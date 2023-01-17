ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Will redevelopment bring St Pete's Gas Plant District enough affordable housing?

By Stassy Olmos
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQJcE_0kHCoKiI00

While the future home of the Rays Major League Baseball team is still up in the air, the redevelopment of the “Historic Gas Plant District,” now known as Tropicana Field, will bring more affordable and workforce housing to St. Petersburg.

Mayor Ken Welch is expected to choose the proposal from one of four development teams by the end of January. In those proposals, he is looking for elements of affordable living.

Former mayors have started this redevelopment process, but Welch said past proposals don’t cover the current needs of the city, such as more jobs, housing, and the African American history of the site.

In fact, a task force put together by the state found that there may be three graves under the ground of Tropicana .

The Gas Plant District was torn down 40 years ago to make way for the baseball stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bv5uR_0kHCoKiI00 Hines & Tampa Bay Rays

“Residents and businesses were forced to relocate with the promise of jobs, opportunity and equitable development, which did not materialize,” the city’s project overview stated.

Hundreds of residents in St. Petersburg showed up to a January community meeting to hear about the proposals, with many saying they care most about the increasing price of living in the city.

“I've been in South St. Pete for over 30 years. I'm a citizen who is concerned about the future of this city,” St. Petersburg resident Mendee Ligon said. “I'm concerned about the inclusion. I'm concerned about the development that's going on.”

According to the company Rent , the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in St. Pete is up 26% from just last year, now at $2,152 dollars.

If you look at the share of apartments currently listed in St. Pete, only 13% are $1,500 or less a month.

“This is a transformational project that will benefit all St Petersburg stakeholders for decades to come,” Mayor Welch told the audience at the January community meeting.

Welch told ABC Action News that the creation of affordable housing is vital.

“Our economy dies if we don't have folks that live close to where they work,” he said.

In-depth reporter Stassy Olmos spoke with each of the four teams vying for the project to get an idea of how they plan to help keep the city affordable for people to live.

The four teams are:

Hines, joined with the Tampa Bay Rays franchise, is proposing to make 23% of the project housing affordable, with 859 units on-site and a $15 million dollar investment in off-site programs for homeownership and rental assistance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JeRjW_0kHCoKiI00 Hines Tampa Bay Rays

Development also creates an opportunity for neighborhoods to become neighbors around the department itself to become more expensive. And what we're trying to do is stem that tide,” said Buwa Binitie, the founder and CEO of Dantes Partners, who is heading the affordable housing element of the Hines & Tampa Bay Rays project proposal.

50 Plus 1 Sports plans to dedicate 50% of units to affordable and workforce housing, which would be about 3,000 units. They also plan to work with organizations outside of the district to help develop or renovate existing neighborhoods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfcOk_0kHCoKiI00 50 Plus 1 Sports

We don't have any off-site affordable housing, and we're the only ones that are going to request that the city keep the land that way to people that don't get displaced in 12 to 15, 20 years,” said Monti Valerie, founder and CEO of 50 Plus 1 Sports.

Sugar Hill Community Partners plans to build close to 5,000 units, half of which will be affordable and workforce rates. They also plan to develop a rent-to-own program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odeK0_0kHCoKiI00 Sugar Hill

It has been raised that this 50% affordable housing is too much for this project. We don't think that at all,” said Dan Coakley, CEO of PMG working on affordable housing for Sugar Hill Community Partners. And some people have argued that affordable housing is somehow inconsistent with being an economic engine for the community.. we think it is a critical economic engine because, without a workforce, companies are not going to come to St. Pete.”

Restoration Associates has a proposed plan to build housing in phases, totaling 1,000 units set at certain area median incomes and the possibility for an additional 1000 affordable and workforce units.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdlFE_0kHCoKiI00 Restoration Associates

“We’re making our residential units either workforce, affordable or attainable, but all of them will be below market rate, and the vast majority of that will be traditional tax credit affordable housing,” said Paula McDonald Rhodes, co-founder and CEO of InVictus Development, working on affordable housing for Restoration Associates.

Overall, residents are excited about the proposals, especially those who self-fund and those that could potentially create offsite opportunities to own homes.

“I think we need to look forward and try to give people a way to elevate their lifestyles instead of creating more rental places,” Mendee Ligon said. I’m praying for the mayor to make the right decision, and I’m sure he will.”

Here’s the timeline moving forward so far:

  • Jan. 2023: Mayor Welch selects recommended developer
  • May 2023: Term sheet completed with preferred developer
  • Sept./Oct. 2023: Development agreement presented to City Council for approval.

The community discussion isn’t over just yet. Residents can still share their thoughts with the mayor and his team either in person or online until Jan. 23.

  1. Online. Submit feedback about the proposals through this form from Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 23, 2023.

  2. In person at a City facility. Please visit a Feedback Pop-Up station at one of six city locations from Jan. 5 to Jan. 23, 2023. Feedback can be submitted online via the City's website.

