'Emotional Encounter': Would-Be Suicide Attempt Ends In Hug In New Haven
A heartfelt moment was shared when a New Haven police officer was able to stop a man from jumping off a bridge. On Friday, Jan. 13, while on patrol, two police officers in the neighborhood of Fair Haven were alerted that a man in distress was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.
Police identify 40-year-old New Haven man killed in targeted shooting
A 40-year-old man was shot to death in what police believe was a targeted attack Wednesday evening in New Haven.
Yale Daily News
More details emerge about Old Campus swatting incident
In the hours since an early morning swatting incident shut down Old Campus and led police to search Bingham Hall for an active shooter, new information has painted a clearer picture of the morning’s events. According to police, at 12:16 a.m. on Tuesday, the Yale Police Department received a...
Bridgeport Man Nabbed For Norwalk Shooting, Police Say
A Bridgeport man has been charged with the shooting of another man in Norwalk months after the incident took place. Norwalk Police arrested Samuel Branch, age 24, on a fugitive warrant along with the US Marshals on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Bridgeport. On Thursday, May 12, 2022, members of the...
fox61.com
New Haven man charged after drinking liquid fuel additive, fighting police
WESTPORT, Conn. — A New Haven man was charged after fighting with Westport police while drinking a liquid fuel additive. Cameron Baker, 20, of New Haven, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer and threatening. On Oct. 28, 2021, officers responded to the area of Center Street in...
VIDEO: Connecticut mom, police warn others after car stolen while picking up child from daycare
(WTNH) – Several police departments across the state are putting out warnings about an increase in car break-ins and thefts that are happening anywhere from gyms to daycares. One Southington mom says it happened to her in a matter of seconds as she was picking up her daughter from daycare. Thainara Figueiroa says she was […]
Eyewitness News
Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police investigate deadly shooting on Robbins Street
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Waterbury Thursday night, according to police. Authorities said it happened at a multi-family home at 137 Robbins Street. Officers responded around 7:23 p.m. A man was found in the common area of the home with a gunshot...
‘They did mad illegal stuff’: Man shot at by East Haven police says officers should have called off chase
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old man shot at by East Haven police following a chase on Interstate 95 claimed to media on Wednesday that police broke his foot. “Why was they chasing me on the highway?” Nicholas Gambardella told News 8 following a scheduled court appearance. “They were supposed to call that chase […]
Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
New Britain Herald
State arbitrator upholds city officials' decision to terminate fire lieutenant following investigation into drug ring
A state arbitrator has upheld the decision by New Britain city officials to terminate a fire lieutenant who they say lied to them about allegedly selling drugs while on duty, in the midst of an investigation that was prompted by the death of a local firefighter who had multiple drugs in his system when he was found dead in his Southington home.
Eyewitness News
Norwich Diocese to sell St. Bernard School after declaring bankruptcy due to abuse lawsuits
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - In July of 2021, the Norwich Diocese declared bankruptcy after multiple lawsuits filed against the Diocese for several incidents of alleged abuse, which happened over 20 years ago at Saint John School in Deep River. The victims were between 10 and 15 years old. Now, to...
News 12
Police: Hatchet wielding teen threatened shoppers at Trumbull mall
A teen wielding a hatchet threatened customers at the Trumbull mall, according to witnesses who called police. The teen was witnessed threatening customers inside the mall while holding a hatchet. Police later located the teen from Bridgeport at a bus stop near the mall. Police say the teen was concealing...
Eyewitness News
Teen from PA arrested for summer swatting incident in East Lyme
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A call about a possible deadly shooting in East Lyme back in August was finally determined to be a swatting incident, according to police. East Lyme police said they charged a 15-year-old boy from Pennsylvania with first-degree falsely reporting an incident, misuse of the emergency 911 system, disorderly conduct, conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident, and conspiracy to commit misuse of the 911 system.
Shelton police distribute tracking devices to help deter catalytic converter theft
Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a major issue in Connecticut, leading one city to take action and provide residents with something designed to make thieves think twice before cutting into an automobile.
East Hartford murder suspect has died
A man who was free on $1.25 million bond while facing a murder charge in an April 2021 shooting in an East Hartford parking lot has died, according to court records. DECEASED DEFENDANT: Angel “Bebe” Martinez, 37, of Hartford. CHARGES: Murder and criminal possession of a handgun in...
zip06.com
Three Suspects Arrested in North Haven Burglaries
On Sept. 30, 2022, North Haven police officers responded to the report of a burglary at Crumbl Cookies at 209 Universal Drive North. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a forced entry burglary had occurred. Additionally, it was discovered that Inferno Apizza located at 411 Universal Drive North had also been the victim of a forced entry burglary.
Middletown parents, students in b-ball brawl
A brawl involving parents and students breaks out in Middletown after Middletown High School’s team defeated the team from Weaver High School
Eyewitness News
Police post bear alert in Connecticut town
NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Police urged the public to be mindful that bears do not hibernate all winter long. The New Canaan Police Department said Wednesday that it received multiple reports of a bear sighting on North Wilton Road in town. The reports came in on Jan. 17 at...
Waterford police look to identify Best Buy thieves
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a group of people involved in a theft from Best Buy earlier this month. According to police, the theft was valued at $909.91. See photos of the suspects below: Police said the suspects were seen driving in a red car. […]
