Read full article on original website
Related
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
Sand Hills Express
“Master Slave Husband Wife”: A startling tale of disguise to escape slavery
Inside the Boston Public Library, deep in the stacks, are clues to an escape from slavery in 1848 – a breathtaking combination of daring and deception. Author Ilyon Woo, who has spent the last seven years combing through archives from Georgia to Massachusetts, showed “Sunday Morning” an illustration of Ellen Craft, an engraving based on a daguerreotype image. “There’s just something magical when you hold this paper in your hands,” she said.
The lights have been on at a Massachusetts school for over a year because no one can turn them off
WILBRAHAM, Mass. — For nearly a year and a half, a Massachusetts high school has been lit up around the clock because the district can’t turn off the roughly 7,000 lights in the sprawling building. The lightening system was installed at Minnechaug Regional High School when it was...
Massive Rat Plague of Millions Crushes Town and Their Crops
As 2023 approached, the hopes of sugarcane farmers in Ingham, North Queensland, soared, with experts predicting the year to be among the best on record for the valuable crop. Just as the crops reached their peak, however, optimism turned to despair as a plague of rats descended upon farms across the region, destroying countless tons of the precious sugarcane.
Homeowner Who Excluded Grandchild From Inheritance Backed: 'Evict'
Mumsnet users slammed the person for living rent-free in their late grandma's home, with one writing, "Time to move out and into the real world."
America’s biggest museums, universities fail to return Native American human remains
This story was originally published by ProPublica. As the United States pushed Native Americans from their lands to make way for westward expansion throughout the 1800s, museums and the federal government encouraged the looting of Indigenous remains, funerary objects, and cultural items. Many of the institutions continue to hold these today — and in some cases resist their return despite the 1990 passage of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
Film explores descendants of last known U.S. slave ship
A documentary about the last known U.S. slave ship to bring captives from Africa has been shortlisted for an Academy Award as descendants work to fight pollution around its historic community. The big picture: The Netflix film "Descendant" is backed by the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions and comes as the...
History: My Parent's Nightmare Experience Renting to Migrants
OPINION: this article is based on the author's personal experience; it is not intended to imply legal advice. I watched this video with Felipe Rodriguez about how border-crossers of late have been living in a $500-per-night hotel in New York. They are apparently wasting thousands of dollars of food(because they don't like it - a sense of entitlement? no gratitude?), and destroying the place... all at the taxpayer's expense. I just knew I had to write this article to share my experience. Although this article is about migrants, not immigrants, I believe the messaging appears to be consistent with both. Sorry, Felipe, you haven't seen anything yet.
Report: Immigration backlog hits 2 million with wait times dragging up to 4 years
The total number of pending immigration cases now tops over 2 million with backlog wait times on average of four years, and for the first time ever, the number of pending asylum cases exceeds 800,000, according to a new report.
msn.com
Caribbean Nation Approves Plan To Destroy Entire Population Of Monkeys
The government of Sint Maarten in the eastern Caribbean has approved a controversial plan to cull its entire population of vervet monkeys. This comes as the proliferation of the invasive species becomes an increasing nuisance on the Dutch island territory. Authorities will fund an NGO to capture and euthanize at least 450 monkeys over the next three years in the territory. However, critics of the plan argue that sterilization and environmental management should instead be considered. Vervet monkeys are native to southern and eastern Africa but can also be found in some Caribbean islands. The monkeys were introduced to the region around the 17th century when European settlers brought them over as exotic pets. Research carried out in 2020 that about 450 vervet monkeys were living on the Dutch side of the island. Farmers have complained of vervet monkeys raiding their crops and destroying their livelihood.
Passing Through Time: America’s Forgotten Swedish Colony
Looking for a little-known slice of American history? Check out America's forgotten Swedish colony. Situated in the heart of the Midwest, this tiny settlement was founded in the early 1800s by a group of Swedish immigrants seeking to establish a new life in the New World. For a time, the colony flourished, but over time it fell into decline and was eventually abandoned.
Comments / 0