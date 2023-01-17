ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Linard Skinard
2d ago

I guess if J.Biden gets convicted of possession of classified documents, he can't vote anymore.....and that's a good thing

tulula
2d ago

The democrats are fighting for the voting rights of inmates so this is a moot point.

Darkstar86
2d ago

yeah except for the fact that those "insurrectionists" were just demonized political opponents and victims of a Democrat party witch hunt simply because they stood up against the Democrats crazy power hunger and corruption.

ctnewsjunkie.com

Nonprofits, Progressives Call For More Spending As Budget Surplus Grows

Advocates for social equity causes and non-profit service providers converged on the state Capitol Thursday as both groups began to push for a boost in funding in the two-year state budget package which lawmakers will begin negotiating with the governor’s office next month. Gov. Ned Lamont will propose a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are seeking to reintroduce Ethan’s Law at the federal level. Ethan’s Law was designed to make homes with firearms safer by requiring that weapons be stored and locked in a safe way. Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy joined Rep....
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Lawmakers consider bill to allow aid in dying in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Lawmakers at the Capitol are again being asked to consider passing a law to allow aid in dying. The policy has been introduced as a bill more than a dozen times since 1995, but staunch opposition has prevented its passage. The bill survived the Public Health Committee last year, but eventually […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

CT lawmakers propose solution to high energy costs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut House and Senate Republicans claim they have the solution to address the high energy costs everyone is seeing. According to their proposal, the average household could save over $210 next year. Republicans say Connecticut is one of the most unaffordable states to live in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Controlling Women

Editorial cartoon by John Darkow. The Hill reported that the Missouri House of Representatives proposed a bill last week that would restrict women’s dress code in the state’s House of Representatives, but would not tighten the dress code for men, eventually passing a version of the bill calling for women to cover their arms.
WTNH

Connecticut man files lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection

(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection. On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans carrying […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Region’s aging nuclear power plants drawing interest

NUCLEAR POWER APPEARS to be making a bit of a comeback. For decades, the trendlines have not been good, as aging reactors have found it difficult to compete against power generated by natural gas and overcome resistance from environmental advocates. Vermont Yankee in Vernon, Vermont, shut down at the end of 2014. Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, closed five years later in 2019.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Rent-Cap Doorknockers Hit The Hill

Tenants rights advocates from across Connecticut descended on the Hill to knock on nearly 100 doors in their bid to win local renter support for a new rent-hike-stifling legislative campaign. The winter air was frigid as volunteers gathered Saturday afternoon in Trowbridge Square Park to meet up for the first...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ncsl.org

Connecticut Lawmaker Dies in Collision With Wrong-Way Driver

Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams, a man known for his energy, exuberance and infectious optimism, died in a head-on collision on his way home from the governor’s inaugural ball earlier this month. Williams (D), 39, had just been sworn in for his third term representing Middletown, the community where he...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Bill proposes changing the name of a Connecticut river

(WTNH) – A bill being proposed by a Connecticut legislator would change the name of a river back to its former name. State Representative Anthony Nolan, who serves the 39th District, introduced the legislation. The bill proposes that the Thames River be renamed to the Pequot River. The bill directs the state’s Department of Transportation […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Connecticut resident sues over handgun ban in state parks

A Connecticut resident has sued the state, saying handguns should be allowed in state parks. The plaintiff says the complaint filed in federal court in New Haven Tuesday is motivated by the belief that banning handguns from state parks is unconstitutional. The plaintiff, David Nastri, and his attorney say other...
CONNECTICUT STATE

