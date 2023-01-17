Read full article on original website
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 17, 2023
State College at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m. Big Spring at West Perry, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn girls basketball underclassmen who have emerged this season
Olivia Jones is the standard in the Mid-Penn when it comes to girls basketball underclassmen. The Cedar Cliff sophomore was in the running for the conference’s player of the year honor a season ago, and she has been, perhaps, the best player in the conference this year.
See MLive Saginaw boys basketball rankings, teams trending up
With the boys basketball team hitting the midway point of the season, Saginaw-area team are rounding into form for runs at conference titles, rivalry wins and even the playoffs. Check out the Saginaw-area boys basketball rankings, including five teams trending up, as of Jan. 19, 2023:
Hershey girls hoops drop decision to Northern Lebanon despite 17 points from Irmarie Rodriguez
The Hershey girls basketball team dropped a 55-38 non-conference decision to Northern Lebanon Tuesday, despite 17 points from Irmarie Rodriguez. Lauren Richards added 6 points to the Trojans attack.
Nick Lepone, Isaiah Dyer pace Millersburg boys basketball in 57-42 win against Line Mountain
Nick Lepone and Isaiah Dyer turned in a pair of stellar performances to propel Millersburg past Line Mountain 57-42 Thursday. Lepone and Dyer combined for 46 points to spark the Indians. Lepone led the way with 24 points, while Dyer netted 22 points. The duo of Chase Shutt and Bryce...
Sophia Formica, Kamya Jenkins lead Bishop McDevitt girls hoops past Camp Hill, 75-36
Sophia Formica and Kamyra Jenkins led the way for Bishop McDevitt as the Crusaders earned a comfortable 75-36 Mid-Penn Capital win over Camp Hill Thursday. 18 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill in girls high school basketball. Formica and Jenkins netted 12 points apiece to pace the Crusaders. Teammate...
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: South Shore Tech boys and girls basketball teams score wins
The South Shore Tech boys and girls basketball teams picked up wins over Norfolk Aggie on Thursday. The girls won a thriller, 38-36 in double overtime, to improve to 9-1 and stretch their winning streak to nine games. Mia Bradshaw finished with a career-high 21 points. She also grabbed 14 rebounds and scored the winning basket.
Bishop McDevitt boys hoops outlasts Camp Hill in an MPC Capital Division game
The Bishop McDevitt boys basketball outlasted Camp Hill Thursday night, 59-54, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game. The Lions stayed within striking distance of the Crusaders in the second half, but couldn’t close the gap. Benjamin Ellis had a game-high 20 points for Camp Hill (2-13 overall, 2-8 division) and Richard Lutkins added 14 more.
Wakefield boys basketball team wins at MLK Classic
By scoring his team’s first six points, then 23 overall by game’s end, the Wakefield Warriors’ Kobe Davis was chosen the Most Valuable Player of contest No. 4 on Jan. 14 at the Spartan MLK Classic. Davis helped Wakefield (7-8) defeat the host West Springfield Spartans, 62-42....
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Jan. 17: Central earns narrow win over Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. In a game full of back-and-forth action, the Springfield Central boys basketball team earned a close victory over Longmeadow on Tuesday night, 58-57. The Lancers held a two-point lead going into the final eight minutes, but a 17-point fourth quarter helped the Golden Eagles get the win.
With senior Jayden Eager out, Mechanicsburg relying on fearless freshmen class to press on
While the movie script remains, Mechanicsburg is now dealing with an entirely new set of edits for the remainder of the girls basketball season. Senior guard Jayden Eager, injured during a Dec. 13 clash at Milton Hershey, will miss the remainder of the season. Surgery to repair her injured knee is slated for Friday.
Freshman duo pace Central Dauphin girls basketball to MPC Commonwealth win over State College
The freshman duo of Kayla Fletcher and Olivia Green paced the Central Dauphin girls basketball team to a 53-36 Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division victory over State College Tuesday night. Green recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Fletcher led the Rams in scoring with a game-high 19...
Noah Romig, Easton Erb lead Midd-West boys basketball to 48-33 win against Juniata
Midd-West built a first-half lead and never looked back en route to a 48-33 victory over Juniata Tuesday. The Mustangs built a 19-11 lead by the intermission and kept the Indians at bay in the second half. Noah Romig and Easton Erb combined for 28 points to power the Mustangs....
Ian McLean’s 21 points helps left Gettysburg boys over Shippensburg in MPC Colonial game
Ian McLean poured in 21 points to help lead the Gettysburg boys basketball team to a 61-46 Mid-Penn Colonial Division victory over Shippensburg Tuesday night. McLean was assisted to Josh Herr who chipped in with 19 points. Jackson Staught was the high scorer for Shippensburg with 14 points.
York County football coach hopes to bring 'different' perspective as he rebuilds program
Like many promising football players, Jarrel Burnett saw his own athletic career hindered by injury. He never became a Division I athlete like he originally hoped. But he still found passion and purpose through playing football. ...
‘A lot of my hard work has paid off’: Cumberland Valley freshman Tyler Merrill receives first offer from Division I program
Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt said before the year that his freshman lineman Tyler Merrill was going to generate Division I interest at some point. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That day has already come. On Wednesday, Merrill announced on Twitter that...
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents
A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
