harrisburgmagazine.com

From A Local Farm To Your Family Table

Karns Foods’ Continuing Commitment to Quality and Community. Since its inception in 1959, family owned and operated Karns Foods has demonstrated a consistent delivery of the highest quality selection of grocery items to its customers. This dependability has built a faithful following of patrons who expect the best and are never disappointed. The level of excellence in product selection is immediately apparent as you browse the aisles in any one of the ten Karns locations situated across the mid-state. Shelves throughout the stores are lined with premier brands representing every form of fundamental food product. Collectively, these consumer goods envelope customers with a vast variety of food options.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal

When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pabucketlist.com

The 10 Longest Covered Bridges in PA Road Trip

If you love covered bridges AND road trips, this article is for you!. What follows is a road trip itinerary that visits the ten longest covered bridges in Pennsylvania, and includes a route map that you can download for free to your computer or mobile device. The route as described...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You

A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s 2023 Economic Outlook, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. You still won’t be able to sleep overnight at a Wawa...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s lost over 250K residents in past decade. It isn’t due to lack of talent, resources. | Opinion

Pennsylvania brims with natural resources and human talent – but for the past eight years, the state’s heavy regulatory hand has often restrained opportunities for innovation. With a new gubernatorial administration and state legislature, including a newly elected Speaker of the House who has pledged to lead as an Independent, Pennsylvania has a choice to make: embrace its potential as a leader of the Northeast, or allow more bureaucracy to crush it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Pennsylvania tree seedling sale underway

Looking to add greenery to your land this spring? The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual seedling sale is officially underway. For $12.50 to $16.25 per unit, residents can buy surplus tree and shrub seedlings that weren’t planted on state game lands this season. Each unit includes 25 seedlings, and those who purchase 12 or more units (at least 300 seedlings) will be eligible for a discount.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Corn Growers Should Expect to See Tar Spot

LANCASTER, Pa. — If you’re growing corn in Pennsylvania and haven’t noticed tar spot yet, chances are that will change. “If you don’t have tar spot already, don’t worry, you’ll get it,” said Alyssa Collins, director of Penn State’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

What happens to the 1,000 lbs. of butter used in the PA Farm Show sculpture?

Harrisburg, Pa. — Think of how many slices of toast could be buttered from PA Farm Show's 32nd 1,000 pound butter sculpture. While buttered toast is not the end result, the butter used for the sculpture does go on to serve another purpose. The sculpture, "Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come," depicted the "proud traditions of the Commonwealth's farm families who have worked together for generations to...
MIFFLINTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Smith: Pa.’s 'Republican’t' problem

Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain “Republicans” publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro’s own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans’ attraction.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

