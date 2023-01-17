ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, TX

messenger-news.com

Alleged Horse Theft Leads to Arrests

HOUSTON COUNTY – Special ranger, livestock investigator for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and Texas Peace Officer Darrell Bobbitt was contacted by a Nacogdoches woman who had received a phone call from a woman saying he had just bought her horse and wanted to know more about its history.
CROCKETT, TX

