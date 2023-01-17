Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $269
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they're offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $269 as part of a winter sale. It's $730 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the 'BUY NOW' button below and use the eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
TechRadar
M1 Mac mini vs M2 Mac mini: which tiny Apple PC is best?
Apple launches are our favourite time of year because they come so randomly, but they’re always very rewarding. With the announcement of the new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips and their competitive prices (oddly affordable by Apple standards), we’re going to compare the 2020 version of the Mac mini with the M1 chip to the new model and see how they rack up.
TechRadar
This thin-and-light RTX 4090 laptop could be the best laptop of 2023
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is surprisingly thin and lightweight, considering that it can include up to a Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 4090 GPU. Combined with the fun AniME Matrix feature and you have potentially the best laptop of the year. Pros. +. Excellent specs. +. Thin and light...
TechRadar
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
pocketnow.com
The Best of CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For another year running, the CES show floor was ripe with technological advancements, concepts, and other ready-for-market hardware. With eye-catching announcements like Afeela, monitors with unique aspect ratios, and the usual slew of developments involving laptops, TVs, and other home entertainment equipment, the trade show had everything.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
CNET
How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
9to5Mac
A 27-inch iMac is redundant, especially with the new M2 Mac mini
The 27-inch iMac used to be one of the most popular models in Apple’s line-up, and a lot of people still view them with great affection even today. If you wanted a Mac but didn’t need portability, the machine combined all-in-one simplicity with a beautiful design and a great screen in a decent size.
TechRadar
Microsoft Adaptive Accessories review
Microsoft Adaptive Accessories is a great start to a far more accessible future, with simply designed yet easy-to-use tech and macros that make repetitive tasks that much easier to perform. Though it can take some work to learn how to utilize those macros since there are no written instructions in the box, there are at least a wealth of online resources.
TechRadar
Razer Naga V2 Pro Gaming Mouse review: chopping and changing
Razer rarely disappoints when it comes to gaming peripherals and the Naga V2 Pro is no exception. The mouse is responsive, fast, and easy to set up out of the box. The swappable button pads and RGB lighting are easy to customize with the mouse software. Overall this is a versatile mouse with a lot to offer and a simple design that doesn’t scream ‘gaming’, making it the perfect work-and-play peripheral. However, the price is steep and you can easily find cheaper options.
Digital Trends
These are the three best laptop deals in HP’s 72-Hour Sale
If you’re in search of some great laptop deals, HP is offering a lot of reasons not to walk away empty handed right now. Always one of the best laptop brands, HP is having a 72-hour flash sale that’s seeing major discounts on some of its most popular laptop models. Among these HP laptop deals are laptops from its Pavilion lineup, as well as monitors, PCs, and other laptop models. If you’re looking for something beyond a laptop, you can jump right in and shop the sale, but if a great deal on a great laptop is what you’re after, read onward for more details on the best laptop deals available in the HP 72-Hour Flash Sale.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is normally $999, but today it’s just $269
Massive discounts on incredible products? That's what we live for. Apparently Lenovo does too, as they are offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $269 as part of a winter sale. It's $730 off its typical $999 price
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti could sip power – but will it be fast enough?
Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti could be less demanding in terms of wattage than the 3060 Ti, if the latest rumor proves correct – but this has compounded fears around the potential performance levels of the graphics card. This comes from well-known leaker Kopite7kimi on Twitter (via VideoCardz (opens...
Nvidia reportedly dumping low-spec laptop GPUs
Squeezed from below by APUs and above by the RTX 4050, the rumours are that Nvidia is killing the discrete MX chips.
The Verge
Apple’s M1 iPad Air is back down to its lowest price
Apple just announced that its MacBook Pro and Mac Mini lineup are getting the latest M2 chips. That’s great news if you need a fast computer, but if you’re in the market for a speedy tablet instead, check out this $100 discount on the 2022 iPad Air that has an M1 processor. You can grab the latest model for $499.99.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ spec sheet leak reveals everything about the flagships and clears up confusion around how much internal storage each variant offers
While Samsung, for the most part, has done a stellar job of keeping Galaxy S23 leaks in check, there is plenty of information online about the upcoming flagships. And as is tradition, the intensity of leaks only gets higher as Galaxy Unpacked approaches (February 1). Renowned leaker Roland Quandt has further ruined Samsung's surprise by revealing the entire Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ spec sheet. Another leaker by the name of Bilibilikun has supplemented Quandt's leak with what looks like information sourced directly from Samsung France's website.
TechRadar
Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate can give you RTX 4080 performance on a Chromebook
Nvidia announced this week that the latest version of its subscription service, GeForce Now Ultimate, has officially gone live for several cities in the US, rolling out to San Jose, Los Angeles, and Dallas, as well as Frankfurt, Germany. Areas surrounding these cities will also be able to connect to the new Ultimate tier servers.
Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ 4K OLED Review: Stunning in Every Respect
Asus adds a 42-inch 4K model to the list of available OLED gaming monitors. The ROG Swift PG42UQ sports a 138 Hz refresh rate, Adaptive-Sync, HDR and extended color. It delivers a stunning image and premium gaming performance.
TechRadar
Pixel Fold video suggests it could trump the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in a few key areas
Samsung has done well with foldable phones, but with the upcoming Google Pixel Fold it could have some serious competition, and a new video highlights the advantages Google’s debut foldable might offer. YouTuber Dave2D (opens in new tab) has got hold of a blank reference model of the phone,...
