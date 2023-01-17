ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey

Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
PRINCETON, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Just Across the Bridge from Bucks County, This Nearby AirBnB is Considered One of the Best in the Area

A popular town just outside of Bucks County has one of the most popular vacation homes in its historic district. Rachel Chang wrote about the home for Condé Nast Traveler. Located in downtown Lambertville, the Victorian-style home is a wonderful spot that is just over the bridge from New Hope. With a reputation for being a great spot for visitors to the area, it has been listed as one of the top AirBnB locations in New Jersey.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Chelsea & Zachary's Wedding at Saucon Valley Country Club

Chelsea Harlan and Zachary Merkle met senior year of high school when Chelsea slid into Zach’s Twitter DMs. Chelsea is from Texas, so Zach made the proposal special by popping the question while they were visiting for Thanksgiving so her entire family could be involved. The Big Day. They...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Travel Maven

The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway

The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
STRASBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley starting 2023 with month-full of winter restaurant weeks

The first month of the year feels barely underway, and yet, municipalities around the Lehigh Valley are getting their first restaurant weeks of the year underway. With two already in full-swing and two more on the near horizon later in January, local restaurant weeks are offering a perfect opportunity to chase the winter blues away by treating yourself to a nice night out — doubling, of course, as a way to kick off 2023 by supporting local businesses.
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.5 PST

Regal Barn Plaza in Doylestown, Pa. To Permanently Close, Report Says

A published report just revealed that a seemingly busy Bucks County movie theater will be permanently closing within a few short weeks. Yeah, we’re sad to say that the Regal Barn Plaza located on Easton Road in Doylestown, Pa. is likely to be closing permanently sometime in early 2023. The report was first published by Insider.com on Thursday (January 19).
DOYLESTOWN, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey

If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
NEWARK, NJ
lehighvalleystyle.com

Go Inside Nowhere Coffee Co.'s Allentown Location

Lauren and Juan Vargas want to make “Going Nowhere” a special part of your routine. Enjoy cozy vibes, specialty brews and delicious food items at both coffee shop locations. Lauren & Juan Vargas. Owners. Describe the journey that led you to launching Nowhere Coffee Co. The years leading...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Downtown Bethlehem Hibachi grill secures 200+ reservations ahead of opening. Here’s the date.

Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc. in Downtown Bethlehem hasn’t opened its doors yet, but the grill already has secured hundreds of reservations. Rob Lewis, a partner with the restaurateur group that owns the business, posted on the company’s Facebook page the eatery has been inundated with calls after its phone number went into operation this past weekend. Some patrons commented they were trying upward of 100 times to get through with the influx of callers.
BETHLEHEM, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy