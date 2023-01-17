ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington, MA

A Good Age: Married 74 years, Pat and Veronica Pastuszak craft independence at home in Abington

By Sue Scheible, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago

ABINGTON − It seems an extraordinary, if ordinary, scene.

A married couple sit together on the sofa, happily spending the day together, each in their own way.

Amelian "Pat" Pastuszak is 102. His wife, Veronica, is 99. Each had a birthday in early January and they keep rolling along through their eighth decade together with determined independence and cheerful resolve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ckvB_0kHCqviR00

"We just take one day at a time," Pat says. "We only go out to shop once or twice a week."

He drives his Honda Pilot to a nearby Stop & Shop or Trucchi's supermarket, where Veronica uses a grocery cart "like a walker. Once I grab hold of that, I can go all around," she says.

They spend most of their time in a small den at the back of the house Pat built in 1951. He had just graduated from a building construction program at Wentworth Institute in Boston. The den has a TV, a computer, a table and three comfortable chairs.

"He is always either on the computer, watching TV or reading a book, sometimes all at once," Veronica says with fondness. Her longstanding domain, the kitchen, is a few steps away. She continues to prepare simple meals like spaghetti and "do my chores," including doing their laundry in a converted breezeway.

Another new year is underway, and as many people make resolutions to change, the Pastuszaks feel very fortunate to continue just as they are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0accq7_0kHCqviR00

"I never took anything too really seriously in life," Pat says when asked how they manage. "You have to always be looking forward to something and then it's not bad. Everyone has their ups and downs, and you have to learn to put up with each other. We don't have any real problems in life. We take it day by day; that's all you can do."

At his age, he adds, "looking forward" and "thinking ahead" means "tomorrow, the next day."

"It is amazing how his interests have morphed into each decade as it comes," Joan Crosby Pastuszak, who is married to Pat's son, John, says. "He always has found something new to replace something he no longer did. It's hard to get him to stop doing things, but that determination is probably what keeps him going."

A Good Age 'Skinny' Pastuszak of Abington turns 100 with 'zest for life'

A long and happy life for Pat and Veronica Pastuszak

The couple met shortly before Pat enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1942. A friend arranged a blind date with Veronica Chadwick, of Rockland; he found her "very good looking." He served for three years during World War II in Western Samoa and the Russell Islands, and after he returned home in 1945, they dated for 2½ years.

One day, he said, "Come on, let's go get a ring in Boston. We'll buy a diamond."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wczLT_0kHCqviR00

They were married in 1948 at Holy Family Church in Rockland soon after he graduated from Wentworth.

After 74 years, they appear to have forged a comfortable accommodation. She listens as he talks, adding details, not shy about stating her point of view, getting up to find an old photograph. A carpenter, he said he was "always pretty busy. I always seemed to have two jobs." Veronica worked for 15 years in area shoe factories.

After 20 years in the carpentry trades, in 1968 Pat became a teacher at Southeastern Regional Vocational School in Easton and retired in 1983.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEBVN_0kHCqviR00

In 1958, he started the Abington Midget Football League with Eddie Murphy and coaches from Whitman and Rockland. His assistant was Jack Reilly.

"Skinny (Pat's nickname) was my Midget League football coach when I was 12 and 13," Ed Fopiano, of Middleboro, recalled. "He lived next door to the park where we had our practices. His son, John, was our quarterback.  I remember I had a lot of fun."

"Skinny was one of the pioneers of youth sports in my community," Fopiano said. "I was lucky to have so many dedicated youth coaches growing up. His brother, Walter, was my high school football coach and he was another great guy. I’m glad they are both well in their old age."

John Pastuszak tells friends he doesn't know anybody quite like his father, who has always had so many interests: he was a carpenter, a teacher, a woodworker, played golf, served on the town housing authority and, in retirement, sold cutting boards he made in a workshop he built next to his house.

Gilded in Cohasset Recapturing the days when a dress style telegraphed wealth

When computers arrived, he took a course at Massasoit Community College to learn how to use them.

"When he has a problem," Veronica says, "we just call our son and he can fix everything over the phone."

John and Joan, longtime Hingham residents, now live in Mashpee.

Aging together with grace

Martin's Restaurant on North Avenue is a favorite destination. Pat enjoys the monthly veterans' breakfast there and weekly Thursday breakfasts with friends, including his younger brother, Walter, 100, a World War II Army veteran who comes over from Plymouth. Twice a week, Pat plays cards at the senior centers in Abington and Rockland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TyVMV_0kHCqviR00

As the years have passed, so have their peers.

"All our friends are gone," Veronica says. "He's got a lot of new friends and I call them 'the kids.'"

