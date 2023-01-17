I’ve lived in Aspen for 30 years — am I a local yet? I came here with my family to open an art gallery, which lasted for 20 years, though it’s been 10 since I closed it. I arrived after the good old days described in letters and columns, but I did pass through in the summer of 1966 and enjoyed my few days here. I’ve loved every minute of my 30 years here, even though it’s not the 1960s or 1970s any longer. I also had the good fortune to spend a lot of time on the Spanish island of Ibiza in the late ’60s. There were people there then who would say “you think it’s great now ... you should’ve been here in the mid 1950s.

ASPEN, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO