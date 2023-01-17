Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
After killing a 13-year-old and confessing it on instagram, teen asked how to hide the dead bodyWestland DailyBensalem Township, PA
Sweeping Change Comes to Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergBensalem Township, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 68-64 in OT at Rutgers, drop 4th straight gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to be One of the Best Getaway Spots in the Country
A Bucks County inn has been listed as one of the best places for a fun getaway, especially in an area known for its great vacation spots. Christine Koubek Flynn wrote about the local in for Arlington Magazine.
Bucks County Museum, Castle to Host Weddings at Their Beautiful Historic Property
The museum and castle is allowing couples to use the grounds for their wedding day. One of Bucks County’s most popular museums and historic properties is allowing couples to marry on their well-known grounds. The properties of the Mercer Museum and Fonthill Castle, both located in Doylestown, will be...
Hidden Gem Lunch Spot Now Has The Longest Lines In New Jersey
Who can figure out how some eateries have to close their doors and others stick around for decades?. This spot has gained such a following that it wins the awards for the longest lines to get inside. You would think that’s not a good thing until you taste what they got and then you just put on some sensible shoes and wait your turn.
Just Across the Bridge from Bucks County, This Nearby AirBnB is Considered One of the Best in the Area
A popular town just outside of Bucks County has one of the most popular vacation homes in its historic district. Rachel Chang wrote about the home for Condé Nast Traveler. Located in downtown Lambertville, the Victorian-style home is a wonderful spot that is just over the bridge from New Hope. With a reputation for being a great spot for visitors to the area, it has been listed as one of the top AirBnB locations in New Jersey.
Celebrating 100 Years of the ‘Art That Is Life’ at Rose Valley
The borough of Rose Valley, originally an arts and crafts community founded by architect Will Price, celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. Price envisioned Rose Valley as a place that would emphasize the elements of life worth living, including art, education, philosophy, and...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Chelsea & Zachary's Wedding at Saucon Valley Country Club
Chelsea Harlan and Zachary Merkle met senior year of high school when Chelsea slid into Zach’s Twitter DMs. Chelsea is from Texas, so Zach made the proposal special by popping the question while they were visiting for Thanksgiving so her entire family could be involved. The Big Day. They...
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway
The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
Lehigh Valley starting 2023 with month-full of winter restaurant weeks
The first month of the year feels barely underway, and yet, municipalities around the Lehigh Valley are getting their first restaurant weeks of the year underway. With two already in full-swing and two more on the near horizon later in January, local restaurant weeks are offering a perfect opportunity to chase the winter blues away by treating yourself to a nice night out — doubling, of course, as a way to kick off 2023 by supporting local businesses.
Regal Barn Plaza in Doylestown, Pa. To Permanently Close, Report Says
A published report just revealed that a seemingly busy Bucks County movie theater will be permanently closing within a few short weeks. Yeah, we’re sad to say that the Regal Barn Plaza located on Easton Road in Doylestown, Pa. is likely to be closing permanently sometime in early 2023. The report was first published by Insider.com on Thursday (January 19).
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Go Inside Nowhere Coffee Co.'s Allentown Location
Lauren and Juan Vargas want to make “Going Nowhere” a special part of your routine. Enjoy cozy vibes, specialty brews and delicious food items at both coffee shop locations. Lauren & Juan Vargas. Owners. Describe the journey that led you to launching Nowhere Coffee Co. The years leading...
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
Downtown Bethlehem Hibachi grill secures 200+ reservations ahead of opening. Here’s the date.
Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc. in Downtown Bethlehem hasn’t opened its doors yet, but the grill already has secured hundreds of reservations. Rob Lewis, a partner with the restaurateur group that owns the business, posted on the company’s Facebook page the eatery has been inundated with calls after its phone number went into operation this past weekend. Some patrons commented they were trying upward of 100 times to get through with the influx of callers.
Nearby Hopewell Furnace 1 of 21 National Parks to Visit in Pennsylvania
Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site in Elverson, one of 21 national parks in Pennsylvania, offers visitors interested in industrial history the chance to see a restored iron plantation, writes Harriet Comley for travel2next. The ironmaking company called Hopewell Furnace opened in 1771 and remained in operation until 1883 when the...
Where Does the Name ‘Lahaska’ Originate From? One Bucks County Historian Has the Answer
The Tohickon Creek Aqueduct, located in the Lahaska area, is surrounded by the natural landscape the Lenni Lenape would have lived in. Like many places in Bucks County, Lahaska’s name and origins are steeped in the rich history of the Native Americans that once inhabited the area. In his...
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
IT Edge in West Chester Aims to Help Grow, Transform Businesses in the New Year
With 2022 come and gone, a new year arises with new opportunities. Whether you’re starting a new business, or trying to grow your existing one, the new year is a great time to set goals for yourself and take steps to achieve them. Regardless of your position, growing your...
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0