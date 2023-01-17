ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 ex-Broncos made their playoff debuts in the wild-card round

By Jon Heath
 2 days ago
Five former Denver Broncos players saw action in a playoff game for the first time over the weekend.

Three of those players made their debuts with the Seattle Seahawks. After being sent to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade, tight end Noah Fant caught one pass for 11 yards and defensive lineman Shelby Harris totaled three tackles in a 42-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Ex-Denver linebacker Alexander Johnson, who signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad in October, was elevated to the game-day roster for the Niners game and totaled two tackles. Meanwhile, quarterback Drew Lock was an unused sub against San Francisco.

In addition to Fant, Harris and Johnson, ex-Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (Miami Dolphins) and former Denver defensive lineman Adam Gotsis (Jacksonville Jaguars) also made their first career playoff appearances in the wild-card round. Chubb forced a strip sack and Gotsis recorded one tackle. Miami also had two other ex-Broncos on the roster in QB Teddy Bridgewater and WR River Cracraft.

Elsewhere in the playoffs, the Los Angeles Chargers (OLB Derrek Tuszka and CB Bryce Callahan) and the Buffalo Bills (QB Case Keenum and WR Isaiah McKenzie) also rostered a pair of ex-Denver players.

The Cincinnati Bengals (QB Brandon Allen) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (OLB Shaq Barett, on IR) also have former Broncos on their rosters.

The playoffs will continue with the divisional round this weekend.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

