In the movie “Office Space,” business consultant Bob Slydell asked a useless middle manager, “What would you say … you do here?”. With Southwest Airlines canceling more than 15,000 flights over the holidays, it’s time to pose that question to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. After...
Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight for better or worse
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s transportation secretary usually holds one of the most public-facing roles in any presidential administration. A core aspect of the Cabinet job is to travel the country, doling out millions of public dollars and attending ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new bridges and overpasses and ports.
Biden’s pick to head FAA under fire along with administration
The Federal Aviation Administration is under pressure after several recent incidents affecting air travel and faces a confirmation battle for Biden's pick to lead the FAA.
msn.com
There’s One Main Reason Ukraine Might Prefer German Tanks Over U.S. Tanks—The American Vehicles Guzzle Fuel
Pressure is mounting on the German government to sign off on various European countries’ proposals to donate German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. But German officials, clearly desperate to avoid the appearance of arming Ukraine for offensive action, told The Wall Street Journal they wouldn’t approve the Leopard 2s unless U.S. officials agreed to give Ukraine some of America’s own M-1 tanks.
First, Biden came for your gas stove. Next, Democrats will come for your gas heater
Biden administration appears to have caved on its proposed gas-stove ban, but not every Democrat is persuaded.
Energy workers haven't forgotten and won't forgive Biden for killing Keystone XL jobs: 'It's un-American'
Power the Future, an energy group, released a video blasting the Biden administration for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline two years ago, blaming it for thousands of job losses.
Biden administration argues for transportation mask mandate in appeals court
The Biden administration argued on Tuesday that it had the authority to require airline passengers and other travelers to wear masks on mass transit, nine months after a federal judge in Florida vacated the federal mask mandate.
msn.com
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
AOL Corp
After months of mystery over migrant flights, legislators with oversight ask no questions
Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue has some questions to answer about his agency’s handling of the covert operation Florida taxpayers financed to relocate migrants from the southern border in Texas, but the Senate committee charged with overseeing his budget ran out of time Wednesday. “We wanted a...
Biden on decision not to publicly reveal discovery of classified documents earlier: 'I have no regrets'
President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has "no regrets" over not revealing earlier that classified documents had been discovered at his private office in November.
FEMA director defends use of Air Force One for cross-country flight amid climate concerns
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on Thursday defended the use of Air Force One for a cross-country flight amid climate change concerns, saying the visit lets storm-damaged California communities "know that the president is here to support them."
The Verge
The red-state backlash against electric vehicles is incoherent — and gaining steam
Remember when “getting ICE’d” was a thing? A few years ago, it was not uncommon to spot internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles deliberately parked in electric vehicle-only spots, usually near an EV charging station, effectively blocking access to that charger. It was an extremely stupid and anti-social way for aggrieved gas-powered car owners to express contempt for these new, less-polluting vehicles.
msn.com
Passenger Sharing Alleged 'Racist Encounter' on Flight Sparks Debate
A video of an alleged "racist encounter" on a WestJet flight has gone viral on TikTok, where it had received 5.5 million views at the time of writing. The 10-minute clip shared by TikTok user @mizz_crizzy is captioned: "My first racist encounter." The video shows a close-up view of a...
Wall Street Journal: Wait Until the Fall to Buy Your New Car or SUV
New car and truck prices are falling. Here's why you should wait until the fall to buy a new car. The post Wall Street Journal: Wait Until the Fall to Buy Your New Car or SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 12