Midland, TX

Quick Hits January 17, 2023

By Odessa American
 2 days ago
LUNCH & LEARN

The Harmony Home and Midland Rape Crisis Center have scheduled a Lunch & Learn from noon to 1:30 p.m. today at the Region 18 Education Service Center, Conference Room AB, 2811 La Force Blvd, Midland.

This month is Human Sex Trafficking Awareness Month and several agencies throughout Midland and Odessa have been working diligently with the Governor’s Office over several months to create working protocols to be adopted and used throughout our communities when a child has been identified as a victim of child sex trafficking.

Lunch will be provided.

RSVP Myrissa Whitfield at [email protected], in order to get an accurate food count.

For more information, call 432-333-5233 or visit ohhcac.org.

PERMIAN BASIN GIVING DAY REGISTRATION

To take part in the Permian Basin Giving Day, nonprofits may register through today at tinyurl.com/bdeaepjx.

OC TRUSTEE ELECTION

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Is7yz_0kHCqexK00

Three members of the Odessa College Board of Trustees are up for election May 6. They include Dr. Tara Deaver, Place 8; Bruce Shearer, Place 1; and Hortencia Del Bosque, Place 2. The filing period is Jan. 18 through Feb. 17.

People can file at the office of Ken Zartner, vice president of administrative services, at the OC administration office, 201 W. University Drive.

Early voting will run April 24 through May 2.

LOVE WITHOUT LIMITS

Stonegate Fellowship, Mid-Cities Church, and Crestview Baptist Church have scheduled a Special Needs Prom from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Stonegate Fellowship Midland Campus, 6000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland.

Admission is free, however, participants must register in advance.

For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/4n8rts8f.

GO RED FOR WOMEN

The American Heart Association has scheduled a Go Red For Women event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

This gathering focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke, shares stories of people impacted by this issue, and raises critically needed funds to support research and education initiatives.

Visit tinyurl.com/mwk8zjtm, or email [email protected] to purchase tickets.

Odessa, TX