    • Campbell Park Recreation Center, 601 14th Street South
    • Childs Park Recreation & Fitness Center, 4301 13th Avenue South
    • J.W. Cate Recreation Center, 5801 22nd Avenue North
    • South Branch Library, 2300 Roy Hannah Drive South
    • Enoch Davis Center, 1111 18th Avenue South
    • North Branch Library, 861 70th Avenue North

It's a process that hasn't come without some controversy. Tuesday, the Spring Hill Community Partners revealed their disappointment at the fact that the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce had endorsed the Hines-Tampa Bay Rays project proposal. An associate with Spring Hill Community Partners, David Carlock, says he'd hoped that the group would have had a chance to give the chamber a private pitch.

"Standard operating procedure would be for an organization like the chamber to meet with all the teams. We didn't have the opportunity to do that here. We were surprised and disappointed," he said.

We addressed those concerns with the president of the chamber of commerce Chris Steinocher, who said their endorsement came down to a few things.

"The biggest key turning point was the Hines one was how quick they can deliver. We have to deliver a stadium to the [Tampa Bay] Rays in four and a half years, it's going to require an amazing amount of coordination," he said, "It was our belief that of all the proposals only one of them brought the [Tampa Bay] Rays to the table and that was the Hines proposal and that's why we chose them."

Steinocher added that the chamber chose not to meet with all developers privately because members attended city events where the proposals were revealed.

"We felt like the city was doing a really, really amazing job with their process and we didn't want to duplicate it," he said.

To read each team’s proposal in full, click on their names above, or visit the St. Petersburg project website here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower

The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Clearwater takes first step toward North Greenwood revitalization

CLEARWATER — City officials took the first step on Jan. 12 toward what they hope will be an economic renaissance in the North Greenwood neighborhood. The City Council voted unanimously to approve a Community Redevelopment Area plan and its trust fund, which will direct tax revenue to support business, housing, public safety and quality of life initiatives.
CLEARWATER, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

A New Mixed Use Tower Is Going to Change the Face of Main Street

East of Orange Avenue, Sarasota’s main drag seems to drop off into something that resembles less of a bustling downtown. But SOTA Hotel & Residences, scheduled to break ground this summer, may change that. We wrote about plans for the 16-storied mixed project last year while it was still awaiting final approvals from th City of Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Kathy Castor opens new St. Pete office, taps new leadership

Castor's new office will serve St. Pete constituents drawn into her district through reapportionment. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is opening a new office in St. Petersburg, she announced Wednesday. Castor also announced the hiring of a new field representative to serve newly represented neighborhoods. The St. Pete district office is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Can official neighborhood plans curb gentrification?

St. Petersburg city council members recently heard how implementing neighborhood plans can increase community safety, spur economic development and even stem gentrification in predominantly Black neighborhoods, among many other benefits. Local leadership began the official acceptance process of a neighborhood plan for the first time since 2009 at the Jan....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Waterfront Home with A One of A Kind Beautiful Open Waterfront Location Asks $6 Million in Tierra Verde, Florida

940 Monte Cristo Boulevard Home in Tierra Verde, Florida for Sale. 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, Tierra Verde, Florida is a magnificent estate with spectacular and rare views of the Gulf of Mexico and Shell Key preserve, has been upgraded to a superior level of quality and finish, with extraordinary materials, craftsmanship and updates too numerous to mention. This Home in Tierra Verde offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 940 Monte Cristo Boulevard, please contact Nancy Westphal (Phone: 727-234-5995) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
multihousingnews.com

Tampa Project Lands $92M Construction Loan

Scheduled for completion by late 2024, the mixed-income community will comprise 321 units. A joint venture between Loci Capital and Maifly Development has secured $92 million in construction financing for the development of Tampa Heights Apartments, a 321-unit mixed-income community in Tampa, Fla. Berkadia structured the capital stack, which comprises...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Williams Park bandshell revitalization moves forward

St. Petersburg city officials are allocating funding for much-needed repairs and upgrades at downtown Williams Park’s “iconic” bandshell. The estimated $1.95 million project would allow for more performances and events at Williams Park, bring its bandshell into Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and prepare the facility for a historic designation. Bryan Eichler, parks and field operations superintendent, provided city council members with an update on the process during the Jan. 12 Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee meeting.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
flcourier.com

Like collard greens? St. Pete has a festival devoted to them

It began four years ago to promote agriculture, food consumption education and to showcase better lifestyle choices to help stabilize health disparities in underserved communities. In February, the 2023 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival will be back, featuring attractions that include live performances by singer and songwriter Khalea Lynee...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

At the table: Homelessness in St. Pete

Where are we going, and how will we get there? As a community we’re constantly seeking the optimal balance between the needs we have and the needs we serve. And through discussion, we arrive at solutions. The At the Table series is for sharing our intentions, ideas and experiences to help us align and work better – together.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy