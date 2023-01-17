Read full article on original website
Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Lots of Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania keeps adding millionaires and climbing up the list of states with the most million-dollar earners, write Ty West and Michael Potter for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Pennsylvania Game Commission: Montco’s Northeast Neighbors Remain Cautious about Unwanted Visitor
A year after its first sighting in the area, a nighttime predator may have returned. As Bucks County residents approach the one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning them to remain vigilant. Gregory Vellner reported the caution for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a...
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Phillymag.com
Why I Left My City Life to Try Remote Work in the Wilds of Pennsylvania
Millions of Americans — including me — are reconsidering not only how they live, but where. So I tried a three-week program aimed at exposing city workers to rural life. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!
UPMC creating modern ‘company towns,’ dominating workers and dictating prices, lawmakers claim
Note: this article was updated to include a response from UPMC. Medical giant UMPC is bent on monopolizing health care, while also ignoring its non-profit responsibility to benefit rather than exploit communities, a pair of western Pennsylvania lawmakers and an anti-corporate advocate said on Thursday. The result is “soaring costs,...
harrisburgmagazine.com
From A Local Farm To Your Family Table
Karns Foods’ Continuing Commitment to Quality and Community. Since its inception in 1959, family owned and operated Karns Foods has demonstrated a consistent delivery of the highest quality selection of grocery items to its customers. This dependability has built a faithful following of patrons who expect the best and are never disappointed. The level of excellence in product selection is immediately apparent as you browse the aisles in any one of the ten Karns locations situated across the mid-state. Shelves throughout the stores are lined with premier brands representing every form of fundamental food product. Collectively, these consumer goods envelope customers with a vast variety of food options.
975thefanatic.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal
When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
PA Turkey Population Falling
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- Thanksgiving is months away, but Pennsylvanians here and across the state currently are talkin’ turkey – that is, discussing the decline in the wild turkey population and how to reverse the trend.
pabucketlist.com
The 10 Longest Covered Bridges in PA Road Trip
If you love covered bridges AND road trips, this article is for you!. What follows is a road trip itinerary that visits the ten longest covered bridges in Pennsylvania, and includes a route map that you can download for free to your computer or mobile device. The route as described...
WFMZ-TV Online
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Pennsylvania using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You
A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s 2023 Economic Outlook, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. You still won’t be able to sleep overnight at a Wawa...
Pa.’s lost over 250K residents in past decade. It isn’t due to lack of talent, resources. | Opinion
Pennsylvania brims with natural resources and human talent – but for the past eight years, the state’s heavy regulatory hand has often restrained opportunities for innovation. With a new gubernatorial administration and state legislature, including a newly elected Speaker of the House who has pledged to lead as an Independent, Pennsylvania has a choice to make: embrace its potential as a leader of the Northeast, or allow more bureaucracy to crush it.
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
From the classic Philly cheesesteak to hearty Reubens, Pennsylvania is home to some genuinely mouthwatering eats. And you can not call yourself a true Pennsylvania native until you have tried the infamous zep sandwich at least once.
Pennsylvania tree seedling sale underway
Looking to add greenery to your land this spring? The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual seedling sale is officially underway. For $12.50 to $16.25 per unit, residents can buy surplus tree and shrub seedlings that weren’t planted on state game lands this season. Each unit includes 25 seedlings, and those who purchase 12 or more units (at least 300 seedlings) will be eligible for a discount.
Pa. ‘tripledemic’ watch: hospitals holding up, but COVID-19 deaths rising
Flu cases have dropped again in Pennsylvania, continuing a weeks-long decline that’s the mirror opposite of the alarming spike that began weeks earlier than normal. But it’s not all rosy in Pennsylvania: COVID-19 deaths rose 65% in a week to the highest level in months, although still well below the deadliest stretches of the pandemic in Pennsylvania.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Corn Growers Should Expect to See Tar Spot
LANCASTER, Pa. — If you’re growing corn in Pennsylvania and haven’t noticed tar spot yet, chances are that will change. “If you don’t have tar spot already, don’t worry, you’ll get it,” said Alyssa Collins, director of Penn State’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
This Historic Spot is Included Among The Top 5 Places to Visit in Pennsylvania
According to a U.S. News ranking considering sights, culture, adventurous pursuits and accessibility, as well as expert and user feedback, the historic spot pictured above is included among the top 5 places to visit in Pennsylvania.
What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?
Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Robert Smith: Pa.’s 'Republican’t' problem
Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain “Republicans” publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro’s own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans’ attraction.
Enjoy The Eerie Stuff? Plan a Visit to This Historic Pennsylvania Prison
Eastern State Penitentiary. Have you heard of it? Built in 1829, Eastern State Penitentiary, a now-closed prison in Philadelphia, quickly became known as most expensive prison in the world.
