From Diana Ross to Aspen philanthropist, everyone is a shining star at first-ever local gala

Aspen Daily News
Carbondale Arts to host new Salon series event
Carbondale Arts will continue its Salon series next weekend with a new event: “Optimism & Activism,” which showcases six artists from Iran, Nigeria, Mexico and the U.S. featuring poetry, music, dance, film, comedy and opera. “For joy, for fun, for awakening — these insightful artists embody risk taking,...
Aspen Daily News
📺 ACRA 2022 Business of the Year
CycleBar and Pure Barre were awarded "Business of the Year" by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association. Owner Michael Ibasco and general manager Eli Radney join Clay Dahlman on top of Aspen Mountain to talk about the award and why their business won this year.
Aspen Daily News
📺 An Aspen Outfitting Birthday!
It's Jarrod Hollinger's birthday! But don't worry about getting him a present because he giving you one instead! Jarrod tells Jon all about it on top of Aspen Mountain.
Aspen Daily News
Brandon: Figuring out the new normal
My soul isn’t lost. Indeed, cheesy as it may sound, it feels like it’s exactly where it’s supposed to be. It is, however, troubled. You may have read Aspen Times Editor Don Rogers’ column on Monday, in which he questioned our small town’s soul and surmised that we might be a touch spoiled, or old, or both. Recently there’s been a lot of back-and-forth discussion in the community about such matters.
Aspen Daily News
Sharing ideas, culture
It is a remarkable thing to pluck a group of kids from the middle of nowhere — in this case, Aspen — and plop them in a completely foreign country and watch them thrive. It’s another thing to do this several times a year in different foreign countries with different kids. And then, it’s a whole other thing to do all of this year after year, decade after decade.
Aspen Daily News
The mountains are still here
I’ve lived in Aspen for 30 years — am I a local yet? I came here with my family to open an art gallery, which lasted for 20 years, though it’s been 10 since I closed it. I arrived after the good old days described in letters and columns, but I did pass through in the summer of 1966 and enjoyed my few days here. I’ve loved every minute of my 30 years here, even though it’s not the 1960s or 1970s any longer. I also had the good fortune to spend a lot of time on the Spanish island of Ibiza in the late ’60s. There were people there then who would say “you think it’s great now ... you should’ve been here in the mid 1950s.
Aspen Daily News
Menter: A Lumberyard epiphany
An epiphany means having something important revealed to you in its entirety. I support Aspen’s affordable housing program. I want it to succeed and benefit future generations of workers, employers, residents and visitors who comprise the greater Aspen community. To that end, I have spent hours reviewing publicly available information about the $400 million Lumberyard project and the city’s affordable housing financial results and budget. I’m trained to analyze the numbers and relate what I see to what’s happening in the real world, and I’ve done that with the Lumberyard housing project on many occasions. But something was missing from my understanding, until now. And that revelation about how the city plans to manage the future of its affordable housing program gives me great pause.
Aspen Daily News
New writers workshop for veterans comes to Glenwood Springs
The Western Slope Veterans Coalition is offering a new writers workshop series open to veterans and their families. The first workshop will be held this Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the WSVC Resource Center in Glenwood Springs and is free of charge. Additional workshops are scheduled for Feb. 1, Feb. 15 and March 1, with more dates to be determined in the future based on attendance and feedback.
Aspen Daily News
A tricky transition for the Pandora’s area of Aspen Mountain
Aspen Skiing Co. anticipates engaging in a season-long campaign to remind skiers and riders that things aren’t what they used to be in the Pandora’s terrain on Aspen Mountain. Unlike in years past, people cannot dive into the sidecountry terrain whenever they want. The Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol...
Aspen Daily News
2022 passenger totals not far from the 2019 record at Aspen airport
2022 was not quite a record year for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport as total passenger numbers trailed those achieved in pre-pandemic year 2019 by 2.3%, according to an email update from Bill Tomcich, liaison between local stakeholders and the commercial airlines serving the market. However, last year solidly took the...
Aspen Daily News
SkiCo CEO urges county to make ‘tough, unpopular decisions’ on housing
Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan urged Pitkin County commissioners to take bold and creative steps to address the Roaring Fork Valley’s affordable housing crisis during a sort of farewell address on Tuesday. Kaplan met with the commissioners in an annual check-in that typically features small talk...
realvail.com
Eagle Valley’s Krueger family sells trailer park in model for blocking private-equity groups
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group in December went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
CPW designates two new 'Gold Medal' stretches of water, home to elite fishing
Two new 'Gold Medal' waters have been designated in Colorado, an honor bestowed to only the most elite trout fisheries in the state. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, sections of Gunnison and Taylor Rivers are the state's newest Gold Medal trout fisheries. The nod follows years of consideration and conservation work for these central Colorado spots.
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
skyhinews.com
Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
Aspen Daily News
APCHA board supportive of updated biennial affidavit survey
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors on Wednesday expressed support for staff to seek additional information from homeowners on their requalification affidavits. Also during their Wednesday meeting, board members gave their blessing to regulation changes that will allow more time for APCHA to plan its budgets. The board...
Aspen Daily News
Concerns over bridge project proposal take center stage
In a joint work session on Tuesday, members of the Aspen City Council and the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners dove into a discussion on the Castle Creek Bridge and transportation on Highway 82. Following a presentation to the commissioners from city staff on Jan. 10, Tuesday’s meeting served as...
Summit Daily News
With 193 calls and 10 body recoveries, Summit County Rescue Group remained as busy as ever in 2022
Avalanche burials. A speed glider crash. Injured rock climbers and mountain bikers. Lost and hypothermic hikers. Drownings. For Summit County Rescue Group, 2022 proved to be a busy — and deadly — year as the all-volunteer team received 193 calls for service and assisted with 10 body recoveries. That is the second highest call volume on record for the rescue group and the most body recoveries in over a decade, according to Anna DeBattiste, a spokesperson for the group.
Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident
A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail backcountry is accessed from...
Aspen Daily News
Prep sports roundup: League basketball standings begin to take shape
League leaderboards are starting to take shape across different sports as local competitions got underway in basketball and continued in others like hockey. Meanwhile, swimming and wrestling got ever closer to their early February playoff seasons. Following are notes from the action across the last week in prep sports. Boys...
