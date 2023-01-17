Matlow can't effectively be Democratic Party chair and Tallahassee commissioner | Jon Ausman

The Tallahassee Utilities Department needs to check the water provided to the elected officials in City Hall. There may be something in the water that causes delusions of grandeur.

There are 282 cities in Florida. Tallahassee is the only city over the last 20 years where three different commissioners have sought out the position of chair of the Florida Democratic Party (FDP). Mayor Scott Maddox ran and won in January 2003. He served two-and-a-half years and left the party in debt. Andrew Gillum ran and lost in 2010 to former State Sen. Rod Smith. That was not the end of their ambition. Both Maddox and Gillum ran for statewide offices. Both lost.

Now Jeremy Matlow is running for the post. The reader should know that I supported Matlow for re-election along with John Dailey for Mayor and Diane William-Cox for commissioner. I like Matlow for the code he lives by, his openness, and his willingness to help others.

Being the chair of a major political party of the third largest state in the union is a full-time job. One cannot be a part-time chair while serving as a City Commissioner. Scott Maddox proved that during his time as state chair. One must be either a full time state chair or a City Commissioner, especially when you also manage a number of businesses.

It is not often you see some place themselves onto the horns of a dilemma. One can be either a successful, fully engaged City Commissioner or one can be chair of the FDP. One cannot do both at the same time.

This self-imposed dilemma presents opportunities for other political organizations and persons in Tallahassee. Here are some examples.

The Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce could come out with strong support for Matlow for state chair. This would show open-mindedness and generosity while achieving an objective to get Matlow out of City Hall. Dave Bellamy could look saintly by saying he met Matlow on the campaign trail, Matlow feels deeply about the Democratic Party, and Matlow can count on Dave Bellamy to help him out.

If Matlow wins the post, he will be saddled with a near bankrupt organization whether you look at it financially, organizationally, or its messaging. He will have to spend all his time trying to prevent a leaky ship from sinking further under the waves.

Most importantly, he should leave his non-partisan post of City Commissioner because he cannot save the state party without going all in as state chair.

If he departs City Hall, that will allow the Mayor, and remaining City Commissioners, to appoint a replacement. If he does not leave, then Matlow will likely fail at both.

Commissioner Jack Porter would publicly say this is a great idea but privately she might be thinking she was being abandoned on the altar of another’s ambition. Rather than being part of a two-person team on the commission, Porter will either find herself without a teammate due to a resignation or without one because a good portion of the time Matlow will be dealing with state issues and the welfare of the party in 66 other counties.

Speaking solely for myself, I supported Matlow because I want his ideas and thoughts serving on the City Commissioner for the next four years to make Tallahassee the best city it can be. I did not vote for Matlow so that weeks after being sworn in as a re-elected commissioner, he starts seeking another post which, by necessity, is a full-time job.

Matlow, if he wins the chair position, must do it full-time which requires him to leave his post as City Commissioner. If he does not leave, then he will underperform as state chair.

I spoke privately with Matlow about running for state chair. I advised against it because his being in our community, giving his best for four years, will make for a better city.

Jon M. Ausman is the longest serving member of the Democratic National Committee in Florida’s history (December 1992 to January 2017). He was elected Vice-Chair of the Florida Democratic Party in 1993. He served as Vice-Chair for eight years. He can be reached at ausman@embarqmail.com or at 850-321-7799.

