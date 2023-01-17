Read full article on original website
Golf-Poulter says he might not participate in Ryder Cup
Jan 17 (Reuters) - England's Ian Poulter said he might not compete in this year's Ryder Cup even if he qualifies. The 47-year-old, nicknamed "Mr Ryder Cup" for his exploits in previous editions for the European team, joined the LIV Golf series in June, jeopardising his involvement in the biennial contest.
FOX Sports
USWNT starts 2023 with win over World Cup co-hosts New Zealand
The United States women's national team got a potentially historic 2023 off to a winning start Tuesday in New Zealand. After a scoreless first half against the 2023 World Cup co-hosts in Wellington, the U.S. got a pair of second half goals from Mallory Swanson (née Pugh) plus strikes by Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams in a 4-0 victory for the defending world champions.
ng-sportingnews.com
'I'm disappointed': Rennie releases first statement after Wallabies axing
Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has expressed how “disappointed” he is, following Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe him ahead of this year’s World Cup. Rugby Australia confirmed on Monday morning that Rennie had been fired from his position as the head coach of the men’s national team, just eight months out from the World Cup.
BBC
Eddie Jones: Coach says he had talks with Australia while England boss
Eddie Jones has confirmed he held talks with Australia about becoming their head coach while under contract with England - but stressed it was "quite normal" to do so. Jones, 62, became Australia head coach in January after being sacked by the Rugby Football Union in December. He did not...
BBC
Eddie Jones reveals plot to lure NRL stars into his Wallabies squad
Jones, who was sacked by England in December, replaced Dave Rennie as Wallabies coach on Monday in a shock move by Rugby Australia only eight months before the World Cup.
BBC
Ben Youngs: England scrum-half not taking ambitions of fourth World Cup for granted
He has earned more England caps than any man and has just been called up to the national squad by a head coach he won a Premiership title with just months ago, yet Ben Youngs refuses to take his ambitions of playing in a fourth World Cup for granted. On...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
Who has taken the most wickets without ever taking a five-for?
And when was the last time South Africa drew a Test before Sydney?
BBC
Townsend on Scotland future - 'That's for other people to decide'
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary and BBC Radio Scotland commentary on every match. Gregor Townsend is unclear if he will remain as Scotland head coach beyond this year's World Cup, with no contract offer on the table from Scottish Rugby. His deal...
Sporting News
Williams takes swipe at 'multi-million $ deals' for Jones and co
Former All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has taken a swipe at the big money recently splashed out on Test-level coaches, insisting that this financial largesse must also trickle down to the players. Wales last month brought in Warren Gatland to replace Wayne Pivac while Steve Borthwick is now in charge of England where their ex-boss, Eddie Jones, has headed home to take the Australia job from Dave Rennie.
BBC
Moreeng believes van Niekerk 'will be ready' for T20 World Cup
Having recovered from a long-term ankle injury, she has met all of CSA's fitness requirements except the 2km time trial
BBC
Juan Martin Gonzalez: Argentina forward extends London Irish contract
Argentina forward Juan Martin Gonzalez has signed a contract extension with London Irish. The 22-year-old back-row moved to the Premiership club in October 2021 and has gone on to play 18 times. He scored four tries for Argentina in last year's Rugby Championship, including the Pumas' only try when they...
BBC
Tom Lammonby: Somerset all-rounder extends contract until end of 2025
Somerset all-rounder Tom Lammonby has extended his contract with the club until the end of 2025. The 22-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of this year. A former England Under-19 captain, Lammonby has scored 2,185 runs and taken 25 wickets for the county since making his debut in 2019.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces The Courteeners frontman and Manchester United fan Liam Fray
Arsenal's only Premier League defeat this season came at the hands of Manchester United, so how will the Gunners get on when they play Erik ten Hag's side again on Sunday?. "United were quite fortunate when they beat Arsenal at Old Trafford in September," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.
BBC
Zimbabwe v Ireland ODI: Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie to miss rest of series with concussion
Captain Andrew Balbirnie will miss the rest of Ireland's one-day international series against Zimbabwe after retiring hurt in Wednesday's opening defeat with a suspected concussion. Balbirnie hit his eighth ODI century before he was struck on the helmet from a deflection off his own bat. The 32-year-old Dubliner has been...
BBC
European Super League: Ex-Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli reiterates support for ESL
Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has reiterated his belief in a European Super League in a farewell speech at the Italian club. Agnelli was one of the chief architects of the breakaway plans to form the ESL in 2021. The 47-year-old and the rest of the Juventus board resigned en...
