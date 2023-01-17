ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Vashon’s Raychel Jones nominated for McDonald’s All-American game

ST. LOUIS — Vashon high school’s Raychel Jones is one step away from being a McDonald’s All-American. The senior girl’s basketball player received her nomination earlier this month to play in the contest. Raychel averages double figures in points and has helped Vashon to a 10-4 record so far this season. The McDonald’s All-American Games […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Helping hand leads to laughs on FOX 2 traffic hit

ST. LOUIS – We had a funny moment on FOX 2 this morning. Our traffic anchor, Amelia Mugavero, was having a technical difficulty. Our news anchor, John Pertzborn, helped her out. He used a method known as the “Fonzie Touch” to help fix the map. This refers to the way one Happy Day’s character would turn on the jukebox.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
brentwoodeaglenews.com

Meet Mrs. Lewis!

Mrs. Trista Lewis is one of the new staff members at Brentwood High School. She serves as the school’s registrar and the attendance secretary. Mrs. Lewis is from St. Louis, and graduated from Marquette High School. Before she became our school’s registrar and attendance secretary, she was the office administrator at the Brain Injury Association of Missouri where she did a lot of office work in graphic design and social media for the organization. Some of the previous schools she’s attended are UMSL where she took classes in the Honors College periodically, and before that she did her general studies at St. Louis Community College.
BRENTWOOD, MO
FOX2Now

Forecast: Snow coming to St. Louis from 2 storm systems

ST. LOUIS — There is no debating that January 2023 has been incredibly mild. In fact, through Wednesday (Jan 18) this ranks as the 2nd warmest start to any calendar year on record. The average temperature is 11 degrees above normal. This following the coldest Christmas holiday the region has seen in some 30 years. It has been a wild ride.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mixonline.com

L-Acoustics A15i is a Breath of Fresh Air for CITYPARK

Stand back, NFL—Major League Soccer (MLS) is looking to make a move on the title for loudest sport in the stadium. CITYPARK, the new home of St. Louis CITY SC, the city’s MLS franchise, was designed with maximizing crowd noise in mind. Each of its two tiers is within 120 feet of the pitch, the closest of any stadium in the league, creating a clamorous bowl that seats a total of 22,500. Officially opened on November 16, the new $457 million venue also has a 3,000-plus safe-standing supporter section where the most ardent fans will generate even more noise. Furthermore, the venue’s roof structure, designed to pay homage to the city’s trademark shimmering Gateway Arch, is made from perforated aluminum, contoured to keep that noise inside the stadium while even amplifying it in the bowl.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

5 pop-ups Feast is following in 2023

Pop-ups were all the rage in St. Louis in 2022, and this trend is sure to continue this year. Here are five must-try pop-ups that we're keeping our eye on. There aren’t many places to get Laotian food in St. Louis, and 2 Laod is on a mission to change that. The pop-up, headed by Christina Manisisaket, offers a bevy of traditional Laotian dishes, including papaya salad, tom yum, laap, barbecue pork and more. With spice, umami, fermented funk and fresh produce, these dishes shouldn't be missed. If you’re new to Laotian food, Manisisaket has your back. “I learned over the past year that people don’t know how to eat Laotian food. So when you order food with me, I always come by the table,” she says. “Let me make your first bite for you. Let me layer the flavors.” The pop-up is currently on a winter hiatus and will pick back up in the spring. Follow it on Instagram @2_laodeats.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Where’s the snow? It may be coming soon near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Where’s the snow? The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that they have been getting that question a lot lately. The area is currently 4.3″ below normal. Don’t worry, we’re only halfway through winter and there is plenty of time for the white stuff to fall. The winter with some […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Lola Jean's Pizza now open in Southhampton

After temporarily going on hiatus during the pandemic, Lola Jean’s Giveback Coffee has reopened with a new pizza concept, Lola Jean's Pizza (5400 Nottingham), from co-owners Russell and Emily Ping, who own Russell’s a block away in Southampton. The Menu. Lola Jean’s Pizza is serving Sicilian-style focaccia-dough pizzas,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy