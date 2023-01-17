ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Related
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum C.J. Harris' Cause of Death Released

American Idol contestant C.J. Harris' cause of death was released on Thursday. Harris died of a heart attack on Jan. 15, a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner in Alabama told PEOPLE. Harris was rushed to the hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama. Efforts to revive him with CPR were unsuccessful. The singer was 31.
JASPER, AL
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Star Fritz Hager Releases New Single ‘Caroline’

American Idol Season 20 star Fritz Hager has released his first new single since the show. The tongue-in-cheek song, called “Caroline,” is about the aftermath of a one-night stand, as the narrator tries to remember the woman’s name. American Idol‘s Fritz Hager Releases New Song ‘Caroline’...

