Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
Related
Vashon’s Raychel Jones nominated for McDonald’s All-American game
ST. LOUIS — Vashon high school’s Raychel Jones is one step away from being a McDonald’s All-American. The senior girl’s basketball player received her nomination earlier this month to play in the contest. Raychel averages double figures in points and has helped Vashon to a 10-4 record so far this season. The McDonald’s All-American Games […]
Watch: Macaleab Rich leads East St. Louis past Chaminade in Illinois-Missouri showdown
BELLEVILLE – Two of the St. Louis area's top teams met on Monday as East St. Louis and Chaminade matched up at Lindenwood University-Belleville. The matchup did not disappoint and neither did Macaleab Rich. The East St. Louis standout senior guard, who is headed to Kansas State, put on a show with ...
1470 WMBD
St. Louis Cardinals make history with addition to Chiefs’ coaching staff
PEORIA, Ill. – The Saint Louis Cardinals are making some history with some help from their Class-A affiliate in Peoria. The Peoria Chiefs says joining the roster of coaches this year is Christina Whitlock — believed to be the first uniformed female coach the Cardinals have had. Whitlock...
CBS Sports
Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Saint Louis 12-6; Loyola Chicago 6-11 The Saint Louis Billikens and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The Billikens will be strutting in after a victory while Loyola Chicago will be stumbling in from a defeat.
St. Louis Battlehawks Roster (XFL Football)
Here are the players that make up the XFL St. Louis Battlehawks' roster.
FOX2now.com
Tim’s Travels: Take a flavor flight at The Peach Cobbler in Florissant
ST. LOUIS – The Peach Cobbler Factory opened in Florissant in October. Enjoy cobblers with ice cream, banana pudding, cinnamon rolls, or teas and cold brews!. 12 Paddock Hills Shopping Center Florissant, Mo, 63033.
Helping hand leads to laughs on FOX 2 traffic hit
ST. LOUIS – We had a funny moment on FOX 2 this morning. Our traffic anchor, Amelia Mugavero, was having a technical difficulty. Our news anchor, John Pertzborn, helped her out. He used a method known as the “Fonzie Touch” to help fix the map. This refers to the way one Happy Day’s character would turn on the jukebox.
St. Louis American
Educators honored during Washington University 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration
The 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration event honored Dr. Kelvin R. Adams, retired St. Louis Public School District superintendent, and Dr. Deidra Thomas-Murray, Students in Transition Coordinator and foster care liaison for St. Louis Public School District with the 2023 Rosa L. Parks Award. Guests gathered to...
brentwoodeaglenews.com
Meet Mrs. Lewis!
Mrs. Trista Lewis is one of the new staff members at Brentwood High School. She serves as the school’s registrar and the attendance secretary. Mrs. Lewis is from St. Louis, and graduated from Marquette High School. Before she became our school’s registrar and attendance secretary, she was the office administrator at the Brain Injury Association of Missouri where she did a lot of office work in graphic design and social media for the organization. Some of the previous schools she’s attended are UMSL where she took classes in the Honors College periodically, and before that she did her general studies at St. Louis Community College.
St. Louis Standards: The Pastrami at Carl’s Deli Is Legendary
Customers come for the meats and stay for the magic
Forecast: Snow coming to St. Louis from 2 storm systems
ST. LOUIS — There is no debating that January 2023 has been incredibly mild. In fact, through Wednesday (Jan 18) this ranks as the 2nd warmest start to any calendar year on record. The average temperature is 11 degrees above normal. This following the coldest Christmas holiday the region has seen in some 30 years. It has been a wild ride.
mixonline.com
L-Acoustics A15i is a Breath of Fresh Air for CITYPARK
Stand back, NFL—Major League Soccer (MLS) is looking to make a move on the title for loudest sport in the stadium. CITYPARK, the new home of St. Louis CITY SC, the city’s MLS franchise, was designed with maximizing crowd noise in mind. Each of its two tiers is within 120 feet of the pitch, the closest of any stadium in the league, creating a clamorous bowl that seats a total of 22,500. Officially opened on November 16, the new $457 million venue also has a 3,000-plus safe-standing supporter section where the most ardent fans will generate even more noise. Furthermore, the venue’s roof structure, designed to pay homage to the city’s trademark shimmering Gateway Arch, is made from perforated aluminum, contoured to keep that noise inside the stadium while even amplifying it in the bowl.
FOX2now.com
SSM Health Medical Minute: St. Mary’s and DePaul hospitals launch pilot doula program
SSM St. Mary’s and SSM DePaul Hospitals have launched a pilot for a doula partnership with On Up, an organization that provides 1:1 doula care, in person and virtually, to pregnant and postpartum women and birthing parents. SSM Health Medical Minute: St. Mary’s and DePaul …. SSM St....
feastmagazine.com
5 pop-ups Feast is following in 2023
Pop-ups were all the rage in St. Louis in 2022, and this trend is sure to continue this year. Here are five must-try pop-ups that we're keeping our eye on. There aren’t many places to get Laotian food in St. Louis, and 2 Laod is on a mission to change that. The pop-up, headed by Christina Manisisaket, offers a bevy of traditional Laotian dishes, including papaya salad, tom yum, laap, barbecue pork and more. With spice, umami, fermented funk and fresh produce, these dishes shouldn't be missed. If you’re new to Laotian food, Manisisaket has your back. “I learned over the past year that people don’t know how to eat Laotian food. So when you order food with me, I always come by the table,” she says. “Let me make your first bite for you. Let me layer the flavors.” The pop-up is currently on a winter hiatus and will pick back up in the spring. Follow it on Instagram @2_laodeats.
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
Missing WWII soldier's body identified, returning to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A missing World War II soldier was accounted for in September 2022 and was recently identified after nearly 80 years. First Lieutenant Melvin B. Meyer, 25, joined the 309th Bombardment Group in 1944. He was from Pattonville, Missouri. He was the bombardier on a B-17 Flying...
Where’s the snow? It may be coming soon near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Where’s the snow? The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that they have been getting that question a lot lately. The area is currently 4.3″ below normal. Don’t worry, we’re only halfway through winter and there is plenty of time for the white stuff to fall. The winter with some […]
Illinois crews respond to barn fire Wednesday morning
Crews are responding to a major fire in Shiloh, Illinois.
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
stlmag.com
Lola Jean's Pizza now open in Southhampton
After temporarily going on hiatus during the pandemic, Lola Jean’s Giveback Coffee has reopened with a new pizza concept, Lola Jean's Pizza (5400 Nottingham), from co-owners Russell and Emily Ping, who own Russell’s a block away in Southampton. The Menu. Lola Jean’s Pizza is serving Sicilian-style focaccia-dough pizzas,...
Comments / 0