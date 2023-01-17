Read full article on original website
Olney family is fighting 'hygiene poverty' in Philadelphia community
Tanisha Singleton Thompson first saw the need for a service like this as a teacher. Students would ask her for hygiene products and she saw a difference in them when she could provide for their needs.
Par Funding Owners Threatened With Eviction From Haverford Home
Documents used to market unregistered investments in merchant cash advance loans made by Par Funding. The owners of the cash-advance company Par Funding have 10 days to file an objection to an order by a federal judge to leave their Haverford home by April so it can be sold, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Lots of Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania keeps adding millionaires and climbing up the list of states with the most million-dollar earners, write Ty West and Michael Potter for the Philadelphia Business Journal. According to new data from the Internal Revenue Service, in 2020, there were 18,720 tax returns filed in the Keystone State that had...
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
Wall Street Journal: In Philadelphia, Old Christmas Trees are a Delicious Buffet for Local Goats
Philly Goat Project in Philadelphia helps recycle old Christmas trees by offering them as a delicious buffet of pine needles for local goats. Philly Goat Project in Philadelphia helps recycle old Christmas trees by offering them as a delicious buffet of pine needles and twigs for local goats, writes Joel Millman for The Wall Street Journal.
‘People didn’t just bounce back’: Court records reveal troubling eviction trend for Philly renters
Philadelphia renters facing eviction are now deeper in debt than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. And experts say the troubling shift doesn’t appear to be temporary. During the first three months of 2020, the median claim amount — typically how much a tenant owes their landlord in...
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
Congressman George Santos Accused Of Scamming NJ Veteran
A veteran from New Jersey is accusing Long Island Congressman George Santos of stealing money intended for his dying service dog.
Atlas Obscura
The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods
This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You
A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s 2023 Economic Outlook, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal. You still won’t be able to sleep overnight at a Wawa...
buckscountyherald.com
See bodies donated to science in all their glory
Body Worlds Rx is a prescription for good health — a dramatic exhibit that offers an extraordinary look at the interior of this constantly changing mass of cells we carry around with us as we stumble through life. And, like many good medicines, it may offer a bitter taste...
Disabled NJ Military Vet: George Santos Set Up Then Stole Donations For My Dying Service Dog
Disgraced Congressman George Santos pocketed thousands of dollars of donations intended to save the life of a disabled New Jersey military veteran’s dying service dog, a published report alleges. Richard Osthoff told Patch.com that he and his beloved Sapphire were living in an abandoned chicken coop on the side...
sauconsource.com
Family, Friends Seek Help Finding Missing Man with Local Ties
A former Hellertown resident who disappeared from his home in Allentown shortly after Christmas has family members and friends worried, and they’re asking for assistance in locating him. Forty-year-old Adam Zimpfer was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, said his sister, Heather Zimpfer-Machemer. She described him as being...
Surviving Family Looking for Closure in Joseph Zarelli Case
A headstone at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia is finally in place for Joseph Augustus Zarelli, once known only as the “The Boy in the Box” following a dedication ceremony Friday. Surviving family members were there, writes Joseph Holden for CBS Philadelphia. CBS Philadelphia is reporting that the...
WCU Part of Initiative to Help Combat Student Hunger on Campus
State Senator Comitta stands with college students from West Chester University (WCU) and across Pennsylvania in support of the Hunger Free Campuses Initiative. The program was funded in this year’s state budget and WCU was named one of its first grant recipients. West Chester University (WCU) is one of...
Philadelphia’s last horse-and-carriage company relocates horses, plans to reopen
The only remaining horse-drawn carriage tour company in Philadelphia says it plans to be back in business this spring, despite conflicting reports on social media. However, there are a few steps the company will have to take to reopen.
Camelback Skier May Be Paralyzed Weeks Before NJ Wedding
The skier at Camelback Resort who was badly injured in an accident on Sunday, Jan. 15 remains hospitalized and may be at risk of paralysis — just weeks before his wedding.The 25-year-old outdoorsman was "unconscious and bleeding from the head" when he was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospit…
McDonald’s Location at 40th And Walnut Streets Philadelphia Closed
A sign on the door of the McDonald's restaurant states that it is "CLOSED FOR REBUILD" and suggests that customers visit a nearby location at 133 S. 69th St. in Upper Darby, PA.
Man who beat his 75-year-old mother with rock in South Jersey arrested in Pennsylvania
Evesham, NJ – A 43-year-old Marlton man has been arrested in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania after he fled from the scene of an assault in Evesham on Friday. It turns out he is her son, according to Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller. Police arrived at a home inside the Woodlake Condominiums at Kings Grant Regime in Evesham. When they arrived, police officers located an unconscious 75-year-old woman with severe injuries to her head. She was treated at the scene and rushed to Cooper University Hospital, in critical condition. Chief Miller said investigators determined the woman was assaulted by her son Lawrence The post Man who beat his 75-year-old mother with rock in South Jersey arrested in Pennsylvania appeared first on Shore News Network.