"It's hard to believe I'm associated with people who could be my kids," Pat says. "If I did not have them, I wouldn't have anybody. They treat me very well."

His Marine Corps uniform hangs in his closet. Abington's veterans agent, Adam Gunn, recalls how Pastuszak came to him last year, saying he needed "someone to do my lawn."

"You mean you're 101 and have been cutting your own grass until now?" a surprised Gunn asked.

Chris Schultz, the town health agent and a Scoutmaster, found a Brockton High School student willing to mow the lawn for free.

"That's not how I do things," Pastuszak said. He has paid the Scout since he started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHAA2_0kHCqviR00

This fall, Pastuszak was back with another request: someone to clear his driveway and walkway with his snowblower. He doesn't want to have it plowed.

"He's the oldest living veteran in Abington and he's become like family," Gunn said. "He's very active and he's very well known. Abington looks out after its veterans and has a support system for them."

The Pastuszaks are especially energized by their two granddaughters, Danielle Pastuszak, of Cambridge, and Lauren Stevens, of Connecticut, and great-grandson Cole Michael Stevens, born Oct. 23, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lQkK_0kHCqviR00

"We are so lucky to have our grandparents in our lives," Lauren Stevens said. "When my sister and I were little and visited, they always had one of those grocery store kickballs for us to play with. This gave us hours of outdoor fun! Now, our son Cole can walk and, sure enough, my grandmother had one waiting. At 99 and 102, they are still participating, kicking back and forth to Cole in the living room."

Age has no limitations in the eyes of a toddler.

"Witnessing that brings me such happiness," Stevens said.

Travels with Norma

Norma Morgan, an extensive world traveler to parts of the world less traveled, and Norwell Spotlight TV have created a video of her travels. Norma will be presenting it with additional items from her adventures at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Norwell Senior Center. Call to sign up at 781-659-7878.

Reach Sue Scheible at sscheible@patriotledger.com.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: A Good Age: Married 74 years, Pat and Veronica Pastuszak craft independence at home in Abington

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It

(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
DUXBURY, MA
worcestermag.com

A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February

Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
WORCESTER, MA
newsnationnow.com

Lead detective: Walshe children well-being is a main concern

COHASSET, Mass. (NewsNation) — Cohasset Police Detective Mike Lopes told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that the well-being of the Walshe children remains a “main concern” during the investigation. Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Boston mom of three Ana Walshe, was arraigned in court...
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center

BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
reverejournal.com

Vertuccio and Vazza Funeral Homes Announce Merger

The following announcement comes from Vertuccio Smith and Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals. “To all our families, friends, and residents of Revere, East Boston, and surrounding areas of the North Shore,. We would like to announce that after 37 years of caring for thousands of families at our Broadway location,...
REVERE, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Nordic Walking Becoming Hottest Trend Under Fogaren’s Direction

HARWICH – If you spend much time outdoors, chances are you’ve spotted people walking while carrying Nordic ski poles. Hundreds of people from the Upper Cape to Provincetown and everywhere between are heading outside to try Nordic walking, a total-body version of walking that has recently taken off throughout the Cape, thanks in part to Carla Fogaren, a Harwich Port resident that sparked the craze in June when she launched the Cape Cod Nordic Walking group on Facebook.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New surveillance photos of missing Brookfield woman released

BROOKFIELD, Mass — The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has released new surveillance photos of a Brookfield woman who has not been seen in over a week. Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and was reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police.
BROOKFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Cookie Controversy In Whitman Over Use Of Town Seal

WHITMAN, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There is a cookie controversy baking in Whitman, the town known as the birthplace of the chocolate chip cookie. Whitman Finance Committee member Leslie DiOrio baked a dozen cookies for a joint meeting between the committee and Whitman's Board of Selectmen on Jan. 10. The cookies had the Whitman town seal engraved on them.
WHITMAN, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dorchester Reporter

Morrissey property that includes Lambert's, Puritan Plaza is up for sale

Lambert’s Rainbow Market — and the adjacent Puritan Plaza shopping center on Morrissey Boulevard— is on the market. The 3.63 acre property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. is being offered for sale along with another Lambert’s location in Westwood, MA, according to a listing from the commercial real estate company Newmark, which says it has been retained two sell the two properties. The property is currently owned by a trust controlled by the Lambert family.
WESTWOOD, MA
worldatlas.com

12 Most Charming Towns in New England

New England boasts one-of-a-kind charm with nautical experiences amidst the American atmosphere, and fall foliages unparalleled anywhere else in the world. The coastal region spreads over six northeastern states and includes countless shining gems along the shores that lucky residents call home. These charming towns immerse visitors in the scenic romance of the attraction-laden landscapes, endless water views, and historical sights galore.
CAMDEN, ME
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy