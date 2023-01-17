ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Sal Nuzzo named SVP at James Madison Institute

'Sal’s contributions to the entire organization and movement cannot be overstated.'. Tallahassee-based think tank The James Madison Institute is promoting Sal Nuzzo from Vice President to Senior Vice President. “As JMI grows and expands our presence both in Florida and beyond, Sal’s contributions to the entire organization and movement...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridaphoenix.com

Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know

Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ben Gibson named Managing Partner after Jason Gonzalez exits Shutts & Bowen’s Tallahassee office

Ben Gibson is taking over as Managing Partner of Shutts & Bowen’s Tallahassee office. “I am grateful for Jason’s exceptional service and his dedication to the firm,” said firmwide Managing Partner Jack C. McElroy. “His counsel, judgment and leadership have been invaluable to our work in the litigation and government affairs arena, and I congratulate him for his many years of service.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Day 6 of federal trial: UCLA prof says college survey “asks students to tattletale” on instructors

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A professor of education from UCLA in California criticized a controversial Florida survey that, in part, asks students to speculate on the political leanings of their college or university professors during testimony for a federal trial Tuesday. “It’s one of the worst surveys I’ve seen,” Sylvia Hurtado told the court. The UCLA education professor virtually […] The post Day 6 of federal trial: UCLA prof says college survey “asks students to tattletale” on instructors appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Flying Magazine

Epic Flight Academy Opens New Location in Florida

Members of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce joined Epic staff and Tallahassee Airport personnel for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 14, 2023. [Courtesy: Epic Flight Academy]. Epic Flight Academy now has a location in Tallahassee, Florida. The grand opening of Epic’s third Part 141 flight school took place...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
iheart.com

FWC Announces Arrests In Operation Viper

(Tallahassee, FL) -- Eight people are facing charges after trafficking what the FWC calls some of the most dangerous snakes in the world. Operation Viper was an undercover operation focused on those who buy and sell illegal, non-native venomous snakes. The FWC last week announced the arrests after the two-year investigation.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

More concerns about K-8 school expressed to school board

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The plan to combine Grand Ridge Middle School and Sneads Elementary School has been on the Jackson County School Board agenda for years. “The bottom line is that the school board back in 2019 applied for special facilities for K-8 over in Grand Ridge and the money has been allocated […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Taylor County domestic violence shelter forced to be demolished due to structural damage

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Taylor County domestic violence shelter will soon be demolished because of structural damage, according to Refuge House. Executive Director Emily Mitchem said they were originally planning to replace the flooring when engineers discovered the foundation had structural issues; those challenges are causing the building to sink and it will no longer be habitable. Mitchem said they are now working to knock down the current shelter and purchase a new building as quickly as possible.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner is facing fraud and larceny charges after allegedly altering a check from a customer. The owner of Pinky’s Moving Service, Trenton Pinkney, was arrested last week and later released on bond. WCTV spoke with Kimberly Ledford, whose father hired the company...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound between North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NE. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving slowly in the left two lanes while crews worked in the right lane. Motorists are advised to avoid...
LEON COUNTY, FL
tallahasseemagazine.com

Sneakers and Sequins

In 2022, a group of enthusiastic tennis supporters came together for a fundraising dinner/dance that would net $53,943 in scholarship and performance funds for the FSU women’s tennis program. Having aced the event last year, a committee co-chaired by Sharon Fallon and Dent Ward is doing it again in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

