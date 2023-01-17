Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Aspen Music Festival and School unveils plan for wide-ranging winter season
The Aspen Music Festival and School released tickets on Tuesday for its two winter season programs: the 2023 Winter Music series held in Harris Concert Hall and The Met: Live in HD screenings hosted at the Wheeler Opera House. Both are long-running programs put on by the AMFS, and this...
Aspen Daily News
Sharing ideas, culture
It is a remarkable thing to pluck a group of kids from the middle of nowhere — in this case, Aspen — and plop them in a completely foreign country and watch them thrive. It’s another thing to do this several times a year in different foreign countries with different kids. And then, it’s a whole other thing to do all of this year after year, decade after decade.
Aspen Daily News
New writers workshop for veterans comes to Glenwood Springs
The Western Slope Veterans Coalition is offering a new writers workshop series open to veterans and their families. The first workshop will be held this Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the WSVC Resource Center in Glenwood Springs and is free of charge. Additional workshops are scheduled for Feb. 1, Feb. 15 and March 1, with more dates to be determined in the future based on attendance and feedback.
Aspen Daily News
The mountains are still here
I’ve lived in Aspen for 30 years — am I a local yet? I came here with my family to open an art gallery, which lasted for 20 years, though it’s been 10 since I closed it. I arrived after the good old days described in letters and columns, but I did pass through in the summer of 1966 and enjoyed my few days here. I’ve loved every minute of my 30 years here, even though it’s not the 1960s or 1970s any longer. I also had the good fortune to spend a lot of time on the Spanish island of Ibiza in the late ’60s. There were people there then who would say “you think it’s great now ... you should’ve been here in the mid 1950s.
Aspen Daily News
Menter: A Lumberyard epiphany
An epiphany means having something important revealed to you in its entirety. I support Aspen’s affordable housing program. I want it to succeed and benefit future generations of workers, employers, residents and visitors who comprise the greater Aspen community. To that end, I have spent hours reviewing publicly available information about the $400 million Lumberyard project and the city’s affordable housing financial results and budget. I’m trained to analyze the numbers and relate what I see to what’s happening in the real world, and I’ve done that with the Lumberyard housing project on many occasions. But something was missing from my understanding, until now. And that revelation about how the city plans to manage the future of its affordable housing program gives me great pause.
Aspen Daily News
Brandon: Figuring out the new normal
My soul isn’t lost. Indeed, cheesy as it may sound, it feels like it’s exactly where it’s supposed to be. It is, however, troubled. You may have read Aspen Times Editor Don Rogers’ column on Monday, in which he questioned our small town’s soul and surmised that we might be a touch spoiled, or old, or both. Recently there’s been a lot of back-and-forth discussion in the community about such matters.
CPW designates two new 'Gold Medal' stretches of water, home to elite fishing
Two new 'Gold Medal' waters have been designated in Colorado, an honor bestowed to only the most elite trout fisheries in the state. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, sections of Gunnison and Taylor Rivers are the state's newest Gold Medal trout fisheries. The nod follows years of consideration and conservation work for these central Colorado spots.
Apparently This Is the Most Family-Friendly Town in Colorado?
Well, color me shocked on this one. When you think of family-friendly places in Colorado, you tend to think of some of the larger cities with robust school systems, lots of parks, places to go, things to see and stuff to do. Places like Fort Collins, Colorado Springs or even...
Aspen Daily News
📺 An Aspen Outfitting Birthday!
It's Jarrod Hollinger's birthday! But don't worry about getting him a present because he giving you one instead! Jarrod tells Jon all about it on top of Aspen Mountain.
Aspen Daily News
SkiCo CEO urges county to make ‘tough, unpopular decisions’ on housing
Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan urged Pitkin County commissioners to take bold and creative steps to address the Roaring Fork Valley’s affordable housing crisis during a sort of farewell address on Tuesday. Kaplan met with the commissioners in an annual check-in that typically features small talk...
realvail.com
Eagle Valley’s Krueger family sells trailer park in model for blocking private-equity groups
A Carbondale-based social justice nonprofit group in December went under contract to buy a 20-unit mobile-home park outside of Glenwood Springs for $2.4 million in an attempt to buck the trend of displacement and affordable-housing destruction at the hands of private-equity groups buying Colorado parks. The Roaring Fork Community Development...
Aspen Daily News
APCHA board supportive of updated biennial affidavit survey
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors on Wednesday expressed support for staff to seek additional information from homeowners on their requalification affidavits. Also during their Wednesday meeting, board members gave their blessing to regulation changes that will allow more time for APCHA to plan its budgets. The board...
skyhinews.com
Two deaths Thursday on Vail Mountain, coroner confirms
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed the deaths of two men involved in separate incidents Thursday on Vail Mountain. One of the incidents, involving a 63 year-old-man from Fort Collins, shut down Game Creek Bowl on the mountain in the afternoon as the man was attended to. The other,...
Aspen Daily News
Concerns over bridge project proposal take center stage
In a joint work session on Tuesday, members of the Aspen City Council and the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners dove into a discussion on the Castle Creek Bridge and transportation on Highway 82. Following a presentation to the commissioners from city staff on Jan. 10, Tuesday’s meeting served as...
highcountryshopper.com
Delta County Planning Commission – Facing Anger and Frustration From Citizens
The Delta County Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, January 11, was filled with nearly 100 angry, confused, and frustrated residents. Most who attended wanted clarification on the highly contested Land Use Code Updates that were presented at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on December 7, 2022. The January 3 Board of County Commissioners meetings was also emotionally charged (as reported in the January 11 High Country Spotlight) – even though the topic of Land Use Codes was not originally on that night’s agenda.
Aspen Daily News
Prep sports roundup: League basketball standings begin to take shape
League leaderboards are starting to take shape across different sports as local competitions got underway in basketball and continued in others like hockey. Meanwhile, swimming and wrestling got ever closer to their early February playoff seasons. Following are notes from the action across the last week in prep sports. Boys...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Contractor seeks to build gravel pit between Silt and Rifle
Garfield County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a major land use change permit for a proposal to create a new gravel pit operation between Silt and Rifle. IHC Scott Inc., a civil contractor based in Englewood, plans to create a wet mining operation within 57.9 acres of land situated south of the Colorado River and north of Interstate 70.
Aspen Daily News
Bad money management
The $1.1 million investment for solar panels in Basalt will only break even after 33 years. The town saves $33,000 per year? Can’t someone come up with a better project that has a better return on investment? If they last 33 years, they will have to be replaced. This is not good money management.
Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident
A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail backcountry is accessed from...
