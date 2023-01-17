ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

DELCO.Today

Par Funding Owners Threatened With Eviction From Haverford Home

Documents used to market unregistered investments in merchant cash advance loans made by Par Funding. The owners of the cash-advance company Par Funding have 10 days to file an objection to an order by a federal judge to leave their Haverford home by April so it can be sold, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
HAVERFORD, PA
DELCO.Today

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Lots of Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania keeps adding millionaires and climbing up the list of states with the most million-dollar earners, write Ty West and Michael Potter for the Philadelphia Business Journal. According to new data from the Internal Revenue Service, in 2020, there were 18,720 tax returns filed in the Keystone State that had...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Atlas Obscura

The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods

This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You

A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s 2023 Economic Outlook, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. You still won’t be able to sleep overnight at a Wawa...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

See bodies donated to science in all their glory

Body Worlds Rx is a prescription for good health — a dramatic exhibit that offers an extraordinary look at the interior of this constantly changing mass of cells we carry around with us as we stumble through life. And, like many good medicines, it may offer a bitter taste...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Family, Friends Seek Help Finding Missing Man with Local Ties

A former Hellertown resident who disappeared from his home in Allentown shortly after Christmas has family members and friends worried, and they’re asking for assistance in locating him. Forty-year-old Adam Zimpfer was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, said his sister, Heather Zimpfer-Machemer. She described him as being...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Man who beat his 75-year-old mother with rock in South Jersey arrested in Pennsylvania

Evesham, NJ – A 43-year-old Marlton man has been arrested in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania after he fled from the scene of an assault in Evesham on Friday. It turns out he is her son, according to Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller. Police arrived at a home inside the Woodlake Condominiums at Kings Grant Regime in Evesham. When they arrived, police officers located an unconscious 75-year-old woman with severe injuries to her head. She was treated at the scene and rushed to Cooper University Hospital, in critical condition. Chief Miller said investigators determined the woman was assaulted by her son Lawrence The post Man who beat his 75-year-old mother with rock in South Jersey arrested in Pennsylvania appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRYN MAWR, PA
DELCO.Today

