Perry Will ready to roll up sleeves for Western Slope after appointment to state Senate District 5

A speech that put NIMBYs on notice
Roughly a third of the way into the annual State of the State address delivered by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday before the Colorado General Assembly, he said, referring to the state’s housing crisis, “We need more flexible zoning.” And with those words, along with the larger position Polis staked out on housing, he put […] The post A speech that put NIMBYs on notice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradosun.com
Democrats in Colorado’s legislature want a ban on so-called assault weapons. Jared Polis doesn’t appear to be on board.
Three Democratic state lawmakers are preparing to introduce legislation banning so-called assault weapons in Colorado in response to the mass shootings that have plagued the state. But to get the bill into law they’ll need the signature of Gov. Jared Polis, who is already signaling that he’s not keen on...
coloradopolitics.com
'Fair scheduling' bill pits Colorado's progressive legislators against business interests
In industries such as restaurant, retail and construction, it’s known as “show-up time:” An employee shows up to work as scheduled, but is sent home because there isn’t enough work that day. The employee only gets paid for actual time worked, and if sent home, that...
Can Colorado Employers Test for Weed?
Is it possible you could lose your job for doing recreational pot in Colorado?. Weed In The Workplace Is A Slippery Slope in Colorado. The state has come a long way since Colorado voters decided in 2012 to allow recreational marijuana. However, it's still a slippery slope when it comes to weed in the workplace.
coloradopolitics.com
Hands’ off Coloradans’ TABOR refunds! | Denver Gazette
When the state treasury collects more tax dollars than it is allowed to keep under the Colorado Constitution, the extra cash must be refunded to taxpayers. Not spent on the legislature’s pet projects. That’s thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, aka TABOR, which was added to the constitution...
coloradopolitics.com
Polis doesn’t get Colorado’s ‘Inflation Blues’ | SENGENBERGER
“Hey, Mr. President, all you congressmen too,” the King of the Blues, B.B. King, sang forty years ago. “You got me frustrated, and I don’t know what to do. I'm trying to make a living; I can't save a cent. It takes all of my money, just to eat and pay my rent. I got the blues — got those inflation blues.”
Colorado Democrats talk about eliminating tax refunds they previously celebrated
DENVER — Remember that state refund you got back before the November election?. The one that Democrats rebranded, so they could take credit for the refund they wanted voters to let them keep?. They were so proud of getting you money back early, Next with Kyle Clark wanted to...
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Polis talks gun reform, including red flag expansion
Gov. Jared Polis says he wants Colorado to be one of the 10 safest states in the nation. What's his plan to get there?
pagosadailypost.com
Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
coloradonewsline.com
Former House candidate Aadland launches bid for Colorado GOP chair
Another prominent election conspiracy theorist has joined the race to be the next leader of the Colorado Republican Party. Erik Aadland, a former congressional candidate who falsely claimed the 2020 election was “absolutely rigged,” announced his candidacy for state GOP chair on Monday. “With the door unexpectedly closing...
cpr.org
Jan. 18, 2023: Gov. Polis on attainable housing, gun laws, migrants, hospital profits and state spending
Gov. Jared Polis says he supports a ban on ghost guns and expanding the state’s ‘Red Flag’ law. Governor Jared Polis says housing is the key to just about everything: the cost of living, transportation, health. And he plans an overhaul of land-use policy. Colorado Matters senior host Ryan Warner also asks about gun laws, migrants, hospital profits, and state spending. Then, what recent migrant arrivals might indicate about the state of immigration policy.
Gov. Polis says "We need more housing now!" Where should the new cheap houses be built in Colorado?
Finding a cheap house isn't easy. In his State of the State speech, Gov. Polis talked about the problem of housing. "Many Coloradans are struggling to find a place where they can affordable to live. Many more are being forced out of their neighborhoods with no hope of ever living close to where they work," said Polis in his speech.
cowboystatedaily.com
Horse, It’s What’s For Dinner: Legislators Discuss Resolution To Re-Open Horse Slaughterhouses
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. To get a handle on growing herds of wild mustangs in Wyoming and across the American West, a resolution being considered by the Wyoming Legislature says Congress should re-open American horse slaughterhouses so the meat can be shipped to places where people eat it.
Approximately 35,000 Coloradans chose the Colorado Option
As announced by the Governor during his State of the State speech, the preliminary 2023 open enrollment figures for the Colorado Option make it clear that the Coloradans are excited and want the Colorado Option. As of January 10th, approximately 35,000 people have enrolled in Colorado Option plans - approximately...
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
Polis touts factory-built homes as part of affordable housing plan
Gov. Jared Polis says expanding affordable housing will be a top priority of his over the next four years. In his State of the State address, the governor said everything ties back to housing - water, climate goals, the economy and transportation. He said if the state doesn't act now, it will reach the point of no return.Our resources - including land - are finite and the governor says we can't afford to make the mistakes California has. He laid out a wide-ranging plan to address the crisis and highlighted Fading West Development, a manufactured home builder in Buena Vista,...
Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado
DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Jan. 19 Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioners are holding a public comment meeting in Colorado Springs following the release of the draft wolf reintroduction plan in December. The plan is put together on a phased approach. There's phases 1 through 3. But phase 4 is concerning among wolf advocates. It The post Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Aspen Daily News
SkiCo CEO urges county to make ‘tough, unpopular decisions’ on housing
Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan urged Pitkin County commissioners to take bold and creative steps to address the Roaring Fork Valley’s affordable housing crisis during a sort of farewell address on Tuesday. Kaplan met with the commissioners in an annual check-in that typically features small talk...
