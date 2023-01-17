ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

More details emerge about Old Campus swatting incident

In the hours since an early morning swatting incident shut down Old Campus and led police to search Bingham Hall for an active shooter, new information has painted a clearer picture of the morning’s events. According to police, at 12:16 a.m. on Tuesday, the Yale Police Department received a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Bridgeport Man Nabbed For Norwalk Shooting, Police Say

A Bridgeport man has been charged with the shooting of another man in Norwalk months after the incident took place. Norwalk Police arrested Samuel Branch, age 24, on a fugitive warrant along with the US Marshals on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Bridgeport. On Thursday, May 12, 2022, members of the...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigate deadly shooting on Robbins Street

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Waterbury Thursday night, according to police. Authorities said it happened at a multi-family home at 137 Robbins Street. Officers responded around 7:23 p.m. A man was found in the common area of the home with a gunshot...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

State arbitrator upholds city officials' decision to terminate fire lieutenant following investigation into drug ring

A state arbitrator has upheld the decision by New Britain city officials to terminate a fire lieutenant who they say lied to them about allegedly selling drugs while on duty, in the midst of an investigation that was prompted by the death of a local firefighter who had multiple drugs in his system when he was found dead in his Southington home.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
News 12

Police: Hatchet wielding teen threatened shoppers at Trumbull mall

A teen wielding a hatchet threatened customers at the Trumbull mall, according to witnesses who called police. The teen was witnessed threatening customers inside the mall while holding a hatchet. Police later located the teen from Bridgeport at a bus stop near the mall. Police say the teen was concealing...
TRUMBULL, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen from PA arrested for summer swatting incident in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A call about a possible deadly shooting in East Lyme back in August was finally determined to be a swatting incident, according to police. East Lyme police said they charged a 15-year-old boy from Pennsylvania with first-degree falsely reporting an incident, misuse of the emergency 911 system, disorderly conduct, conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident, and conspiracy to commit misuse of the 911 system.
EAST LYME, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford murder suspect has died

A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Three Suspects Arrested in North Haven Burglaries

On Sept. 30, 2022, North Haven police officers responded to the report of a burglary at Crumbl Cookies at 209 Universal Drive North. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a forced entry burglary had occurred. Additionally, it was discovered that Inferno Apizza located at 411 Universal Drive North had also been the victim of a forced entry burglary.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police post bear alert in Connecticut town

NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Police urged the public to be mindful that bears do not hibernate all winter long. The New Canaan Police Department said Wednesday that it received multiple reports of a bear sighting on North Wilton Road in town. The reports came in on Jan. 17 at...
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month. According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91. See photos of the suspects below: Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car. […]
WATERFORD, CT

