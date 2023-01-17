Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Sal Nuzzo named SVP at James Madison Institute
'Sal’s contributions to the entire organization and movement cannot be overstated.'. Tallahassee-based think tank The James Madison Institute is promoting Sal Nuzzo from Vice President to Senior Vice President. “As JMI grows and expands our presence both in Florida and beyond, Sal’s contributions to the entire organization and movement...
floridaphoenix.com
Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know
Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
beckersasc.com
FSU, Tallahassee Memorial break ground on Florida medical office building with ASC
Tallahassee-based Florida State University, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and real estate developer the St. Joe Company have broken ground on a new medical office building in Panama City Beach, Fla., according to a Jan. 17 report from Florida State University News. Construction on the 80,000-square-foot medical office building is supposed to...
floridapolitics.com
Ben Gibson named Managing Partner after Jason Gonzalez exits Shutts & Bowen’s Tallahassee office
Ben Gibson is taking over as Managing Partner of Shutts & Bowen’s Tallahassee office. “I am grateful for Jason’s exceptional service and his dedication to the firm,” said firmwide Managing Partner Jack C. McElroy. “His counsel, judgment and leadership have been invaluable to our work in the litigation and government affairs arena, and I congratulate him for his many years of service.”
Day 6 of federal trial: UCLA prof says college survey “asks students to tattletale” on instructors
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A professor of education from UCLA in California criticized a controversial Florida survey that, in part, asks students to speculate on the political leanings of their college or university professors during testimony for a federal trial Tuesday. “It’s one of the worst surveys I’ve seen,” Sylvia Hurtado told the court. The UCLA education professor virtually […] The post Day 6 of federal trial: UCLA prof says college survey “asks students to tattletale” on instructors appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Finebaum Show Discusses 'Utterly Bizarre' Florida-Jaden Rashada Saga
Paul Finebaum and Andrea Adelson didn't hold back while critiquing the NIL situation preventing quarterback Jaden Rashada from joining the Florida Gators.
Flying Magazine
Epic Flight Academy Opens New Location in Florida
Members of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce joined Epic staff and Tallahassee Airport personnel for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 14, 2023. [Courtesy: Epic Flight Academy]. Epic Flight Academy now has a location in Tallahassee, Florida. The grand opening of Epic’s third Part 141 flight school took place...
iheart.com
FWC Announces Arrests In Operation Viper
(Tallahassee, FL) -- Eight people are facing charges after trafficking what the FWC calls some of the most dangerous snakes in the world. Operation Viper was an undercover operation focused on those who buy and sell illegal, non-native venomous snakes. The FWC last week announced the arrests after the two-year investigation.
Initial Measurements for Florida State's New Additions
What the did the Seminoles' 19 new additions measure in at compared to their previous colleges or recruiting profiles?
More concerns about K-8 school expressed to school board
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The plan to combine Grand Ridge Middle School and Sneads Elementary School has been on the Jackson County School Board agenda for years. “The bottom line is that the school board back in 2019 applied for special facilities for K-8 over in Grand Ridge and the money has been allocated […]
WCTV
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A group of cave divers is celebrating a milestone in their efforts to map out an unknown world beneath our feet. On Jan. 7, divers with the Woodville Karst Plain Project found a connecting passage between the 38-mile-long Wakulla Cave System and 7-mile-long Chip’s Hole Cave System.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Football starts offseason regimen, Ta’Niya Latson ties ACC record
2024 athlete Ricky Knight III has been offered by Florida State:. 2025 QB Tramell Jones Jr is encouraging his five-star teammate to FSU:. With the vast majority of the 2023 class accounted for; the focus has shifted to Rising Seniors and Juniors. Football:. If you are a Seminole Booster Mike...
YAHOO!
Tallahassee man on work break allegedly shoots at woman, faces attempted homicide charge
A Tallahassee man was arrested after he allegedly went to Fresh 4 Less while on his meal break from Popeyes and shot at a female employee just outside the supermarket. Edward Johnson lll, 18, was charged Wednesday with attempted first degree murder and remains in the Leon County Detention Facility, according to Leon Circuit Court records.
WCTV
Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
WCTV
Taylor County domestic violence shelter forced to be demolished due to structural damage
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Taylor County domestic violence shelter will soon be demolished because of structural damage, according to Refuge House. Executive Director Emily Mitchem said they were originally planning to replace the flooring when engineers discovered the foundation had structural issues; those challenges are causing the building to sink and it will no longer be habitable. Mitchem said they are now working to knock down the current shelter and purchase a new building as quickly as possible.
WCTV
Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner is facing fraud and larceny charges after allegedly altering a check from a customer. The owner of Pinky’s Moving Service, Trenton Pinkney, was arrested last week and later released on bond. WCTV spoke with Kimberly Ledford, whose father hired the company...
Victim identified in deadly shooting along busy Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The victim in Monday morning’s shooting in Seminole County has been identified as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. At least one person is dead after a shooting along a busy Seminole County road early Monday, deputies said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Florida Highway Patrol: Cairo man dies in traffic incident in Taylor County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an incident Monday afternoon.
WCTV
Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound between North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NE. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving slowly in the left two lanes while crews worked in the right lane. Motorists are advised to avoid...
tallahasseemagazine.com
Sneakers and Sequins
In 2022, a group of enthusiastic tennis supporters came together for a fundraising dinner/dance that would net $53,943 in scholarship and performance funds for the FSU women’s tennis program. Having aced the event last year, a committee co-chaired by Sharon Fallon and Dent Ward is doing it again in...
