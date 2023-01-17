Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
APCHA board supportive of updated biennial affidavit survey
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors on Wednesday expressed support for staff to seek additional information from homeowners on their requalification affidavits. Also during their Wednesday meeting, board members gave their blessing to regulation changes that will allow more time for APCHA to plan its budgets. The board...
Aspen Daily News
Menter: A Lumberyard epiphany
An epiphany means having something important revealed to you in its entirety. I support Aspen’s affordable housing program. I want it to succeed and benefit future generations of workers, employers, residents and visitors who comprise the greater Aspen community. To that end, I have spent hours reviewing publicly available information about the $400 million Lumberyard project and the city’s affordable housing financial results and budget. I’m trained to analyze the numbers and relate what I see to what’s happening in the real world, and I’ve done that with the Lumberyard housing project on many occasions. But something was missing from my understanding, until now. And that revelation about how the city plans to manage the future of its affordable housing program gives me great pause.
Aspen Daily News
Sharing ideas, culture
It is a remarkable thing to pluck a group of kids from the middle of nowhere — in this case, Aspen — and plop them in a completely foreign country and watch them thrive. It’s another thing to do this several times a year in different foreign countries with different kids. And then, it’s a whole other thing to do all of this year after year, decade after decade.
Aspen Daily News
📺 ACRA 2022 Business of the Year
CycleBar and Pure Barre were awarded "Business of the Year" by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association. Owner Michael Ibasco and general manager Eli Radney join Clay Dahlman on top of Aspen Mountain to talk about the award and why their business won this year.
Aspen Daily News
The mountains are still here
I’ve lived in Aspen for 30 years — am I a local yet? I came here with my family to open an art gallery, which lasted for 20 years, though it’s been 10 since I closed it. I arrived after the good old days described in letters and columns, but I did pass through in the summer of 1966 and enjoyed my few days here. I’ve loved every minute of my 30 years here, even though it’s not the 1960s or 1970s any longer. I also had the good fortune to spend a lot of time on the Spanish island of Ibiza in the late ’60s. There were people there then who would say “you think it’s great now ... you should’ve been here in the mid 1950s.
Aspen Daily News
A tricky transition for the Pandora’s area of Aspen Mountain
Aspen Skiing Co. anticipates engaging in a season-long campaign to remind skiers and riders that things aren’t what they used to be in the Pandora’s terrain on Aspen Mountain. Unlike in years past, people cannot dive into the sidecountry terrain whenever they want. The Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen Music Festival and School unveils plan for wide-ranging winter season
The Aspen Music Festival and School released tickets on Tuesday for its two winter season programs: the 2023 Winter Music series held in Harris Concert Hall and The Met: Live in HD screenings hosted at the Wheeler Opera House. Both are long-running programs put on by the AMFS, and this...
Aspen Daily News
Concerns over bridge project proposal take center stage
In a joint work session on Tuesday, members of the Aspen City Council and the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners dove into a discussion on the Castle Creek Bridge and transportation on Highway 82. Following a presentation to the commissioners from city staff on Jan. 10, Tuesday’s meeting served as...
Aspen Daily News
Brandon: Figuring out the new normal
My soul isn’t lost. Indeed, cheesy as it may sound, it feels like it’s exactly where it’s supposed to be. It is, however, troubled. You may have read Aspen Times Editor Don Rogers’ column on Monday, in which he questioned our small town’s soul and surmised that we might be a touch spoiled, or old, or both. Recently there’s been a lot of back-and-forth discussion in the community about such matters.
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Aspen Daily News
2022 passenger totals not far from the 2019 record at Aspen airport
2022 was not quite a record year for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport as total passenger numbers trailed those achieved in pre-pandemic year 2019 by 2.3%, according to an email update from Bill Tomcich, liaison between local stakeholders and the commercial airlines serving the market. However, last year solidly took the...
Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident
A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail backcountry is accessed from...
Updates: I-70 closed in different directions for hazmat spill in Glenwood Canyon, semi removal in Gypsum
Interstate 70 is closed in different directions at different mile markers for separate incidents on a snowy Tuesday. There is an extended closure westbound starting at mile marker 130 near Dotsero because of a hazmat spill in Glenwood Canyon. The canyon closed around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. The interstate is closed...
