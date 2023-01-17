Read full article on original website
NEW for 1/20: On Covid numbers; American story; Arthur Ravenel
NEWS: Agencies prioritize Covid severity levels over case quantities. NEWS BRIEFS: Murdaugh trial set to begin next week. COMMENTARY, Brack: One American story worth reading. ANOTHER VIEW, T. Ravenel: My dad was S.C.’s last true character. FEEDBACK: On Lee’s books, Brack’s articles. MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a...
MY TURN: My dad was S.C.’s last true character
EDITOR’S NOTE: Former U.S. Congressman Arthur Ravenel Jr., a public servant for 60 years and namesake of the U.S. Highway 17 bridge over the Cooper River, died Jan. 16. His funeral is 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at French Huguenot Church, 136 Church St. These thoughts are offered by a son, Thomas, a businessman and South Carolina’s former state treasurer.
Gov. McMaster to lower State Capitol flags half-staff in honor of Arthur Ravenel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster ordered the State Capitol flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Arthur Ravenel, Jr. on Jan. 20 from sunrise until sunset. The recognition honors Ravenel’s lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the nation, including his roles served...
"We are not going to go away": LGBTQ+ advocates respond to a dozen bills targeting them in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than a dozen bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community have been filed in South Carolina this year. Republicans are backing legislation targeting gender-affirming care for children, classroom lessons about sexuality, and drag shows. The South Carolina United for Justice and Equality Coalition rallied at the State...
Governor Henry McMaster to deliver 2023 State of the State address
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his 2023 State of the State address at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25. McMaster will be delivering the speech from the South Carolina State House, House Chamber. SCETV will be streaming the event on its website. Notice a...
21 Charming Small Towns in South Carolina You Need to Visit (2023)
There’s a feeling of something rich about South Carolina. Its weather is seamlessly pleasant all year round, a patch of the country that you can return to whenever it calls. Charleston on the coast is a historic blend of pastel-colored buildings and rich culture, Colombia a city that brims with Southern charm.
State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver speaks on the challenges and opportunities ahead
When South Carolina Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver was sworn into office on Jan. 11, she didn’t have much time to savor the moment. Two days later, on Jan. 13, Weaver stopped by the office of the Greenville Journal for an in-depth interview, where she spoke of the “happy exhaustion” of the prior 48 hours.
Over a dozen teens, staffer hospitalized after fights at SC National Guard facility
Several teenagers who are participants in a youth academy housed at an area military base were hospitalized from Tuesday rioting, officials said. The incident involved members of the South Carolina Job and Youth ChalleNGe programs at the McCrady Training Center, U.S. National Guard Major Gen. Van McCarty said Tuesday night at a news conference. The facility is on Leesburg Road near U.S. 601.
Blue Bird Welcomes New Dealership to Serve South Carolina
MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has welcomed a new dealer to serve its bus customers in South Carolina. Gregory Poole Bus Sales & Service will now sell and service the full line of Blue Bird and Micro Bird buses in the Palmetto State. Gregory Poole is a third-generation, family-owned business which started to offer Blue Bird buses in North Carolina in 2011. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005561/en/ Blue Bird’s Vision electric school bus can carry a maximum of 77 passengers for up to 120 miles on a single charge. Depending on the charging infrastructure, the buses take between three and eight hours to recharge fully. Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Democrats’ South Carolina strategy empowers all Black voters
Consider what it means by starting the primary process with the Palmetto State, where over a quarter of the population is Black.
State superintendent visits Lowcountry schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly inaugurated State Superintendent Ellen Weaver visited a few Lowcountry schools Wednesday as a part of her initial tour holding the highest education office. Weaver accompanied Senator Tim Scott to a private Christian school and special needs education center as well as visited Stall High School and spoke to CCSD Superintendent Don Kennedy.
The flap over flippers: South Carolina bill would repeal decades-old ban on kids playing pinball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) — Not even a century ago, mothers decried pinball as a gaudy game that lured children into delinquency and school-yard debt. In South Carolina, lawmakers wrung their hands over the “cancerous” and “vicious” machines. One senator prayed pinball would be banned before the state became “like Louisiana.”
S.C. State seeking $209 million from legislature for university improvements, and other needs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers asked the South Carolina legislature for funds to improve the quality of the university. President Conyers addressed the S.C. House of Representatives by requesting a $209 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The majority of the requested funds will go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities.
Program designed to help farmers with disabilities coming to South Carolina
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and SC State University have received a grant for a program to help South Carolina farmers with disabilities called AgrAbility. “What it’s basically about is to have a presence within South Carolina to help any type of farmer or any person that might have a disability want to either continue farming or want to get into farming,” said Lance Beecher, with Clemson Extension.
Wednesday headlines: Netflix teases Murdaugh docuseries in February
As the murder trial of embattled former lawyer Alex Murdaugh is set to begin in Walterboro next week, Netflix on Tuesday released a trailer of its coming three-part documentary, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. According to the Greenville News, the docuseries “explores the scandals and criminal allegations surrounding disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard Alex Murdaugh and the fall of his disgraced family dynasty.”
SC lawmakers considering bill to crack down on fentanyl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would make trafficking fentanyl a crime. After a spike in overdose deaths, they're also considering homicide charges for anyone who distributes the deadly drug. Data from DHEC shows numbers have more than doubled between 2019 and 2020, and...
Here’s How Many South Carolina Households Make $200,000 Yearly
With the cost of living steadily increasing, the amount of money you need to make to live comfortably is also growing rapidly. Our friends at OLBG.com recently conducted some research on the number of people in different cities in South Carolina who make over $200,000 per year. They looked at data over the last 10 years and compared the total number of residents who make over that amount in both 2013, and 2022. Of the 14 cities in the study the increase over that time period ranges from just a 14% increase to as much as a 326% increase. But $200,000 in 2013 is not worth the same now. I consulted with In2013dollars.com to see what that number is comparable to in 2022. According to their inflation calculator, $200,000 in 2013 is worth $251,253.09 in 2022. That’s a significant increase, with the inflation/price increase coming in at 25.63%.
Students continue efforts to repeal Heritage Act, want more progress
In 2021, the NAACP chapter hosted a press conference where students gathered to protest the controversial names of buildings. In 2023, students like fourth-year broadcast student Courtney McClain are still continuing the fight. Since the movement to rename controversial buildings at USC began, the university has no plans to rename...
Proposed SC bill aims to crack down on drunk drivers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina lawmakers are attempting to crack down on drunk drivers with a proposed bill. However, one Lowcountry attorney says more boxes need to be checked off before it goes into law. A pair of Upstate lawmakers have sponsored a bill that, if passed, would require...
Former SC Sen. Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies, family says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Ravenel family has announced the death of former South Carolina State Senator Arthur Ravenel Jr. His son Thomas tweeted about his father's passing on Monday:. Arthur Ravenel was 95 years old. According to the South Carolina State House, he served as a state senator from...
