TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Taylor County domestic violence shelter will soon be demolished because of structural damage, according to Refuge House. Executive Director Emily Mitchem said they were originally planning to replace the flooring when engineers discovered the foundation had structural issues; those challenges are causing the building to sink and it will no longer be habitable. Mitchem said they are now working to knock down the current shelter and purchase a new building as quickly as possible.

TAYLOR COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO