whopam.com
Arrest made in recent burglary
An arrest has been made in connection with a burglary earlier this week on Rose Drive. The Hopkinsville police report says 25-year old Dequaveon Pryor of Hopkinsville entered a home in the 700 block of Rose Monday night and stole a PlayStation Pro and Chromebook with a combined value of about $423.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged After Foot Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly led law enforcement on a foot pursuit in Pembroke Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area of Clara Drive in Pembroke for a disturbance with 27-year-old Daquan Butler allegedly assaulting a woman over problems in their relationship.
Man who tried to run from Christian County authorities arrested for assault
A Hopkinsville man is in custody after a report of a domestic disturbance turned into two foot chases in Christian County Tuesday night.
wkdzradio.com
Security Cameras Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
Security cameras were reported stolen from a business on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone took two security cameras and removed the fuel lines off of golf carts at Western Hills Golf Course Monday morning. The items have a total value of $1,087. No arrest has...
whopam.com
No injuries after Oak Street home struck by gunfire Tuesday morning
Hopkinsville police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired into an Oak Street home early Tuesday morning. Three 9 mm shell casings were recovered in the area of the 2000 block of Oak Street, with the report saying the man sleeping inside wasn’t injured when the bullets struck his home about 3:30 a.m.
whopam.com
Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested after allegedly swinging knife at women in altercation
A Hopkinsville man is charged with felony wanton endangerment after he allegedly swung a knife at women during an altercation Tuesday afternoon at the Russellville Road Circle K. The victims told officers that 18-year old Cortez Lewis of Hopkinsville followed them to that location after his car nearly hit their...
14news.com
Several streets closed in Greenville after utility poles were hit
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Officials say two utility poles were hit Thursday morning. They say North Main Street is shut down from Greene Drive and Wilson Street, East Depot is shut down from college Street to North Main, and West Depot is shut down from Cherry Street to North Main.
whvoradio.com
wkdzradio.com
Burglars Strike Hopkinsville Pharmacy
A pharmacy on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone broke into Cayce’s Pharmacy through a front door and took medication. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree burglary.
WSMV
14news.com
Woman arrested following drug bust in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One woman was arrested on drug possession charges after a home was searched in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force along with the Greenville Police Department executed a warrant on Oak Street in Greenville and ended up arresting 39-year-old Jessica Horn. Officials say...
wnky.com
Man arrested at Franklin Pharmacy following investigation
FRANKLIN, Ky. – The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a local pharmacist has been taken into custody at Franklin Pharmacy. At least one person was arrested this morning after an investigation at the pharmacy. The Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force says they executed a search warrant Wednesday morning.
Clarksville double murder cold case trial: Day 2
Day two of William “Roger” Campbell’s double murder trial was filled with laying out evidence for the jury.
WKRN
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arraigned in Guthrie attempted murder case
Arraignment was held Tuesday morning in Todd District Court for the Hopkinsville man charged with attempted murder in connection with a recent shooting in Guthrie. A not guilty plea was entered by public defender Darin Higgs on behalf of 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday of next week.
Owensboro man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Ohio County
(WEHT) - The Ohio County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an Owensboro man who they say was on the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force for months.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured, Mobile Home Destroyed In Fire w/VIDEO
A man was injured and a mobile home was destroyed in a fire on Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say firefighters were called to the mobile home on Greenville Road for a fire just after 2 pm and found it engulfed in flames when they arrived.
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Guthrie Explosion
Authorities have released more details about a fatal explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Todd County Emergency Management says a vacuum truck waste hauler from Onsite Environmental was removing an alkaline lye solution from a holding tank at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street when white smoke or steam started coming from the area of the truck which was parked directly in front of the building.
