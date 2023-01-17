Read full article on original website
Linard Skinard
2d ago
I guess if J.Biden gets convicted of possession of classified documents, he can't vote anymore.....and that's a good thing
tulula
2d ago
The democrats are fighting for the voting rights of inmates so this is a moot point.
Darkstar86
2d ago
yeah except for the fact that those "insurrectionists" were just demonized political opponents and victims of a Democrat party witch hunt simply because they stood up against the Democrats crazy power hunger and corruption.
Auditors vow to descend on CT if law passed putting rules on First Amendment
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It was shortly before Christmas when a team calling themselves First Amendment auditors entered the Ridgefield Town Hall with cameras and started interacting with government officials. “Can you please shut that off?” said town employee Patricia Pacheco. “No, that's silly,” said Josh Abrams. “What do you...
Nonprofits, Progressives Call For More Spending As Budget Surplus Grows
Advocates for social equity causes and non-profit service providers converged on the state Capitol Thursday as both groups began to push for a boost in funding in the two-year state budget package which lawmakers will begin negotiating with the governor’s office next month. Gov. Ned Lamont will propose a...
Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are seeking to reintroduce Ethan’s Law at the federal level. Ethan’s Law was designed to make homes with firearms safer by requiring that weapons be stored and locked in a safe way. Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy joined Rep....
Lawmakers consider bill to allow aid in dying in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Lawmakers at the Capitol are again being asked to consider passing a law to allow aid in dying. The policy has been introduced as a bill more than a dozen times since 1995, but staunch opposition has prevented its passage. The bill survived the Public Health Committee last year, but eventually […]
Republicans unveil plan to lower rising electric bills
The proposal, called “A Better Way to Energy Affordability,” also outlines longer-term cost-cutting ideas, including changes to how utilities procure electricity.
Families make another push for legal 'medical aid in dying' in Connecticut
Families hung photos of their loves around the Legislative Office Building. Relatives said some, like Clare Marie Philips, suffered agonizing pain in their final months.
Connecticut Republicans unveil proposal to decrease soaring electric bills
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new Republican proposal targets eliminating what they say is a “hidden fee” on soaring electric bills. Utility bills went up by about 50% for Eversource and United Illuminating on Jan. 1, with companies pointing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the reason why it’s more pricy to purchase energy in […]
CT lawmakers propose solution to high energy costs
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut House and Senate Republicans claim they have the solution to address the high energy costs everyone is seeing. According to their proposal, the average household could save over $210 next year. Republicans say Connecticut is one of the most unaffordable states to live in...
Controlling Women
Editorial cartoon by John Darkow. The Hill reported that the Missouri House of Representatives proposed a bill last week that would restrict women’s dress code in the state’s House of Representatives, but would not tighten the dress code for men, eventually passing a version of the bill calling for women to cover their arms.
Connecticut man files lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection
(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection. On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans carrying […]
Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest
NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
Rent-Cap Doorknockers Hit The Hill
Tenants rights advocates from across Connecticut descended on the Hill to knock on nearly 100 doors in their bid to win local renter support for a new rent-hike-stifling legislative campaign. The winter air was frigid as volunteers gathered Saturday afternoon in Trowbridge Square Park to meet up for the first...
Access to healthcare denied: How immigrants in Connecticut are suffering and the public health risk this represents
HARTFORD, CT. - Immigrants have a long history of contributing to the growth and vibrancy of our great nation. They bring fresh perspectives, new languages, and an inherent desire for a better life for their families and future generations.
Paid Leave Authority Pays Out $249M In Benefits, Chooses New Leader
It’s been over a year since Connecticut residents have been contributing to a state account for paid sick leave and the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority announced that it has paid out $249 million in benefits. That was for an estimated 97,450 claims through the end of 2022. The program...
Dan Haar: Colleague's wrong-way crash death adds urgency as lawmakers act
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In hushed tones, a few lawmakers talked about ways to combat wrong-way highway crashes even as they lined up on the Capitol lawn last week for the solemn processional of a hearse carrying the body of their friend and colleague, Rep. Quentin Williams.
Connecticut Lawmaker Dies in Collision With Wrong-Way Driver
Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams, a man known for his energy, exuberance and infectious optimism, died in a head-on collision on his way home from the governor’s inaugural ball earlier this month. Williams (D), 39, had just been sworn in for his third term representing Middletown, the community where he...
Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river
(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
Connecticut bill would let children as young as 12 get vaccines without parental consent
A bill introduced to the Connecticut state legislature on Tuesday would allow children ages 12 and older to receive vaccines without a parent’s approval. The bill, proposed by state Rep. Kevin Ryan (D), would amend Connecticut’s general statute and allow a child 12 years or older to get a vaccine without the consent of their […]
Connecticut resident sues over handgun ban in state parks
A Connecticut resident has sued the state, saying handguns should be allowed in state parks. The plaintiff says the complaint filed in federal court in New Haven Tuesday is motivated by the belief that banning handguns from state parks is unconstitutional. The plaintiff, David Nastri, and his attorney say other...
Date set for special elections to fill three vacancies in the Connecticut House of Representatives
Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) set a date for special elections to fill three open seats in the Connecticut House of Representatives.
