ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Leon Schools that helped inspire 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Ana Goñi-Lessan, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XltyJ_0kHCoRe900

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Leon County Schools that alleged the district spoke to a teen about gender identity without the parents' permission ― a requirement under Florida's controversial parental rights in education law.

In his order to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker of the Northern District of Florida wrote a state court, not federal, is the best venue, as the suit's claims do not meet the high standard that federal case law requires.

"Because Plaintiffs’ remaining claims raise novel and complex issues of state law, this court declines to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over plaintiffs’ state-law claims," Walker wrote in the Dec. 22 order.

More: Lawsuit against Leon Schools says district excluded parents from gender discussions

More: Leon County lawsuit, LGBTQ guide spurred crackdown on speech in classroom, legislators say

In a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat, Superintendent Rocky Hanna said he applauds the decision and hopes "any further pursuit of appeals would result in the same action."

"I personally met with the parents before this lawsuit was filed, and before the passage of the Parental Bill of Rights, and felt as though we had reached an amicable resolution," Hanna said. "Unfortunately, this unnecessary lawsuit has now cost our school district — and ultimately taxpayers — thousands of dollars that otherwise would have gone to support the education of our children."

The parents plan to file an appeal in federal court, according to a statement from The Child & Parental Rights Campaign, the public interest law firm representing the couple.

"We are disappointed and disagree in the strongest terms with the District Court's dismissive treatment of constitutionally protected parental rights in this decision," the statement reads. "We are optimistic that the Court of Appeals will overturn the ruling."

The lawsuit against the district was a catalyst in the creation of the Parental Rights in Education Bill ( HB 1557 ). The Child & Parental Rights Campaign worked with Republicans on the bill, which critics have derided as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The law was passed last year.

More: Florida DOE may 'force us to out' students to parents, Leon County superintendent says

More: 'Caught in the middle': Leon Schools LGBTQ+ guide explained as it draws viral spotlight

The suit alleges the district discussed restroom preferences and name changes without getting permission from the parents after they told a teacher they did not agree to those changes and wanted the child's pronouns to remain those assigned at birth.

School officials spoke to the student in the fall of 2020 about bathroom preferences and pronouns after the student asked for the meeting. At the time, the district's LGBTQ+ guide stated parents did not have to be told about a child's gender or sexual identity. The guide has since been changed, which was one of the stipulations of the lawsuit against the district.

The parents also alleged the district acted with "deliberate indifference" to their constitutional rights and asked for damages as a result of district actions and the LGBTQ+ guide.

Walker, however, ruled that since the LGBTQ+ guide was changed in the summer of 2022 to include parental notification, the claims were moot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CxYr_0kHCoRe900

The judge wrote the parents could hold the school board accountable. However, he said the claims do not meet the high threshold of "shocking the conscience as defined by binding case law."

Walker cited Nix v. Franklin County School District as an example. In that case, the court did not find a Franklin County School District teacher's conduct "conscience-shocking" when his in-class experiment with a live wire in 1997 resulted in the death of a student.

"Considering the 11th Circuit’s decision in Nix, that if a government actor’s deliberate indifference to serious risks to student safety that he himself created — which ultimately resulted in the death of a child — does not shock the conscience, then plaintiffs’ allegations also fall short of this standard," Walker wrote.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Judge dismisses lawsuit against Leon Schools that helped inspire 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Brandy’s Ex-Housekeeper Demands $87k To Cover Her Legal Bills Weeks After Singer Agreed To Pay $40k Over Discrimination Claims

Brandy’s ex-housekeeper has demanded the singer cough up an additional $87k to cover the legal bills she racked up fighting the singer in court — only weeks after they reached a $40k settlement over discrimination claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-housekeeper Maria Elizabeth Castaneda has asked the court to award her $87,445.80 to pay her lawyers at the Lipeles Law Group. The firm claimed it spent a significant amount of time on the case. It said they interviewed potential witnesses and obtained discovery after being hired by Castaneda to sue Brandy. As part...
The Independent

Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”

The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday

Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman.Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing her to death nearly 20 years ago. With no legal appeals planned, McLaughlin's fate rests with Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is weighing a clemency request.A database for the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center shows 1,558 people have been executed since the death penalty was reinstated in the mid-1970s. All but 17 of them...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma prison officials: Pastor can't be in death chamber

A death row inmate in Oklahoma who is scheduled to be executed on Thursday cannot have his spiritual advisor with him inside the execution chamber because of the minister's history of anti-death penalty activism, including an arrest, the Department of Corrections said Monday.Scott Eizember, 61, had requested that his spiritual advisor, the Rev. Jeff Hood of Arkansas, be allowed inside the execution chamber on Thursday during his lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. But DOC officials expressed concerns that Hood would not ensure the dignity of the process.“Out of respect for the families of victims, ODOC...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Law & Crime

Kari Lake Deleted a Tweet Attacking the Judge and Opposing Lawyers in Her Election Loss Lawsuit. Now, It’s Part of Her More Than $500,000 Sanctions Fight.

After losing her lawsuit seeking to reverse her 17,117-vote defeat in a judge’s blistering ruling, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake boosted a conspiracy theory that the outcome had been “ghostwritten” by a Democratic party lawyer. “The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No...
ARIZONA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Trump Argued Rape Was Not A 'Distinct Injustice.' The Court Did Not Agree.

Last week, Donald Trump’s lawyers made the bizarre argument that sexual assault is not a “distinct injustice,” and thus New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which revives time-barred claims for adult victims of sexual assault, was unconstitutional. This particular bit of ugliness came up in the former...
them.us

“An Extreme Amount of Pain”: How a Notorious Jail Failed a Disabled Transgender Inmate

This post originally appeared on Mother Jones. When Kara Sternquist was arrested and jailed in MDC Brooklyn—a scandal-plagued federal detention center—she already had what a prosecutor described as “unique medical challenges.” After receiving surgery to address a spinal compression prior to her arrest, Sternquist was left with “very limited sensation in the bottom half of her body” and used devices like canes to walk, according to her attorney. She also was unable to use the toilet on her own and instead relied on a catheter, which needed to be replaced regularly.
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court holds ex-Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr in contempt over blown deadline

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court has held former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr in contempt for missing a deadline to submit a court filing. The high court’s justices in October indefinitely suspended Carr without pay for committing an “unprecedented” level of misconduct spanning two years. She had until Nov. 17 to submit an affidavit that said she was abiding by the suspension.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy