Gov. DeSantis is taking January by storm| Opinion

By John Grant
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

January, the first month of the calendar, was named after the Roman god Janus, who was referred to as the god of beginnings, gateways, and doorways. The month symbolizes new beginnings and a fresh start.

So far this year, it seems Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking that meaning to heart and taking January by storm. Even as the governor was inaugurated into his second term, several new state laws and changes to current laws began taking effect.

Some of those changes include toll road credits for certain motorists, disaster assistance in the form of property tax rebates when residential properties are rendered uninhabitable, and most notably the changes regarding property insurance ending a controversial practice known as assignment of benefits.

What’s also significant is a land preservation plan freeing up $300 million for land acquisition. The governor has made it clear he doesn’t want other countries like China buying up property within the Sunshine State. These significant state developments all took place on day one of 2023.

Days later, DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. He proposed a $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water sources - surpassing the historic investments he made during his last term to make this the highest level of funding in Florida’s history.

And if that wasn’t enough, the governor also announced this week that he’s working to get prescription drug costs decreased. He’s doing this by reining in Prescription Benefit Managers who have acted as the middlemen between pharmaceutical companies and pharmacists. These mostly unregulated and unchecked PBMs, as they are called, often jack up drug prices for their own financial gain and it’s the consumer and small pharmacies that end up footing the bill.

During his first term, the governor worked to improve the lives of the elderly with special services and Alzheimer’s research. He has also worked to improve the lives of our children by protecting their schools and their minds. All this while protecting our wallets, our homes, and our state resources.

Isn’t that what we want from all our government leaders, to do what they say they will do and to serve and protect the people? There’s a proverb that says, “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” Gov. DeSantis most certainly has a vision – one that he is quickly turning into reality.

In his inauguration address, the governor reaffirmed his commitment to the Free State of Florida – the land of liberty and the land of sanity, where “woke goes to die”. It has not always been a popular message, but since the pandemic, historic numbers of families moved to Florida to get away from lockdowns and restrictions enforced in other states. So, his words and his deeds are resonating not only in Florida but around our great country.

Florida is buzzing, the nation, even the world is watching to see what happens next and how Gov. DeSantis manages it all. “Florida shows that results matter.”  The governor said it and he’s definitely living it.

If January is any indication of the governor’s mission to get things done, then he’s off to a great start in 2023.

John Grant, a former Florida State Senator, is president of Seniors Across America.

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com . Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gov. DeSantis is taking January by storm| Opinion

bigbear
2d ago

Well let's see if his insurance fix is all smoke. He is not preserving clean water he is trying to fix his dirty water. He is not protecting children's minds. He is denying them the knowledge of the real World. If we have such an excess in toll receipts reduce the rate for everyone. The people that pay tolls 34 times a month contributed to the excess. Just like the gas tax that helped companies like Amazon that tear up the road a rebate. If we had such an excess in taxes reduce the rate permanently. Well hopefully all his plans help the Citizens of Florida. He is surely pulling out all the stops in preparation for the Presidential run. The campaign is on.

11
Danny too
2d ago

Effective February 1st, he will be out of state campaigning for President, and he will do nothing.

3
FLORIDA STATE
