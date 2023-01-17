ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

New lecture series to showcase 'diverse knowledge' of Quincy College professors

By Mary Whitfill, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUHVI_0kHCr8xE00

QUINCY − A new Quincy College lecture series open to the public will kick off with three short talks Jan. 26.

The "Scholarly Conversations" series is "designed to inform, educate and entertain the community by showcasing knowledgeable faculty members presenting on topics of interest," the school said in a news release.

The first event will start at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Anselmo Library on the third floor of Presidents' Place, 1250 Hancock St. Three 30-minute presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session, as well as a social hour with refreshments.

Payroll: One woman among Quincy's top 100 earners in 2021; police officers dominate list

More: Preliminary election is Tuesday to fill empty Ward 4 council seat in Quincy

History professor James Fox will give the first talk, titled "Heads Will Roll," on the complex and dramatic French Revolution.

"Fear Not?" by microbiology professor Mariana Matrajt will bring attendees into the world of "weird biology," and "Forty Whacks" by English professor Steven Dooner will offer a behind-the-scenes look at his play "Lizzie of Fall River," about the Borden murders.

The series will continue through the spring semester. Other talks have not been announced.

"Our Quincy College faculty has such breadth and depth of diverse knowledge and a sincere desire to share it," Quincy College Provost and Chief Academic Officer Servet Yatin said in a statement. "This lecture series is the brainchild of our new teaching and learning scholarship team, which saw an opportunity to create a unique conversational platform for their fellow faculty members to directly engage with our community."

The college says subsequent events will focus on female authors "as well as other history and science topics of general interest."

For more information, visit quincycollegelibrary.org/stl.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: New lecture series to showcase 'diverse knowledge' of Quincy College professors

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

Commission rescinds Bay State College’s accreditation following claims of fraud

Bay State College, the for-profit college in Boston owned by Chinese investors, will lose its accreditation after former students complained that the school defrauded them. The New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE), announced its decision to withdraw Bay State’s accreditation in a statement posted on its website Monday.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Co-founder of Embrace Boston on mixed reviews for King sculpture

Boston's newest piece of public art, which honors the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, was met with mixed reactions after its recent unveiling. While some expressed confusion and distaste for The Embrace, others admired and celebrated the sculpture. The Rev. Liz Walker, co-founder and co-chair of...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

After nearly two decades, an iconic Cambridge nightclub reopens in Central Square

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Gov. Maura Healey may have taken the oath of office nearly two weeks ago, but today is Day One for her fellow newly elected constitutional officers. Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell and Auditor-elect Diana DiZoglio (plus returning Secretary of State Bill Galvin and Treasurer Deb Goldberg) will be sworn in today.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WBUR

Boston's efforts to provide reparations to Black Bostonians

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Boston City Council voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations and other forms of atonement to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery. We discuss the measures that were decided upon and what will happen next.
BOSTON, MA
WUPE

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
BOSTON, MA
power98fm.com

The New MLK Statue In Boston Gets A Ton Of Backlash

Last week the unveiling of the new MLK statue took place in Boston. The statue is supposed to be a replica of a picture of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King. Wellllll we say supposed to be because the statue has received a lot of backlash. People from all over are chiming in with their thoughts on the statue and what it looks like.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Public comments show deep divide on rent control in Boston

A GBH News review of public comments solicited by Boston City Hall shows a near split between those who favor reinstating rent control and those who oppose it. Rent control was outlawed by a statewide referendum in 1994, but Mayor Michelle Wu is preparing to ask state lawmakers to revise the law and allow cities to create their own policies. Such a change would need approval first from the Boston City Council, then from both the state Legislature and Gov. Maura Healey.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It

(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
DUXBURY, MA
digg.com

A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family

Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. 🚀Join us this week in the FREE Webinars and explore the fields of tech!. You will find the answers to all your questions at our webinars....
BOSTON, MA
thehypemagazine.com

Anthony Gattineri and Others Indicted on Concealing Financial Interest of a Felon and Mob Associate

On Thursday, October 2, 2014, a Federal grand jury indicted Charles Lightbody, 54, of Revere, Dustin DeNunzio, 37, of Cambridge, and Anthony Gattineri, 56, of Winchester, on the charges of trying to conceal a mob associate’s ownership stake in land located in Everett, MA which Wynn Resorts had proposed building a casino on. Wynn was awarded the license to build the 27-story casino on the Mystic River in Everett in September 2014 by The Massachusetts Gaming Commission. As a result of sexual misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn, and in an effort to distance itself from the beleaguered founder of the casino empire, the project was renamed Encore Boston Harbor. The casino eventually opened on June 23, 2019, at an estimated total cost of $2.6 billion.
EVERETT, MA
newsnationnow.com

Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern

COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
COHASSET, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy